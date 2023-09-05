Third graders getting ready to strap on masks again in Maryland

It's been a while since CNN told us that cloth facial masks were "merely facial decoration" and did nothing to prevent people from spreading the COVID-19 virus. We've been told now that what's required is a KN95 mask, which has to be properly fitted.

An elementary school near D.C. has sent home a notice that the mask mandate is coming back for 10 days after a couple of third graders tested positive for COVID.

A DC area elementary school — Montgomery County, Maryland — is reinstating a mask mandate — N95’s — for third graders over a few kids testing positive for covid. Here’s the letter. They’re coming with masks for your kids again. Get ready. Read this insanity. pic.twitter.com/LZs4N19XLL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 5, 2023

This is why all the people who keep saying, “Why do you care?” about people in masks are so wrong. These mask zealots want to force you and your kids to wear them again. This is their goal. They must be ridiculed and defeated. We have to win this battle once and for all. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 5, 2023

I just called the school.



They confirmed that masks are coming back for the class of the students who tested positive, but when pushed, said that students who want to can opt out.



Happy to send you the call recording. — Etana Hecht 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@EtanaHechtDC) September 5, 2023

The data showed that these were useless the first time but surely this time will be different. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 5, 2023

Haven't been on here in a while, but come back to find a local school is reinstating a mask mandate on 9 year olds. What year is this? Will the need to do something, no matter how ineffective or harmful, ever end? Parents, the ball's in your court. You can end this. https://t.co/eKeK9qNUaR — Margery Smelkinson, Ph.D. (@MSmelkinsonPhD) September 5, 2023

If everyone refused, there would be no mandate. — icecreamcone (@icecrea17503381) September 5, 2023

Do they still have the dumb plastic barriers between desks?

