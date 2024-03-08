Healing the Soul of the Nation: Gold Star Dad Steven Nikoui Arrested for 'Disrupting' SOTU Address

Is this what 'healing the soul of the nation' looks like?

Yesterday at the State of the Union address, Gold Star father Steve Nikoui yelled out 'Abbey Gate' during Biden's remarks. His son, LCpl. Kareem Nikoui was killed there during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Steve Nikoui, father of LCpl. Kareem Nikoui, who was killed in Afghanistan during Biden’s disastrous withdrawal, has been ARRESTED for heckling Biden’s State of the Union Address. pic.twitter.com/BIy1CiVjMN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2024

Here's video of the moment:

Joe Biden gets heckled by Gold Star Father Steve Nikoui.



His son, Lance Col. Kareem Nikoui, was killed by a terrorist suicide bomber during Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/3BGGNguO6c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2024

The Nikoui family has spoken to President Biden in the past, and -- in classic Biden fashion -- he made it all about himself.

WATCH:

"He interrupted me and started talking about HIS son...This isn't about your son. This is about MY son."



The Gold Star mother of Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui describes her meeting with Joe Biden one year after 13 service members were killed in the Afghanistan suicide bombing: pic.twitter.com/FWDykuwZKd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 24, 2022

We completely understand why Mr. Nikoui did what he did.

But to arrest him?

Terrible.

The optics appear to be that Pro-Hamas protestors get to block traffic with impunity and Gold Star parents are led away in handcuffs. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2024

Just awful optics. Same dynamic applies to the January 6 'rioters' and the countless BLM/Antifa thugs who burned down cities for a summer. Even a judge said the government engages in 'selective prosecution' of right-leaning protesters.

So the pro-Hamas crowd was allowed to block a motorcade, but the gold star dad gets arrested for shouting. Awesome. https://t.co/HYWUfdzGcH — Town Moron (@townmoron) March 8, 2024

Realize where we are.

Lawfare is the rule of the land.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; unless you’re informing a lousy president of such https://t.co/N9ERtB1BQm — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 8, 2024

For all Biden's talk of 'unity', he's sure dividing us.

But TRUMP is gonna jail his enemies… https://t.co/DwbrXaJCSn — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) March 8, 2024

It's textbook projection: accuse your enemy of what you're actually doing.

I guess gold star families don’t have first amendment protections https://t.co/YxL8JWi7Jl — patrick crowder (@crowdcontrol72) March 8, 2024

Neither do certain journalists under a Biden administration.

Never shout down a dictator. What a damn disgrace to see a Gold Star parent treated in such a manner. https://t.co/IkjOqRfGQv — Stable Genius 71 (@71Stable30534) March 8, 2024

It really is shameful.

Yet not a single one of the pro Islamic terrorist lovers who blocked roads and caused the dictator to be late to his lie filled, threatening, hate speech was arrested. #SOTU2024 https://t.co/buYUcOQgnX — Donna Social Media Disrupter (@izzyjsmom) March 8, 2024

And none ever will be. The Left loves them and wants more violent protests like that.

This is the state of the United States of America



Still no outrage?



We're ok with this?



How many more?



Am I next, are you next? https://t.co/8lOk0mhgkr — Mac (@MacRaslan) March 8, 2024

A very good question, because the answer is yes.

We're next.

Mr. Nikoui was a guest of Rep. Brian Mast.

The Sergeant at Arms is holding my State of the Union guest for yelling at @POTUS in protest because his son was killed in action at the Abbey Gate due to Biden’s incompetence.



So much for the right to petition our government for the redress of grievances. — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) March 8, 2024

Steve Nikoui, the father of fallen Marine LCpl. Kareem Nikoui, was my guest to #SOTU2024.



He was arrested because he cried out to @JoeBiden to remember his son.



Joe Biden has never honored those killed at the Abby Gate and still hails the catastrophic withdrawal as a success! pic.twitter.com/m8Y0sUPLY6 — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) March 8, 2024

Afghanistan was an unmitigated disaster that left Americans stranded and cost lives. And Biden pretends it didn't happen on his watch.

Pro-Palestinian protesters blocking Biden’s motorcade: NOT ARRESTED



Gold star dad trying to get justice for his son who died because of Biden’s disastrous withdrawal: ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH A MISDEMEANOR



Welcome to Biden’s America. pic.twitter.com/kitusCSJde — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2024

Where it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

BREAKING: Steve Nikoui was arrested and just charged with a misdemeanor for interrupting Biden tonight



His son was kiIIed at Abbey Gate during Joe Biden's withdrawal from Kabul



He was yelling: "Abbey Gate!" pic.twitter.com/W1oVEXwOFe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 8, 2024

The President spent more time lamenting IVF and abortion (both contradictory to Mr. Devout Catholic's faith) than mentioning the 13 service members killed on his watch because of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

I see a starring role for Steve Nikoui at Trump convention https://t.co/v4O0iBdGWK pic.twitter.com/Emh6bmcPm7 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 8, 2024

So do we.

Nikoui was released last night, after being charged with a misdemeanor.

It will be very interesting to see how this story unfolds over the next week. And very telling.

***

