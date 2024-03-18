PRIORITIES: Having Solved All Our Problems, Feds Crack Down on Broken McDonald's Ice...
Planet Fitness Gets MAJOR Backlash Over Trans Policy After Woman Complains About Man In Locker Room

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on March 18, 2024
AngieArtist

The other day, Libs of TikTok reported that Planet Fitness has revoked the membership of a woman who shared that a man was in the women's locker room, shaving, while a 12-year-old girl was present. The man 'identified' as a woman, so -- per Planet Fitness policy -- he was allowed to be there.

This is the 'woman' in the locker room:

That's not a woman and this is insanity.

Absolute insanity.

And Planet Fitness is standing behind their decision to revoke that woman's membership:

Why do women always have to make the sacrifices? Why are our safe spaces accessible to men, why is our privacy subject to the whims of a man who says he's a woman?

This is ridiculous.

That is a man.

Why do we have to pretend otherwise. And why can he be in a locker room with a 12-year-old?

Absolute insanity.

We don't know what we have to do to make business learn, but it doesn't seem the lesson is sinking in.

Some heroes don't wear capes.

Apparently not.

Yes it is.

Let them know why you're canceling, too.

Nope. Didn't you get the memo? Our discomfort doesn't matter.

And something bad is going to happen to an innocent woman.

Smart advice.

We bet a lot of people are, based on stock prices.

Enough is enough.

***

Tags: GENDER GENDER IDENTITY MEN MENTAL ILLNESS SAFETY TRANSGENDER

