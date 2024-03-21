Planet Fitness Gets the Bud Light Treatment: Loses $400 MILLION Following Trans Locker Room Brouhaha

You hate to see it, but more than that, you love to see it.

After terminating the membership of a woman who reported a man in the women's locker room, Planet Fitness has taken a hit where it hurts: the wallet.

Planet Fitness looses $400 million in 5 days after banning female customer who exposed a transgender male in a women’s locker room.



The companies value dropped from $5.3 billion on March 14 to $4.9 billion on March 19 during a week which saw thousands call for boycotts and… pic.twitter.com/AgkqxRr7me — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 21, 2024

$400 million in five days. Incredible stuff.

More from Yahoo! News (emphasis added):

Most recently, Patricia Silva encountered a "man in women's locker room shaving" at a Planet Fitness location in Alaska with underage girls present during the interaction. After posting the video online and complaining to Planet Fitness, her membership was canceled. The issue has been going on since at least 2015 when Planet Fitness revoked the membership of Yvette Cormier after she voiced concerns upon encountering a biological man identifying as a transgender woman at a Michigan location. This resulted in a lawsuit against Planet Fitness. Cormier's complaint ultimately succeeded with the Appeals Court for the State of Michigan finding that Planet Fitness violated the Consumer Protection Act and its contract with Cormier because her membership promised access to a private women’s locker room, which was not provided.

Further down the article is exactly why Silva did what she did, and was in the right:

In 2023, a biological male was arrested after exposing himself to a 15-year-old in a Planet Fitness women's locker room. The male, who was arrested, allegedly approached the minor in a Planet Fitness restroom while she was showering and pulled back the curtain while he was standing completely exposed, then harassed her until she left. It's unclear whether this incident was connected to the Planet Fitness policy or the perpetrator’s gender identity.

This is unacceptable.

So just putting on women’s clothing makes you transgender now? — Samurai Apocalypse (@HeatherIsUnsane) March 21, 2024

No. Just saying you feel like a woman makes you a woman now.

Why not create a trans locker room. — ChaiTea (@MamaNoCitaaaah) March 21, 2024

Because the locker room isn't the point. Harrassing women and girls is the point.

Keep it going.

So they don’t want to make the men feel uncomfortable, so they are going to allow the women to feel uncomfortable? Crazy. — 𝔹𝕚𝕘 ℝ𝕠𝕤𝕖 🌹 (@ispeakqueen_) March 21, 2024

Exactly. We can't have the trans 'woman' feel uncomfortable, so EVERY OTHER woman and girl must.

Company losses $400 million in enterprise value for banning a woman who wants privacy and to feel safe and not have men in the women’s bathroom.



Values based, principles based entrepreneurs.



PEOPLE ARE BEGGING TO PAY YOU.



Start that business! 🔥the world needs your offer. https://t.co/CzPXf2Rtkn — Bobby Shell⚡ (@iBobbyShell) March 21, 2024

There's a market for this, for sure.

I’d be getting banned from a lot of places. Let me walk into a woman’s locker room and I see a man pretending to be a woman. My behavior will be off the charts. https://t.co/qDZlmKPbp1 — ✌🏾 (@Brilemagne) March 21, 2024

So would ours.

I can get banned for wearing tank tops at planet fitness as they’re too revealing and intimidating, but I’ll be welcomed with open arms if I wanna shave my balls in the middle of the women’s change room? Gotcha https://t.co/4WvEodYuu4 — Dalton (@DaltonNooyen) March 21, 2024

Make it make sense.

And yes, Planet Fitness has a prohibition on string tank tops and other clothing that might be 'intimidating'.

Love to say, "Go woke; go broke," but this isn't that. This is a corporation declaring war on its female customers. https://t.co/4fTcaF7EE4 — William Perry Pendley (@Sagebrush_Rebel) March 21, 2024

This war has been waged against women and girls for a while now. We're no longer women, or mothers, but 'egg producers' and 'womb owners' and people with 'front holes.' Our erasure is real, and dangerous.

Protip - If your entire business model relies on people forgetting they’re still paying for a membership, maybe stay out of the news? https://t.co/eD8F0phND1 — No apple no life 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@CnnmnSchnpps) March 21, 2024

You'd think they'd know this, but apparently not.

Women’s voices should not be silenced by men’s choices. Let Planet Fitness hear our voices with dropped memberships. https://t.co/tJHggdBZnn — Stephanie Hickerty (@SHickerty) March 21, 2024

Amen and hallelujah.

Only way this insanity ends is if women stand up and say enough is enough.

***

