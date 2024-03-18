Planet Fitness Gets MAJOR Backlash Over Trans Policy After Woman Complains About Man In Locker Room

The other day, Libs of TikTok reported that Planet Fitness has revoked the membership of a woman who shared that a man was in the women's locker room, shaving, while a 12-year-old girl was present. The man 'identified' as a woman, so -- per Planet Fitness policy -- he was allowed to be there.

This is the 'woman' in the locker room:

Woman in Planet Fitness claims she went into the bathroom and this man who thinks he’s a woman was in there shaving.



Why does @PlanetFitness allow men to use the women’s bathroom and invade women’s private spaces?? pic.twitter.com/qVJ0YUFQvc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2024

That's not a woman and this is insanity.

UPDATE: The woman who exposed a man shaving in an Alaska Planet Fitness women's locker room with a 12-year-old present just had her membership revoked.



Why is @PlanetFitness prioritizing a man with a p*nis using a woman's private space over women's and girls' safety? https://t.co/2WLOzdpf3J pic.twitter.com/XVg6h8pGlA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 14, 2024

Absolute insanity.

And Planet Fitness is standing behind their decision to revoke that woman's membership:

WOW. Planet Fitness is standing by their decision to allow men in women's locker rooms.



Their policies actually allow males in female spaces. They instruct women to just deal with their discomfort and make sure not to misgender the trans person in their locker room.… https://t.co/1fA52PY21Q pic.twitter.com/wl5ZCxMtVs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 15, 2024

Why do women always have to make the sacrifices? Why are our safe spaces accessible to men, why is our privacy subject to the whims of a man who says he's a woman?

This is ridiculous.

That is a man.

Why do we have to pretend otherwise. And why can he be in a locker room with a 12-year-old?

When a conflict arises and the gender identity is called into question "Sufficient documentation includes [...] a letter from [...] a friend"



smhhttps://t.co/lZcbYr0rYR — boysvswomen.com (@boysvswomen) March 15, 2024

Absolute insanity.

The people are starting to speak in ways that matter. Good Luck Planet Fitness. pic.twitter.com/iB3dvismID — Diana Heard (@PatriotCitzen) March 15, 2024

We don't know what we have to do to make business learn, but it doesn't seem the lesson is sinking in.

When I go to Planet Fitness, I wear one of my @FunkyPsyche shirts. Good conversation starter. pic.twitter.com/t3UoXkTVCh — Sidewalk Steve (@Sidewalk_Steve) March 16, 2024

Some heroes don't wear capes.

Planet Fitness no longer cares about the safety of women — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) March 17, 2024

Apparently not.

The idea of a “judgment free zone” is, in itself, a judgement against anyone who sees things differently. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) March 16, 2024

Yes it is.

Everyone should be cancelling their memberships to Planet Fitness over this. Stand up for women. RT if you agree. https://t.co/surMMdAgIR — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 16, 2024

Let them know why you're canceling, too.

What about the discomfort of all the females in that space? That doesn’t count? #womenhavetoalwayssuckitup https://t.co/HAXe8bJJoQ — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 16, 2024

Nope. Didn't you get the memo? Our discomfort doesn't matter.

Planet Fitness is pro trans. You’re not safe being a woman at a Planet Fitness gym. They’ll let any man in the women’s area if he claims to be a woman. Let that sink in. https://t.co/5N7dW1ktKG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 15, 2024

And something bad is going to happen to an innocent woman.

Don’t let your children into @PlanetFitness — they care more about pedophiles seeing your daughter naked than they care about protecting women. https://t.co/dRQNUDqmz0 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 15, 2024

Smart advice.

Wow, I’ll be canceling my membership to #PlanetFitness. If you have any respect for women, you will too. https://t.co/6U4jwXcUDt — janice (@chestnuthell) March 15, 2024

We bet a lot of people are, based on stock prices.

Trans person: I feel discomfort if I have to share a locker room with my biological sex.



Planet Fitness: That’s AWFUL! We will do what you want.



Woman: I feel discomfort if I have to share a locker room with men.



Planet Fitness: Heh. Lol. Suck it up. https://t.co/gKKqBp6fLB pic.twitter.com/kl9xir7ekx — Political Sock (@politicalsock) March 17, 2024

Enough is enough.

***

