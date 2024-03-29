Career Change Coming? Taylor Lorenz Attends Adult Streaming Site Awards ... in a Mask, Obviously

SERIOUSLY? CDC's 'Sobering Reality' About This Disturbing Trend Is Another Self-Awareness...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:30 PM on March 29, 2024
Townhall Media

We haven't heard a lot from Taylor Lorenz recently, at least not on Twitter. Perhaps that is because Tay Tay has blocked half of Twitter and restricted most of the rest of the site from even seeing her tweets. 

Sure, she still writes regularly for The Washington Post, recently covering the TikTok legislation before Congress ... poorly. And sometimes we see videos of her posted to Twitter, like when she tried to blame Elon Musk for 'forcing' journalists off the platform (LOL, as if journos could ever stand not getting the attention Twitter affords them).

Or maybe there's another reason Lorenz hasn't been too visible lately. Could she be considering a career change? 

Yes, in the wee hours of March 29, Lorenz tweeted her thanks to the online adult film and video-sharing company Pornhub (we'll just refer to them as P-hub from now on if you don't mind) for inviting her to attend its annual awards show.

Please don't ask us what awards were given out at the P-hub show. We REALLY don't want to have to Google that.

And, of course, Lorenz showed up resplendent in a face diaper, which is basically just a religious token for her at this point. For someone who is as much of a germophobe as Lorenz pretends to be (when it's convenient), we don't think an N-95 is going to help her out in a room full of porn stars. But kudos to her for the virtue signaling in a room full of people who have sex for money. 

Some people (including this writer) thought this had to be a joke, but Libs of TikTok confirmed that the tweet -- and Lorenz's attendance at the P-hub event -- were genuine.

Lorenz posted it on her Instagram as well, where she hasn't blocked nearly as many people.  And apparently, there was even video from the event. 

OK, that's enough cringe for one lifetime. With that, let the hilarious reactions on Twitter commence (we'll try to keep them as clean as possible for you). 

It kind of seems like the Monty Python skit where Eric Idle tried to protect himself from a tiger attack by using a mosquito net

One of those John Travolta Boy In The Bubble-style protective encasements might have been a better idea (for those of you not old enough to get that reference, think of Jake Gyllenhaal in Bubble Boy -- same idea).

Yep. That would have been better. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. And yes, even though he didn't say this exactly, it is true that Fauci tried to tell young people how to have Tinder sex during COVID. 

Oldest adult film star, maybe? 

Please don't ALSO make us Google 'oldest adult actress on P-hub.' We beg you. 

You could use that meme for as long as Lorenz remains in public life and it will still remain relevant. 

Lorenz is ALWAYS a contender in #HackMadness every spring. But she keeps losing out to perennial champion and Post colleague Jen Rubin. Maybe she thought this public appearance would put her over the top. 

That's nothing special. P-hub would throw a contract at anyone. Even Joy Behar.

And now, we will apologize for that mental image we just gave you.

Give it time. Give it time. 

We're not sure which actor goes by the stage name 'TDS,' but ... on second thought, nope. No, not even gonna' make that joke. 

Did Lorenz lower the bar? Or did P-hub? It's a tough question. 

LOL. OK, now we're dead. 

However, as funny as all the jokes were, there WAS a more serious side to this. 

That first part is not a joke; it is true. The owner of P-hub even admitted it and paid a multimillion-dollar fine for it, just last year. We kind of think that Lorenz should answer for attending such a gathering. Seeing as how she's a 'journalist' and all.

We have to wonder if The Washington Post will take any action against or provide a statement about one of their most famous (or infamous) 'reporters' for allowing herself to be welcomed and feted by an organization that has been PROVEN guilty of sex trafficking.

Is Tay Tay truly that untouchable by her employer? We sure hope not.

But for now, we're just grateful for the fact that it wasn't Glenn Kessler from the Post who went to this event.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

