Taylor Lorenz Missing Her Fourth Christmas Because Selfish People Can't Be Bothered to Mask

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 23, 2023
Back in September, first lady Dr. Jill Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19, and President Joe Biden said he'd be going back to wearing a mask for 10 days, even though Jill was back home in Delaware. For a couple of days, Biden went along with the performance art of masking, but even he thought it was ridiculous. "They keep telling me … I gotta keep wearing [a mask], but don't tell them I didn't have it on when I walked in," he told a crowd. We don't know who "they" are, but not even Biden was taking the mask thing seriously.

The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz never wastes an opportunity to tell us she's "super immunocompromised" and is suffering from long COVID (though we've seen photos of her out partying without a mask).

Lorenz is missing her FOURTH Christmas and very much judges those who participate in "social murder of disabled people" by selfishly not wearing masks, which is about everybody.

"They don't feel enough shame and judgment."

She's obviously had all the boosters, so there's no way she could contract COVID.

We were wondering that too, but the tweet fits right in with all of her others about being disabled.

Probably to keep her safe from COVID-19 spread over the internet.

If everyone agreed to wear an N-95 mask, would she venture out to a Christmas party? Why doesn't she just wear one?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
