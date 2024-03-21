BEST ECONOMY EVER: Home Foreclosures Soaring Nationwide
Planet Fitness Gets the Bud Light Treatment: Loses $400 MILLION Following Trans Locker Room Brouhaha

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 21, 2024

You hate to see it, but more than that, you love to see it.

After terminating the membership of a woman who reported a man in the women's locker room, Planet Fitness has taken a hit where it hurts: the wallet.

$400 million in five days. Incredible stuff.

More from Yahoo! News (emphasis added):

Most recently, Patricia Silva encountered a "man in women's locker room shaving" at a Planet Fitness location in Alaska with underage girls present during the interaction. After posting the video online and complaining to Planet Fitness, her membership was canceled.

The issue has been going on since at least 2015 when Planet Fitness revoked the membership of Yvette Cormier after she voiced concerns upon encountering a biological man identifying as a transgender woman at a Michigan location. This resulted in a lawsuit against Planet Fitness. Cormier's complaint ultimately succeeded with the Appeals Court for the State of Michigan finding that Planet Fitness violated the Consumer Protection Act and its contract with Cormier because her membership promised access to a private women’s locker room, which was not provided.

Further down the article is exactly why Silva did what she did, and was in the right:

In 2023, a biological male was arrested after exposing himself to a 15-year-old in a Planet Fitness women's locker room. The male, who was arrested, allegedly approached the minor in a Planet Fitness restroom while she was showering and pulled back the curtain while he was standing completely exposed, then harassed her until she left. It's unclear whether this incident was connected to the Planet Fitness policy or the perpetrator’s gender identity.

This is unacceptable.

No. Just saying you feel like a woman makes you a woman now.

Because the locker room isn't the point. Harrassing women and girls is the point.

Keep it going.

Exactly. We can't have the trans 'woman' feel uncomfortable, so EVERY OTHER woman and girl must.

There's a market for this, for sure.

So would ours.

Make it make sense.

And yes, Planet Fitness has a prohibition on string tank tops and other clothing that might be 'intimidating'. 

This war has been waged against women and girls for a while now. We're no longer women, or mothers, but 'egg producers' and 'womb owners' and people with 'front holes.' Our erasure is real, and dangerous.

You'd think they'd know this, but apparently not.

Amen and hallelujah.

Only way this insanity ends is if women stand up and say enough is enough.

***

