You're Lying: Biden Smacked DOWN for Gaslighting About Wages 'Outpacing' Inflation'

The other day, the Biden campaign mentioned its strategy for this election was 'quality over quantity.'

Still waiting on that 'quality' to show up, especially when whatever intern drew the short straw and had to post this steaming pile of lies on X:

Advertisement

Wages are rising faster than prices, incomes are higher than before the pandemic, and unemployment has remained below 4% for the longest stretch in 50 years.



We have more to do to lower costs for hardworking families, but we’re making real progress. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 5, 2024

This is a lie.

Even NBC is reporting this very basic economic fact: inflation outpaced wages for quite some time, and continues to do so.

Trying to gaslight 10's of millions of people who are having a hard time paying their bills into believing that they aren't really struggling is a bizarre strategy. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) May 6, 2024

A very bizarre strategy.

Your economic plan is working so well that you actually stopped calling it Bidenomics because you don’t want your name associated with the current economy. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 6, 2024

Best economy ever, Jack!

Progress in destroying the country. — Baby It's Gold Outside (@sodagrrl) May 6, 2024

Making lots of progress there.

Yes he is.

Yep.

It's fine. Everything is fine.

Bidenomics is a disaster for Americans!! pic.twitter.com/hETHbwVpxD — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) May 6, 2024

A major disaster.

Wages are down 5% under Joe Biden.



Prices are up 19%.



Unemployment is low because Americans are working multiple jobs just to try to survive.



None of this is something anyone should be proud of.



Shame on Biden. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 6, 2024

He has no shame.

He's lying about the economy and wages and inflation.

Bidenomics in action. pic.twitter.com/88n1jx058z — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 6, 2024

A dumpster fire floating down a river of raw sewage.

Wages aren't coming close to inflation, the only thing that isn't 20% more expensive than before you entered office is milk, people are saving 50% less than they were before the pandemic, and unemployment is 7.5% before you changed the formula for it. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 6, 2024

And people see this. Every single day. They know their grocery budget doesn't go as far, that it costs more to fill up their gas tank, that everything is more expensive and their paychecks don't keep up with it.

My 3% raise doesn't keep up with the 19% inflation. pic.twitter.com/CK4c5gI3CK — Beth Dutton (@1BethDutton) May 6, 2024

All the Pinocchios.

"With all due respect, that's a bunch of malarkey." https://t.co/4zV5FxzjSC — G (@stevensongs) May 6, 2024

A massive bunch of malarkey.

This guy really believes we're all lemmings. https://t.co/YjRuafJPeK — PoohThePoleDancer (@PoleDancingPooh) May 6, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, he does.

There is not one true statement in this post. Not a single one. @CommunityNotes https://t.co/d9pG8nN3CQ — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) May 6, 2024

Nope. Not one.

Oh yeah??



How much did YOUR groceries cost last week, Joe?



Mine were $425.



You are a liar, a thief, and a villain. https://t.co/ags3fynwnV — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) May 6, 2024

And anyone who buys groceries knows this.

Businesses are closing and prices are rising almost as fast as your approval rating is dropping.



We are living through it, Joe.



Your manipulated erroneous statistics are about as effective as a COVID booster. https://t.co/WHslMVUa9c — Hbomb’s Busted Filter ✝️❤️🇺🇸 (@heather_wynalda) May 6, 2024

Is there anyone who believes him who isn't lying to themselves?

The replies say it all. These people are just awful and shameless. https://t.co/QamP2qocop — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 6, 2024

Awful and shameless is an understatement.