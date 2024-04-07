What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Biden Admin Okayed Geoengineering Test in San Francisco...
Bill Clinton Announces He's Penning a New Memoir Focused on His Life and...
Lefty Author Gets WAY MORE Than He Asks for With LAME Gotcha/Question About...
'Americans Left BEHIND': Truth Behind Biden's Latest Jobs Report Exposed in DAMNING Receip...
Dude Who Thinks He's a Woman Tries Telling J.K. Rowling to 'Stick With...
Biden and the Democrats Think You're Stupid ... That's It, That's the Headline
X User Posting Old Pic of Jill Biden to Prove She's MORE Beautiful...
Who'da THUNK?! New Scottish 'Hate Speech Law' Wreaking HAVOC on Scottish Police and...
Illegal 'Influencer' Who Mocked U.S. in Viral Videos Telling Illegals to Come for...
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Trump Campaign Raised $50.5 Million in Just ONE Night and...
'Where You From, Man?' President Biden Asked If He's Abandoning Israel
Keith Olbermann Says RFK Jr. 'Must Be Forced to Withdraw From the Ballot'
VIP: Trump Comes to the Defense of January 6th Praying Grandma Following Her...
I'm Not Woke: Fetterman Surprises Again and Democrats Are Mad … Again

Doctor With ZERO Self-Awareness MAD at People Prioritizing Freedoms Over Bird Flu Panic

Amy Curtis  |  1:30 PM on April 07, 2024
Twitchy

The Left and the 'expert' class has no one to blame but themselves for the resistance of citizens during the next pandemic. No one.

They overplayed their hand with COVID -- from saying BLM protests were okay, but your dad's funeral was just too dangerous, to sending their kids to private schools while your public school was shut down, to dining at the French Laundry while your small business was shuttered.

Advertisement

No. One. To blame but themselves.

So Dr. Eric Burnett is mad that people are already vowing to not tolerate the same nonsense if the bird flu -- which will be 100 times worse than COVID -- makes them want to lock us down and mask up again.

Liz Wheeler said as much.

And the good doctor was ANGRY.

Freedoms in scare quotes is a nice touch.

Yes, Dr. Burnett, we value our freedom more than your fear.

Absolutely nothing is stopping you from staying home, wearing six masks, and getting as many booster shots as you want. If those things work, the fact that Liz or anyone else doesn't do it is moot.

And -- once again for the folks in the back -- the fact people are so resistant to lockdowns and masking is because the Left overplayed their hand on COVID.

They cried wolf and turned 'fifteen days to flatten the curve' into four years. People are still wearing masks (and demanding others do the same, lest they commit genocide), while demanding MORE boosters.

We all know what's coming, if we let it.

Recommended

Lefty Author Gets WAY MORE Than He Asks for With LAME Gotcha/Question About Scientists and Climate Change
Sam J.
Advertisement

Boom.

Yep.

And there's no going back. We warned them.

Because of the government money involved in health care, partially.

And they'll never reflect on their role in all of this.

It's all on them.

All they had to do was not be insane during COVID, and they couldn't do it.

It's very clear they hate your freedom.

And will stop at nothing to thwart it in the name of 'public health.'

Advertisement

They closed gyms, parks, and beaches. That was their statement.

Oh, and 'body positivity.'

So tired.

Imagine being his patient.

They didn't give it a second thought during COVID.

That's part of what they're mad about, for sure.

There's a public health crisis in the making, and yet, doctors like him don't seem concerned.

Wonder why.

Advertisement

Amen.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DOCTOR DOCTORS FLU HEALTH CARE HOSPITAL PANDEMIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty Author Gets WAY MORE Than He Asks for With LAME Gotcha/Question About Scientists and Climate Change
Sam J.
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Biden Admin Okayed Geoengineering Test in San Francisco Bay
Amy Curtis
'Americans Left BEHIND': Truth Behind Biden's Latest Jobs Report Exposed in DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread
Sam J.
Bill Clinton Announces He's Penning a New Memoir Focused on His Life and the Responses are COMEDY GOLD
Sam J.
Dude Who Thinks He's a Woman Tries Telling J.K. Rowling to 'Stick With What She Knows' and Oh HELL NO
Sam J.
X User Posting Old Pic of Jill Biden to Prove She's MORE Beautiful Than Melania Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lefty Author Gets WAY MORE Than He Asks for With LAME Gotcha/Question About Scientists and Climate Change Sam J.
Advertisement