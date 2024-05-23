You Know Biden's Open Border Is Bad When Even People Who Crossed Illegally...
The Troops at Abby Gate Would Like a Word: Biden WRECKED for Saying He Leaves No Veteran Behind

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on May 23, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We're not sure if whatever intern runs Biden's POTUS or eponymous accounts on X is sincere in these posts or trolling us at this point, because the things they post are so tone-deaf and out of touch it almost seems intentional.

Like his post on clean water, or the one on wages, or this one about Trump taking women back 160 years (just days after Biden gutted Title IX)

Wow.

Exactly.

Remember -- this administration had Gold Star dad, Steve Nikoui, arrested for 'interrupting' the State of the Union Address. Nikoui's son, Kareem, died at Abby Gate. 

Yes it was.

Speaking of watches, it was when these service members' bodies were being returned home that Biden looked at his watch, because he clearly had better things to do.

Never forget this image.

Disgraceful.

Apparently not.

It's an impressive ratio.

Absolutely terrible.

We also haven't forgotten about this veteran.

Biden traded a terrorist for a basketball player, while Whelan rots in a Russian prison.

But no one is left behind.

Amen.

A very powerful image.

Like we said, it's really hard to tell if this is earnest or trolling.

Because it sure feels like trolling.

It's incredible chutzpah.

Excellent questions, both.

And they seem to have forgotten about them.

This doesn't bode well for veterans, does it?

