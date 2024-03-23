Brian Stelter Boosts Atlantic's Attempt to Help WH Spin 'Bidenomics' Mess and NOBODY'S...
Judgment-Free Zone? Things Keep Getting Worse for Planet Fitness After Locker Room Policy Fallout

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on March 23, 2024
AngieArtist

Planet Fitness continues to make it clear that women and our safety are not a priority at their locations. After canceling the membership of a woman who complained about a man in the women's locker room, they've been getting backlash that makes the Bud Light brouhaha look tame. They not only lost $400 million in a week, their history of problems with their locker room policy is coming to light.

Buckle up, because there's more problems than the locker room at Planet Fitness.

Letting men in women's locker rooms is official company policy.

They also put 'men working' signs up if a staff member is in the locker room.

So they acknowledge there's an issue, but if a man says he's a woman, it's suddenly okay.

A man exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl and women are just supposed to shut up and take it.

With so much of the trans activist movement, women are the ones punished for speaking up and speaking out.

Keep digging that hole deeper, guys.

Inexcusable.

How low can they go?

Gaslighting. Nice touch.

Shameful.

Wow.

The Left and feminists loved to scream about how eeeevvvvilll the patriarchy is for years. Now they let the patriarchy into our locker rooms and censor us when we complain about it.

Make it make sense.

Ugh.

As awful as the Bud Light thing was, this is infinitely worse.

Tags: BOYCOTT SAFE SPACES SAFETY TRANS TRANSGENDER WOMEN

