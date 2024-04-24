WUT? Days After Gutting Title IX, Biden Says Trump Has Taken Women’s Rights Back 160 Years

Just days after completely gutting Title IX -- essentially ending women's sports -- President Biden (or Intern #4, whoever is on social media duty) has the audacity to post this:

Advertisement

Trump has already taken us back 160 years by overturning Roe v. Wade.



He says this is about states' rights. He’s wrong.



It’s about women’s rights. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 24, 2024

For the mathematically challenged -- 160 years is 1864. So Biden is arguing Trump has taken us back to the Civil War.

Okay, gramps. Whatever you say.

What about the enormous number of women that wanted Roe v. Wade overturned? What about all the women that are killed in the womb? Why are you opposed to them having rights? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 24, 2024

We don't matter, apparently.

No, it’s actually about State’s rights. The Supreme Court has ruled on this. — Politically Stripped ™️ (@politstrip) April 24, 2024

It really is.

Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973... — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) April 24, 2024

Yeah. 51 years ago.

Women have the right to play sports with women, not men. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 24, 2024

Yep and Biden didn't seem to care about that.

Did you just say “Women” ?! Y’all can’t even define what that means 🤡 https://t.co/DlZHVIMz1p — RAN_DUMB_LIBS (@Ran_Dumb_Libs) April 24, 2024

Notice how we're conveniently women when they want our votes? But when they don't, we're 'egg producers.'

Roe vs. Wade was decided upon by the Supreme Court in 1973. Can you explain why you said Trump has taken us back 160 years? — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) April 24, 2024

Because reasons.

Can’t you count? RvW was 1973. — ssing (@ssing) April 24, 2024

No, he can't.

Nobody did more taking away women's rights than you when you repealed and expanded Title XI last week. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) April 24, 2024

Nope. No one.

You just destroyed Title IX— and that is exactly what women’s rights is.



Now answer this; what is a woman? — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat_) April 24, 2024

They'll never answer that.

Joe Biden fighting for women to have the right to kill their babies like any good Catholic https://t.co/4akAuzkIYS — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) April 24, 2024

DEVOUT Catholic.

The Supreme Court in 1973 hurtling us 109 years in the future: https://t.co/KrlU3n94y5 pic.twitter.com/2yMmlaCpzM — XP 🧡 (@xpstudiosp) April 24, 2024

Advertisement

Heh.

This mor-an thinks Roe v Wade was decided 160 years ago. No, Joey, that would be 51 years ago (1973). https://t.co/7Q5sZTwkZE — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) April 24, 2024

President Ron Burgundy has thoughts.

Same bozo that destroyed Title IX last week. https://t.co/bqmb8jHbVw — Milo™ (@chasbottom) April 24, 2024

Self-awareness is zero.

All Joe has is killing babies.

He can't run on the border.

He can't run on Afghanistan.

He can't run on inflation.

He can't run on gas & grocery prices.

His entire misAdministration has been a failure. https://t.co/rw6xSXZ2DE — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) April 24, 2024

A massive failure.

What? My math tells me would have been more like 51 years https://t.co/eeo6M5S5Hu — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) April 24, 2024

Math is white supremacy.

Or something.