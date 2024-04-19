She'll Fit Right In! New Planet Fitness CEO Loves DEI, 'Unconscious Bias' Training

Way to Go, Grandpa Joe! Biden's Cannibal Story Has Made Papua New Guinea...
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on April 19, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Planet Fitness has joined Bud Light as a brand that has taken any goodwill and the reputation they had, and flushed it down the toilet in the name of woke.

For Planet Fitness, their absurd (not to mention dangerous) policy of allowing biological men to use women's locker rooms if they 'identify' as female has harmed the company's bottom line significantly.

Advertisement

Things won't get better with their new CEO, either, it seems:

More from The New York Post:

Planet Fitness — which faced backlash for allowing a trans man to shave in the women’s locker room — hired a new boss who had required employees to undergo “unconscious bias training” and supported “hiring through a DEI lens” at her previous company.

Colleen Keating, who served as chief executive at rental service FirstKey Homes since 2020, will assume the CEO title at Planet Fitness on June 10, the company announced Tuesday.

During Keating’s tenure at the helm of FirstKey, she was a signatory to a document titled “CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge.”

It's going to get so much worse for the Judgement Free Zone, it seems.

Let them. Let businesses who don't subscribe to this woke nonsense take their place.

Advertisement

Planet Fitness files for bankruptcy in the next 18-24 months. Remember this post.

Yes it would.

Oof.

Always a progressive white woman.

They'll be welcomed with open arms.

They'll also be the only remaining customers.

Which is a big problem.

Insanity. That's what.

Advertisement

FREEDOM!

Nope.

A LOT.

If you're a woman who values her privacy and safety, or a man who doesn't want to be lectured on 'white supremacy' while on the treadmill, probably a wise idea.

It's like the inverse of the Midas touch: instead of gold, everything woke Leftist white women touch turns to s**t.

