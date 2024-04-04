New Pandemic Just Dropped. Bird Flu Will Be '100 Times Worse' Than COVID, Alarmist Scientists Say

Haven't we seen this movie before? Slowly the new bird flu has been creeping into the headlines, but the New York Post declared, Bird flu pandemic could be ‘100 times worse’ than COVID, scientists warn.

'The H5N1 avian flu has spread rapidly since a new strain was detected in 2020, affecting wild birds in every state, as well as in commercial poultry and backyard flocks.

But it has now even been detected in mammals, with cattle herds across four states becoming infected, and on Monday federal health officials announced that a dairy worker in Texas caught the virus.'

Yay.

Bird flu pandemic could be ‘100 times worse’ than COVID, scientists warn https://t.co/9gg4Bwi2MH pic.twitter.com/v1Md3AhAC1 — New York Post (@nypost) April 4, 2024

Just f-ing bring it pic.twitter.com/T1OwWXIlCy — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) April 4, 2024

Not to be a conspiracy theorist.

Found their new "pandemic." They screwed up so bad with COVID that when something horrible does happen no one will believe them. https://t.co/fYKggRX05U — ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) April 4, 2024

Dr. Suresh Kuchipudi, a bird flu researcher in PA warns, 'And now we’re getting dangerously close to this virus potentially causing a pandemic.' He continues, 'So therefore, in my view, I think this is a virus that has the greatest pandemic threat [that is] playing out in plain sight and globally present,'

IT's ALREADY TOO LATE! Again.

This is ridiculous. We're not falling for the fear porn this time. https://t.co/hqBIOogU1x — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) April 4, 2024

Here we go again..?



Trust the experts 🤪 https://t.co/xTvSy6Twnk — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) April 4, 2024

Gosh “100 times worse” , we should definitely start taking away peoples basic human right!!! https://t.co/DvpJx0SaM9 — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) April 4, 2024

But you guys, this one is WAY WORSE.

'Around 52% of humans who have contracted H5N1 since 2003 have died, according to the World Health Organization.

For comparison, COVID currently kills less than 0.1% of those it infects — though at the start of the pandemic, the fatality rate was around 20%.'

Close down the playgrounds, get your masks ready, remember the 6 foot rule, break out the dancing nurses, dust off Fauci, and don’t forget to “Trust the Science” people. https://t.co/ypDATqaqsl pic.twitter.com/horHOR8Rep — GreyManStan (@GreyManStan) April 4, 2024

Awesome but this time let's just wear hazmat suits everywhere! https://t.co/gsWTEIl1TM pic.twitter.com/vsnVGdN4cO — 🇺🇸Ginger🇺🇸 (@B_Gibson86) April 4, 2024

If we do end up having to wear masks again, let's make them chicken masks with little beaks and everything.

The scary part is, there really could be a dangerous pandemic on the way and the media, government and scientific community squandered the public's trust so badly, no one will believe a word they say.

***

