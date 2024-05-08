'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off...
Flint Has Entered the Chat: Biden Promises Clean Water for All Americans, Gets FLOODED With Criticism

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 08, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Since the Biden campaign can't talk about the economy, or immigration, or jobs, or crime it feels like they're throwing everything at the wall to try to cobble together some sort of campaign message.

We regret to inform you it's not going well.

Reminder: Biden has been in office for more than half of his life.

Why wasn't this an issue he addressed during any of those four-plus decades instead of in the eleventh hour of his failed presidency? 

Yeah. What about the residents of Flint, with water problems going back years ago? Why didn't Biden push the Obama administration to fix that?

We told you about that fantastic moment of cringe yesterday.

No one is impressed with this.

It really feels like a solution in search of a problem.

Barely hanging on.

Doing great on the international stage, Joe.

Just great.

Spoiler alert: it's another empty promise.

Few Americans don't have access to clean water.

Like we said: solution in search of a problem.

With massive government overreach included.

Yep

Who posts for him? Whatever intern drew the short straw today.

You mean actually solve a problem?

Never gonna happen.

Keep hammering him on Flint.

Yep. Almost four years into this term and now it's a problem they're focused on.

Says a lot.

Great movie. Great scene. 100% accurate.

Nailed it.

