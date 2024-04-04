New Pandemic Just Dropped. Bird Flu Will Be '100 Times Worse' Than COVID, Alarmist Scientists Say

'America Is Not a Race': Utah Royals Face Heat As Sponsor Accused of...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  12:30 PM on April 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

Haven't we seen this movie before? Slowly the new bird flu has been creeping into the headlines, but the New York Post declared, Bird flu pandemic could be ‘100 times worse’ than COVID, scientists warn.

'The H5N1 avian flu has spread rapidly since a new strain was detected in 2020, affecting wild birds in every state, as well as in commercial poultry and backyard flocks.

But it has now even been detected in mammals, with cattle herds across four states becoming infected, and on Monday federal health officials announced that a dairy worker in Texas caught the virus.'

Yay.

Not to be a conspiracy theorist.

Dr. Suresh Kuchipudi, a bird flu researcher in PA warns, 'And now we’re getting dangerously close to this virus potentially causing a pandemic.' He continues, 'So therefore, in my view, I think this is a virus that has the greatest pandemic threat [that is] playing out in plain sight and globally present,'

IT's ALREADY TOO LATE! Again.

But you guys, this one is WAY WORSE.

'Around 52% of humans who have contracted H5N1 since 2003 have died, according to the World Health Organization.

For comparison, COVID currently kills less than 0.1% of those it infects — though at the start of the pandemic, the fatality rate was around 20%.'

If we do end up having to wear masks again, let's make them chicken masks with little beaks and everything.

The scary part is, there really could be a dangerous pandemic on the way and the media, government and scientific community squandered the public's trust so badly, no one will believe a word they say. 

***

Tags: 2024 ELECTION MASKS PANDEMIC PROPAGANDA SHUTDOWN

