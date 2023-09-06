President Joe Biden says not to tell on him for not wearing a mask

We learned this week that first lady Dr. Jill Biden has been diagnosed with COVID-19, so she's staying at the Delaware beach house while President Joe Biden holds things down in the Oval Office. Biden said earlier this week he'd be going back to wearing a mask for 10 days, but he doesn't seem quite so serious about it now. We guess "grandma killer" is a thing of the past.

BIDEN: "They keep telling me...I gotta keep wearing [a mask], but don't tell them I didn't have it on when I walked in" pic.twitter.com/MQt9H80OLT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2023

And who is the "they" with whom he's always going to get in trouble?

From the White House pool report: pic.twitter.com/UQ16bgKNqW — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 6, 2023

Biden was wearing double masks for a while while that phase passed.

So it’s posturing — Laura Kaye (@NonsenseEnd) September 6, 2023

He’s no longer privy to the agenda? — Joshua D.B. (@Resist_la_Vista) September 6, 2023

It's not about him wearing a mask. It's about them forcing you to. — 🇺🇸 Phoenix Ash Ultra Incarnate 🇺🇸 (@phoenixash007) September 6, 2023

As we told you Tuesday, a D.C.-area school is currently mandating masks for third graders after a couple tested positive.

Its cute and funny until they are forcing this on every day people, closing stores, and ruining lives.



heheheh, so funny. — Kyle (@kylemod) September 6, 2023

IOW, his “mask policy” is a total farce and so is his excuse for walking off with a Medal of Honor awardee left standing there. — Still At Large (@Richard03956558) September 6, 2023

Oh it’s funny now. Got it. — Eddie from Acworth (@eddiemattingly) September 6, 2023

This kind of crap from Biden is not endearing in any way. — Bob (@Bobsquestions) September 6, 2023

He should've had a mask on when presenting the elderly war hero with a medal the other day 😬 — CharlieBucket's Ex (@nameswonka) September 6, 2023

Biden is a “grandma killer”. 🤨 — still JOHNNY and still a.k.a BECKY (@JR13717022) September 6, 2023

There it is. Biden is a grandma killer, walking around without a mask after being in close contact with someone with COVID-19. Shouldn't he be in quarantine for a few days since he's been exposed?

