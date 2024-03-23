Judgment-Free Zone? Things Keep Getting Worse for Planet Fitness After Locker Room Policy Fallout

Planet Fitness continues to make it clear that women and our safety are not a priority at their locations. After canceling the membership of a woman who complained about a man in the women's locker room, they've been getting backlash that makes the Bud Light brouhaha look tame. They not only lost $400 million in a week, their history of problems with their locker room policy is coming to light.

🧵 PLANET FITNESS BLOODBATH MEGA THREAD



This might be the most successful boycott since Bud Light.



This is how we will take back our country. These companies need to understand that we will not accept this nonsense anymore. Do not let up! Pass it on! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

Buckle up, because there's more problems than the locker room at Planet Fitness.

It all started when Patricia said she saw a man shaving in the women’s bathroom in a Planet Fitness in Alaska. https://t.co/2WLOzdpf3J — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

2 days later Planet Fitness responded by revoking Patricia’s membership https://t.co/1fA52PY21Q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

Planet Fitness stood by their decision to revoke her membership and defended allowing men in women’s locker rooms. A look at their policies also confirm this is official company policy. https://t.co/j6DYfLdsIr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

Letting men in women's locker rooms is official company policy.

They also put 'men working' signs up if a staff member is in the locker room.

So they acknowledge there's an issue, but if a man says he's a woman, it's suddenly okay.

Many people were understandably upset that Planet Fitness doesn’t care about womens’ safety and prefer to put mentally ill mens’ feelings first. Calls to #BoycottPlanetFitness ensued! https://t.co/iwdh8Gs8sT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

Turns out, Planet Fitness has a history of making women unsafe in the women’s locker rooms. https://t.co/BS39H6bssF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

A man exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl and women are just supposed to shut up and take it.

Planet Fitness has been allowing men in women’s locker rooms for years and their response is to revoke the membership of the women complaining about it. https://t.co/LJ1QeCCyEI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

With so much of the trans activist movement, women are the ones punished for speaking up and speaking out.

As a result of this controversy, Planet Fitness saw $400 million wiped off their value in one week! They still aren’t backing down though and are defending their policies. https://t.co/21rsNemq20 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

Keep digging that hole deeper, guys.

After losing $400 million in value and mass cancelations, Planet Fitness still didn’t learn. They are currently still allowing men in women’s private spaces! https://t.co/i97AH76KXD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

Inexcusable.

Planet Fitness managers are now trying to coverup the fact that people are canceling their memberships because of this controversy and because they don’t care about women’s safety. https://t.co/LPmkpFvzHk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

How low can they go?

Planet Fitness tries to coverup the whole story from customers ans employess are telling people that the story is fake! https://t.co/PCjBEPA8Rn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

Gaslighting. Nice touch.

Turns out, Planet Fitness also discriminates against White people in their hiring practices and are proud of it! https://t.co/tAeAZujXib — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

Shameful.

An old Planet Fitness commercial confirms that they do not care about women’s safety and are even proud to advertise that! https://t.co/qiqrWdKYnN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

Wow.

I spoke with Patricia and heard the story firsthand. Facebook also censored her after she posted about this story! https://t.co/gpxRbjP7Js — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

The Left and feminists loved to scream about how eeeevvvvilll the patriarchy is for years. Now they let the patriarchy into our locker rooms and censor us when we complain about it.

Make it make sense.

Planet Fitness is also partnering to groom kids by giving them “queer books” to confuse them about their identity and introduce them to the extremely harmful radical gender ideology. https://t.co/43cwkzAW2q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2024

Ugh.

As awful as the Bud Light thing was, this is infinitely worse.

***

