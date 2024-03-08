Healing the Soul of the Nation: Gold Star Dad Steven Nikoui Arrested for 'Disrupting' SOTU Address

Insanity: Portland Woman Convicted for 'Misgendering' a Man Trying to Enter Woman's Bathro...
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 AM on March 08, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Is this what 'healing the soul of the nation' looks like?

Yesterday at the State of the Union address, Gold Star father Steve Nikoui yelled out 'Abbey Gate' during Biden's remarks. His son, LCpl. Kareem Nikoui was killed there during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Here's video of the moment:

The Nikoui family has spoken to President Biden in the past, and -- in classic Biden fashion -- he made it all about himself. 

WATCH:

We completely understand why Mr. Nikoui did what he did.

But to arrest him?

Terrible.

Just awful optics. Same dynamic applies to the January 6 'rioters' and the countless BLM/Antifa thugs who burned down cities for a summer. Even a judge said the government engages in 'selective prosecution' of right-leaning protesters.

Realize where we are.

Lawfare is the rule of the land.

For all Biden's talk of 'unity', he's sure dividing us.

It's textbook projection: accuse your enemy of what you're actually doing.

Neither do certain journalists under a Biden administration.

It really is shameful.

And none ever will be. The Left loves them and wants more violent protests like that.

A very good question, because the answer is yes.

We're next.

Mr. Nikoui was a guest of Rep. Brian Mast.

Afghanistan was an unmitigated disaster that left Americans stranded and cost lives. And Biden pretends it didn't happen on his watch.

Where it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

The President spent more time lamenting IVF and abortion (both contradictory to Mr. Devout Catholic's faith) than mentioning the 13 service members killed on his watch because of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

So do we.

Nikoui was released last night, after being charged with a misdemeanor.

It will be very interesting to see how this story unfolds over the next week. And very telling.

***

