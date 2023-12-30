If You Don't Wear an N95 Mask in Public You Are Racist and Pro-Genocide

Earlier this month we reported that "super-immunocompromised" Taylor Lorenz was going to miss her fourth Christmas because people are too selfish to wear masks and happily participate in the "social murder of disabled people."

We're not sure what social murder is or if anyone's ever been charged with it or convicted. But Lorenz has found a kindred soul in Dacca, who instructs us in her X bio to wear a respirator. She's also against trans, Palestinian, and disabled genocide.

And speaking of genocide, if you are able to wear an N95 mask in public but don't, you're pro-genocide:

just wanna say if you are able to, but don't, wear an N95 mask in all public indoor spaces/large crowds you are:

-ableist

-pro-genocide

-racist

-anti-community care

-not a leftist

-not a communist

-pro-government — Dacca ♿⚕🇵🇸 (@cyster05) December 24, 2023

Wow. You’re so far gone that there’s no coming back. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) December 24, 2023

Woah woah woah!



Hold up now, I never said I was anti-genocide. — ArmYear 🦾 GPU/Poor (@ArmsAnnually) December 24, 2023

This has to be a parody account, surely? — Liam Jones (@LPJonesy1986) December 24, 2023

Is this Taylor Lorenz's sock-puppet account?

I'm wearing 7 masks now....should I put on an 8th one? — Johnny Mc 577579 (@johnmcdowell75) December 24, 2023

Wear a bunch of them and stay home clown🤦🏻‍♂️ — Joey Rogers (@Meattard) December 24, 2023

Ok cool. Can you put that on a sweatshirt for me? Would look dope during a winter of severe illness and death. — Memes of Liberty (@memesofliberty4) December 24, 2023

That’s me! — Ghost of Givi 🇺🇸🤝🇷🇺🙏 (@Ghost_of_Givi) December 24, 2023

You had me at “not a communist” — Richard Intruder (@RichardIntruder) December 24, 2023

Dude I’ve got a compr. immune system and this just isn’t reasonable to expect society to do in perpetuity. I’m sorry the world ended up like this but at a certain point we’re just the ones who are going to have to live our lives around it. — Three Birds in a Trenchcoat (@disableduck) December 24, 2023

You left out Islamophobic, misogynist, and colonizer. — Senor Candelario (@SenorCandelario) December 24, 2023

Seriously, this kind of stuff is making a mockery of your argument and probably causing less people to wear a mask. — daleduscher (@TheCorrectAnsw2) December 24, 2023

I haven't gotten sick in almost a decade, maybe longer.



I don't need to protect myself from you and I don't need to protect you from me.



My immune system does that for us both.



Please however take a moment to reflect how the pandemic has affected you and who you've become. — Scooch (@NeoScooch) December 24, 2023

If your N95 is so effective, why do you care what other people do? — PewChacca (@pewchacca) December 24, 2023

Exactly. If you're wearing an N95 mask, you're safe, right?

Please get help for your mental illness. Avoid TikTok. You have been programmed into a cult and you don’t want to make terrible decisions based on lies. — Let’sThinkThisThrough (@LetUsConsiderIt) December 24, 2023

If it is a parody account, she sure posts a lot of videos of pro-Hamas protests.

***