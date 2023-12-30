If You Don't Wear an N95 Mask in Public You Are Racist and Pro-Genocide

The Official White House Account Posted Favorite Memories of 2023 and Twitter Absolutely...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on December 30, 2023
Meme screenshot

Earlier this month we reported that "super-immunocompromised" Taylor Lorenz was going to miss her fourth Christmas because people are too selfish to wear masks and happily participate in the "social murder of disabled people."

We're not sure what social murder is or if anyone's ever been charged with it or convicted. But Lorenz has found a kindred soul in Dacca, who instructs us in her X bio to wear a respirator. She's also against trans, Palestinian, and disabled genocide.

And speaking of genocide, if you are able to wear an N95 mask in public but don't, you're pro-genocide:

Is this Taylor Lorenz's sock-puppet account?

Exactly. If you're wearing an N95 mask, you're safe, right?

If it is a parody account, she sure posts a lot of videos of pro-Hamas protests.

***

