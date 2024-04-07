Doctor With ZERO Self-Awareness MAD at People Prioritizing Freedoms Over Bird Flu Panic

The Left and the 'expert' class has no one to blame but themselves for the resistance of citizens during the next pandemic. No one.

They overplayed their hand with COVID -- from saying BLM protests were okay, but your dad's funeral was just too dangerous, to sending their kids to private schools while your public school was shut down, to dining at the French Laundry while your small business was shuttered.

No. One. To blame but themselves.

So Dr. Eric Burnett is mad that people are already vowing to not tolerate the same nonsense if the bird flu -- which will be 100 times worse than COVID -- makes them want to lock us down and mask up again.

Liz Wheeler said as much.

They want bird flu to be the new covid.



But let’s be clear.



I will not mask.



I will not social distance.



I will not lockdown.



I will not vaxx. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 5, 2024

And the good doctor was ANGRY.

Freedoms in scare quotes is a nice touch.

Yes, Dr. Burnett, we value our freedom more than your fear.

Absolutely nothing is stopping you from staying home, wearing six masks, and getting as many booster shots as you want. If those things work, the fact that Liz or anyone else doesn't do it is moot.

And -- once again for the folks in the back -- the fact people are so resistant to lockdowns and masking is because the Left overplayed their hand on COVID.

They cried wolf and turned 'fifteen days to flatten the curve' into four years. People are still wearing masks (and demanding others do the same, lest they commit genocide), while demanding MORE boosters.

We all know what's coming, if we let it.

As a citizen of the United States of America, I’m so tired of arrogant doctors who demand that we capitulate to their proposed medical mandates that violate bodily autonomy in every possible way by shifting blame for health outcomes from personal responsibility to public… — Larry Cook (@stopvaccinating) April 6, 2024

Boom.

You're blind to your own zealotry, Eric. You're blind to your own role in how and why we got here. — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) April 6, 2024

Yep.

And there's no going back. We warned them.

You aren’t the good guy, Eric. Why do pilots resist … yet doctors always bend to the whims of Totalitarian regimes ? — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) April 6, 2024

Because of the government money involved in health care, partially.

Doctors have literally no credibility now and they're not pleased about it.



3 years of incessant lying will do that to a profession.



How many years before that didn't we not see it so clearly? — Notalia: Gender Neutral Deminer (@NotaliaMateo) April 6, 2024

And they'll never reflect on their role in all of this.

Actually, we won't make it through the next pandemic because the dishonesty of public health officials in the last one was too damaging. — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) April 6, 2024

It's all on them.

All they had to do was not be insane during COVID, and they couldn't do it.

Putting “freedoms” in scare-quotes is second only to writing it FREE-DUMBS when it comes to effective public health communication techniques. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) April 6, 2024

It's very clear they hate your freedom.

And will stop at nothing to thwart it in the name of 'public health.'

Any statement to all of the obese people in the west who overflooded the hospitals during COVID? Seems like a public health problem. — Mr. Landman 🇺🇸 (@Bender3352) April 6, 2024

They closed gyms, parks, and beaches. That was their statement.

Oh, and 'body positivity.'

We’re tired of doctors like you, Eric, so it works out nicely. https://t.co/6fZpJysgqg — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 6, 2024

So tired.

Imagine being his patient.

Y’all should have thought about that before you lost all public trust because of your idiocy during Covid. https://t.co/lTzGJHUwom — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) April 7, 2024

They didn't give it a second thought during COVID.

What he's really tired of is being shown to be the panic porn producer that he is. He's angry he has no sway over anyone with a functioning brain and those who are capable of critical thinking. It was always about control and he's lost that power. https://t.co/t1JKeScWqx — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) April 6, 2024

That's part of what they're mad about, for sure.

Will you be vaccinating at the migrant shelters? Shouldn’t that already be happening? https://t.co/Y3OXFLtgnr — Rae Reubaltach (@RebelRae13) April 6, 2024

There's a public health crisis in the making, and yet, doctors like him don't seem concerned.

Wonder why.

Locking down society is more deadly than any virus will ever prove to be. At the end of our generation’s lifetime, when lost life years are fully accounted for, history will clearly show that covid restrictions themselves were the real pandemic. https://t.co/WW4ITM7P2P — Storm (@stormrobinson) April 6, 2024

Amen.

***

