LIES! Crying and Lying Taylor Lorenz Falsely Claims Elon Musk Forced Journalists Off Twitter

Brave journalist who has battled COVID for four years (wink wink) Taylor Lorenz now claims Elon Musk FORCED journalists off of Twitter and that is why Tik Tok cannot be banned. Won't anyone think of the journalists?!

Advertisement

.@TaylorLorenz: “This [proposed #TikTok] ban could have a devastating effect on free speech & civil liberties. It’d absolutely impact journalists’ ability to reach people. We saw ⁦@elonmusk⁩ taking over Twitter & banning tons of journalists & forcing us off the platform” pic.twitter.com/wkQLtUFqka — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2024

When she says Elon 'forced' her off, what she really means is he allowed conservatives to speak and that offended Taylor so much she had to leave.

That's not what it's about for her and everyone knows it. https://t.co/atWnscj9sH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2024

Taylor likes that the very young people on Tik Tok don't realize how nuts she is and don't call her out like people do on Twitter.

They say we need to push every sort of law and regulation so that every even vaguely conservative opinion can be classified as misinformation or hate speech and silenced. But if a journalist on the left risks losing money, they are the champions of free speech. — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) March 16, 2024

Isn't that funny?

What happened to that exodus of journalists over to Mastodon? 🤔 — The Acerbic Avia✈️or (@CaptainConcurs) March 16, 2024

That social media platform is about as extinct as the actual mastodon. Let's be honest with each other.

The best part in this is that by mid summer Trump will have an army of TikTokers and she will call for them all to be bannned — john7istheman (@John7Istheman) March 16, 2024

There are actually quite a few Trump supporting Tik Tok influencers. Taylor probably does her best to avoid that side of Tik Tok.

Don’t tell me you doubt Ms. Lorenz and her years and years and years and years and years of experience. — . (@jrcunniff) March 16, 2024

Yes. She has decades and decades of experience. Allegedly.

Does she ever post something uplifting? Something where she’s not somehow the victim? Only in America can a “journalist” make a career of constantly whining. @TaylorLorenz — Larry “Bud” Melman (@Melman2024) March 16, 2024

No, she does not. Every day is a new struggle for her. Mostly, it is her crying about people refusing to wear masks to protect her from illnesses she creates in her mind. Allegedly. She apparently has 'long covid' and has for years. Prayers up for Tay Tay.

Ok she convinced me. Ban tiktok — Gene Scallop (@AggregatorIr) March 16, 2024

Heh.

No Taylor that was your radical left party doing that. Elon let everybody back on twitter. What you mean is I wont have as easy a time trying to corrupt young minds. — FlyNavyDawg (@HereForFootbal5) March 16, 2024

Advertisement

Correct! The only way Taylor is happy is when conservatives have no platform or any place to share their beliefs.

None of this is a free speech issue. There may be other issues, but free speech isn't one of them.@TaylorLorenz just isn't that smart. https://t.co/Bqyhlrjsqs — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 16, 2024

She isn't that smart, but she is very willing to do all she can to shut down conservatives and that makes her dangerous to free speech.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!











