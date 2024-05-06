You're Lying: Biden Smacked DOWN for Gaslighting About Wages 'Outpacing' Inflation'

Trump Threatened With Prison Time, Mad-Maxine's Meltdown!
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on May 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The other day, the Biden campaign mentioned its strategy for this election was 'quality over quantity.'

Still waiting on that 'quality' to show up, especially when whatever intern drew the short straw and had to post this steaming pile of lies on X:

This is a lie.

Even NBC is reporting this very basic economic fact: inflation outpaced wages for quite some time, and continues to do so.

A very bizarre strategy.

Best economy ever, Jack!

Making lots of progress there.

Yes he is.

Yep.

It's fine. Everything is fine.

A major disaster.

He has no shame.

He's lying about the economy and wages and inflation.

A dumpster fire floating down a river of raw sewage.

And people see this. Every single day. They know their grocery budget doesn't go as far, that it costs more to fill up their gas tank, that everything is more expensive and their paychecks don't keep up with it.

All the Pinocchios.

A massive bunch of malarkey.

Yes, he does.

Nope. Not one. 

And anyone who buys groceries knows this.

Is there anyone who believes him who isn't lying to themselves?

Awful and shameless is an understatement.

Tags: BIDEN ECONOMY INFLATION LIAR LIE LIES

