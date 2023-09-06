Group sues to keep Donald Trump off the ballot in Colorado in 2024
Washington Post Columnist Rage Quits Hunter Biden Interview

President Joe Biden says not to tell on him for not wearing a mask

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 06, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We learned this week that first lady Dr. Jill Biden has been diagnosed with COVID-19, so she's staying at the Delaware beach house while President Joe Biden holds things down in the Oval Office. Biden said earlier this week he'd be going back to wearing a mask for 10 days, but he doesn't seem quite so serious about it now. We guess "grandma killer" is a thing of the past.

And who is the "they" with whom he's always going to get in trouble?

Biden was wearing double masks for a while while that phase passed.

As we told you Tuesday, a D.C.-area school is currently mandating masks for third graders after a couple tested positive.

There it is. Biden is a grandma killer, walking around without a mask after being in close contact with someone with COVID-19. Shouldn't he be in quarantine for a few days since he's been exposed?

