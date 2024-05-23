The Troops at Abby Gate Would Like a Word: Biden WRECKED for Saying He Leaves No Veteran Behind

We're not sure if whatever intern runs Biden's POTUS or eponymous accounts on X is sincere in these posts or trolling us at this point, because the things they post are so tone-deaf and out of touch it almost seems intentional.

Advertisement

Like his post on clean water, or the one on wages, or this one about Trump taking women back 160 years (just days after Biden gutted Title IX)

In America, we leave no veteran behind. pic.twitter.com/O5iw3ASaGV — President Biden (@POTUS) May 22, 2024

Wow.

Exactly.

13 dead young warriors at Abby Gate would like a word. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 22, 2024

Remember -- this administration had Gold Star dad, Steve Nikoui, arrested for 'interrupting' the State of the Union Address. Nikoui's son, Kareem, died at Abby Gate.

Was this on your watch? pic.twitter.com/3mBSI1yc4k — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 22, 2024

Yes it was.

Speaking of watches, it was when these service members' bodies were being returned home that Biden looked at his watch, because he clearly had better things to do.

Never forget this image.

Ted Lieu’s district disagrees pic.twitter.com/dTvkV5ugIN — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 22, 2024

Disgraceful.

***Dying due to the President's incompetence in Afghanistan does not qualify you to be a Biden "veteran" — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 23, 2024

Apparently not.

Just here for the ratio 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 23, 2024

It's an impressive ratio.

Man, you guys are terrible at this whole social media thing — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) May 23, 2024

Absolutely terrible.

We also haven't forgotten about this veteran.

Biden traded a terrorist for a basketball player, while Whelan rots in a Russian prison.

More veterans will die this year awaiting treatment by the VA than have died in combat this entire century. https://t.co/yeKMjoEpG8 — mitrebox (@mitrebox) May 22, 2024

But no one is left behind.

Kiss my ass, you piece of trash https://t.co/9u25QBlOft — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 23, 2024

Amen.

A very powerful image.

Joe Biden is trolling… right… right…



He knows the American people haven’t forgotten what he did in Afghanistan. https://t.co/n49sL9X16w — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 23, 2024

Like we said, it's really hard to tell if this is earnest or trolling.

Because it sure feels like trolling.

Advertisement

The chutzpah of the guy in charge of the Afghanistan withdrawal tweeting this… https://t.co/XOAZ1qztMR — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) May 22, 2024

It's incredible chutzpah.

How many homeless veterans are there?



How many illegal aliens are receiving cash, food and housing from you? https://t.co/E9fEwMkMO9 — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) May 23, 2024

Excellent questions, both.

In Afghanistan, we leave active service members behind. https://t.co/AlgXre5BtF — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 23, 2024

And they seem to have forgotten about them.

Uh-oh. Last time he spoke like this, he abandoned our hostages in Gaza. https://t.co/XehOEfKVQK — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 23, 2024

This doesn't bode well for veterans, does it?