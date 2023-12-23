Taylor Lorenz Missing Her Fourth Christmas Because Selfish People Can't Be Bothered to Mask

Back in September, first lady Dr. Jill Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19, and President Joe Biden said he'd be going back to wearing a mask for 10 days, even though Jill was back home in Delaware. For a couple of days, Biden went along with the performance art of masking, but even he thought it was ridiculous. "They keep telling me … I gotta keep wearing [a mask], but don't tell them I didn't have it on when I walked in," he told a crowd. We don't know who "they" are, but not even Biden was taking the mask thing seriously.

The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz never wastes an opportunity to tell us she's "super immunocompromised" and is suffering from long COVID (though we've seen photos of her out partying without a mask).

Lorenz is missing her FOURTH Christmas and very much judges those who participate in "social murder of disabled people" by selfishly not wearing masks, which is about everybody.

Taylor Lorenz is skipping Christmas for the 4th time because Covid pic.twitter.com/HTnDgUdDn2 — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) December 23, 2023

"They don't feel enough shame and judgment."

Well, at her age you really should take precautions. — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) December 23, 2023

She's spending Christmas alone because no one likes her, this is just what she tells herself to feel better — Joshua Robinson (@JRobFreedom) December 23, 2023

This is a little mentally unstable, no? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 23, 2023

There's no way she actually believes what she's saying right?



Like that level of cognitive dissonance is actually insane. — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) December 23, 2023

If she's masked and vaxxed, how could she possibly be at risk? 🤔



🤣 — Jeffrey L Watts 🇺🇸 (@JeffLWatts) December 23, 2023

She's obviously had all the boosters, so there's no way she could contract COVID.

I think this is just what she tells herself to make herself feel better.



The reality is that no one wants to spend time with her on Christmas. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) December 23, 2023

She forgot her mask pic.twitter.com/Fn8SUZs2ze — Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) December 23, 2023

I’m trying to imagine how high her moral superiority makes her feel. — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) December 23, 2023

I find this hard to believe even for Taylor Lorenz. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) December 23, 2023

Her “high risk” is an acute case of Drama Queen.



Also she’s old. — TopJimmy (@jp23mc) December 23, 2023

Good to know her unusual world view is not merely partisan hackery. She really believes, apparently. — Robert T. Ives (@Justalurke) December 23, 2023

This can’t be real — Chris Josephs (@Chrisjjosephs) December 23, 2023

We were wondering that too, but the tweet fits right in with all of her others about being disabled.

I bet her family is breathing a sigh of relief as for the fourth time in a row, they don't have to wear masks at the family Christmas party. — Uber_Nerd 🇺🇸 (@NerdistExtreme) December 23, 2023

Shame. Insult. Guilt. Need to be right.



Avoid. — Richard Cooper (@Rich_Cooper) December 23, 2023

What is the weird obsession with being a weak victim? People used to want to be strong willed and tough minded. Now everyone is a victim and unaccountable for anything. It’s pathetic. — Tiredofalltheshit (@Tiredofyinz) December 23, 2023

She’s behind a paywall now lmao — JM (@SomeDude1886) December 23, 2023

Probably to keep her safe from COVID-19 spread over the internet.

In the most southern way possible, "bless her heart" — Ryan B (@SouthrnB) December 23, 2023

If everyone agreed to wear an N-95 mask, would she venture out to a Christmas party? Why doesn't she just wear one?

