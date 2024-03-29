Career Change Coming? Taylor Lorenz Attends Adult Streaming Site Awards ... in a Mask, Obviously

We haven't heard a lot from Taylor Lorenz recently, at least not on Twitter. Perhaps that is because Tay Tay has blocked half of Twitter and restricted most of the rest of the site from even seeing her tweets.

Sure, she still writes regularly for The Washington Post, recently covering the TikTok legislation before Congress ... poorly. And sometimes we see videos of her posted to Twitter, like when she tried to blame Elon Musk for 'forcing' journalists off the platform (LOL, as if journos could ever stand not getting the attention Twitter affords them).

Or maybe there's another reason Lorenz hasn't been too visible lately. Could she be considering a career change?

Good morning, today is March 29th, 2024 and Taylor Lorenz is wearing a mask to a P*rnhub party. pic.twitter.com/soJhwTBBnU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 29, 2024

Yes, in the wee hours of March 29, Lorenz tweeted her thanks to the online adult film and video-sharing company Pornhub (we'll just refer to them as P-hub from now on if you don't mind) for inviting her to attend its annual awards show.

Please don't ask us what awards were given out at the P-hub show. We REALLY don't want to have to Google that.

And, of course, Lorenz showed up resplendent in a face diaper, which is basically just a religious token for her at this point. For someone who is as much of a germophobe as Lorenz pretends to be (when it's convenient), we don't think an N-95 is going to help her out in a room full of porn stars. But kudos to her for the virtue signaling in a room full of people who have sex for money.

Some people (including this writer) thought this had to be a joke, but Libs of TikTok confirmed that the tweet -- and Lorenz's attendance at the P-hub event -- were genuine.

It’s real — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 29, 2024

Lorenz posted it on her Instagram as well, where she hasn't blocked nearly as many people. And apparently, there was even video from the event.

Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz dances wearing a medical MASK at the Pornhub Awards.



The controversial reporter wore a total of 2 masks while attending the ceremony.



She has double masked for 4 years despite the pandemic being long over. pic.twitter.com/kv78mCFHE7 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 29, 2024

OK, that's enough cringe for one lifetime. With that, let the hilarious reactions on Twitter commence (we'll try to keep them as clean as possible for you).

Just the absolute state of Taylor Lorenz. She seems to think masks protect from STDs. https://t.co/Xe9JYLKOxf — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 29, 2024

Still wears a mask, goest to a gathering of venereal disease — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) March 29, 2024

It kind of seems like the Monty Python skit where Eric Idle tried to protect himself from a tiger attack by using a mosquito net.

That’s not the protection she needs. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 29, 2024

One of those John Travolta Boy In The Bubble-style protective encasements might have been a better idea (for those of you not old enough to get that reference, think of Jake Gyllenhaal in Bubble Boy -- same idea).

Hope she's practicing safe sex pic.twitter.com/9wjXy7KmEF — Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) March 29, 2024

Yep. That would have been better.

"Masks are 100% effective against the spread of sexually-transmitted diseases."

-Anthony Fauci https://t.co/4lW4egGbgm — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) March 29, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHA. And yes, even though he didn't say this exactly, it is true that Fauci tried to tell young people how to have Tinder sex during COVID.

Was Taylor Lorenz nominated in some category? https://t.co/gbb2LHz4fY — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 29, 2024

Oldest adult film star, maybe?

Ain’t she a bit old for that? https://t.co/p5EaTgiqMO — 1WesRS (@1WesRebel) March 29, 2024

Please don't ALSO make us Google 'oldest adult actress on P-hub.' We beg you.

Some memes are evergreen. 🌲 pic.twitter.com/nP8aqoTloy — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) March 29, 2024

You could use that meme for as long as Lorenz remains in public life and it will still remain relevant.

Lorenz is ALWAYS a contender in #HackMadness every spring. But she keeps losing out to perennial champion and Post colleague Jen Rubin. Maybe she thought this public appearance would put her over the top.

Oh, they're definitely throwing contracts at her lmao. If that was her next station in life, it would be HILARIOUS https://t.co/SJj5vrm6EM — Dean (@Freedean4all) March 29, 2024

That's nothing special. P-hub would throw a contract at anyone. Even Joy Behar.

And now, we will apologize for that mental image we just gave you.

I thought you had to be a pornstar to be at one of those events 🤣 https://t.co/2Wi1UQpPki — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) March 29, 2024

Give it time. Give it time.

I think TDS got into her badly. 😂 https://t.co/EAzIH3Lws4 — “ИНСПЕКТОР” 🇺🇸🦅2A (@RWDiogo) March 29, 2024

We're not sure which actor goes by the stage name 'TDS,' but ... on second thought, nope. No, not even gonna' make that joke.

Looks like she's running out of invites and has had to lower the bar a bit https://t.co/5fUhYlft1c — BubbaGanuch (@BubbaGanuch) March 29, 2024

Did Lorenz lower the bar? Or did P-hub? It's a tough question.

Seems more appropriate, given the audience. pic.twitter.com/80z467nkk4 — Wanye Kest (@skeeminarmenian) March 29, 2024

LOL. OK, now we're dead.

However, as funny as all the jokes were, there WAS a more serious side to this.

Pornub supports child sex trafficking and there are libs out here that want to make pornography cool and hip. It's satanic, sorry.



PS you don't need the mask to tell us you're an idiot, we already know. https://t.co/eThgwqKwFt — Drew Glover 🦅🦬 🇺🇸 (@D_Glovernator) March 29, 2024

That first part is not a joke; it is true. The owner of P-hub even admitted it and paid a multimillion-dollar fine for it, just last year. We kind of think that Lorenz should answer for attending such a gathering. Seeing as how she's a 'journalist' and all.

Is the mask to hide the smell of the child s*xual abuse in the room? https://t.co/Wu5K9mErEM — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) March 29, 2024

So, @Pornhub are being investigated, (with no doubt existing), for their child pornography, sex trafficking & monetizing off of rape videos & their refusal to remove them even WHEN THEY KNOW they are these things…



& @TaylorLorenz thinks it’s a great time to show them support🧐 — Heavy Lies The Crown (@CrownOnMyFrown) March 29, 2024

We have to wonder if The Washington Post will take any action against or provide a statement about one of their most famous (or infamous) 'reporters' for allowing herself to be welcomed and feted by an organization that has been PROVEN guilty of sex trafficking.

Is Tay Tay truly that untouchable by her employer? We sure hope not.

But for now, we're just grateful for the fact that it wasn't Glenn Kessler from the Post who went to this event.

***

