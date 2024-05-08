Flint Has Entered the Chat: Biden Promises Clean Water for All Americans, Gets FLOODED With Criticism

Since the Biden campaign can't talk about the economy, or immigration, or jobs, or crime it feels like they're throwing everything at the wall to try to cobble together some sort of campaign message.

Advertisement

We regret to inform you it's not going well.

Clean water for every American.



No Administration has ever set out to make that real.

@VP and I are on it. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 8, 2024

Reminder: Biden has been in office for more than half of his life.

Why wasn't this an issue he addressed during any of those four-plus decades instead of in the eleventh hour of his failed presidency?

Flint has been waiting for years. — Cory M. Crossman 🇺🇸 (@CoryMCrossman) May 8, 2024

Yeah. What about the residents of Flint, with water problems going back years ago? Why didn't Biden push the Obama administration to fix that?

We told you about that fantastic moment of cringe yesterday.

That’s terrific! A great goal and something we need. Now, also stop the bombing and wholesale slaughter of innocent people in #Rafah I bet you could do it before the first clean water meeting. — Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) May 8, 2024

No one is impressed with this.

Really waited until the FINAL hour of the presidency to "focus" on making American lives better, huh?



Billions to other countries to fund wars and finally a little something for Americans like clean water...greatttt. — Joe Rossi (@JoeRoss1_) May 8, 2024

It really feels like a solution in search of a problem.

Live Look at your campaign 👇 pic.twitter.com/ufiKjQAckO — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) May 8, 2024

Barely hanging on.

The US empire spent so much on the war and yet it doesn’t have clean water for its citizens — Dr. Suhail (@suhaichemistry) May 8, 2024

Doing great on the international stage, Joe.

Just great.

Let's hold them accountable every step of the way to ensure this isn't just another empty promise. — Collins Opara 𝕏 (@iamcollinsopara) May 8, 2024

Spoiler alert: it's another empty promise.

I have to say… what? How many Americans don’t have access to clean water? Do you mean “free” clean water? — Matthew Ragudo (@mattragudo) May 8, 2024

Few Americans don't have access to clean water.

Like we said: solution in search of a problem.

With massive government overreach included.

Flint, Michigan has entered the chat. — Pure Blood 1776 (@dav57193) May 8, 2024

Yep

You’ve had almost 4 years!

(Who posts for you?) https://t.co/s1W1YdVVmi — “Scoop” Texas 🦅🇺🇸😎 (@VEtFeMaLE) May 8, 2024

Who posts for him? Whatever intern drew the short straw today.

We have clean water! We have TopoChico! Now CLOSE THE F**KING BORDER!!!! https://t.co/hySzfmAiQW — Desdamona's Rocketship (@desdamonas_rock) May 8, 2024

You mean actually solve a problem?

Advertisement

Never gonna happen.

Flint still has poison water, which happened on your watch a decade again and still continues. https://t.co/6eAoT6V7Zh — Josie Grillas🌹🫒🌻, 8th Ward Committeewoman (D) (@JosieGrillasSTL) May 8, 2024

Keep hammering him on Flint.

Flint hasn’t had clean water in over a decade and you’ve been president for the last 4 with a infrastructure bill that was passed during the term https://t.co/37BBmbhiCf — ⚜️Michael⚜️ (@ElMiiicha) May 8, 2024

Yep. Almost four years into this term and now it's a problem they're focused on.

Says a lot.

What a goof ball. Reminds me of the scene in Dr. Strangelove where Sterling Hayden is trying to impress upon Peter Sellers the dangers of fluoridated water while bombs are dropping all around them. https://t.co/to7WxnAUHr — Roge Davis. MAGA independent (@RogerStanleyDa1) May 8, 2024

Great movie. Great scene. 100% accurate.

Bro heard elections coming up and immediately put everyone he can on finding promises to break once hes re-elected https://t.co/mUc5OGpqdQ — theo (@SupremeDeprime) May 8, 2024

Nailed it.