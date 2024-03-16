LIES! Crying and Lying Taylor Lorenz Falsely Claims Elon Musk Forced Journalists Off Twitter

Dem Sen. Mark Warner Prods House to 'Carry on Reagan's Legacy' (By Shoveling...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on March 16, 2024
Brave journalist who has battled COVID for four years (wink wink) Taylor Lorenz now claims Elon Musk FORCED journalists off of Twitter and that is why Tik Tok cannot be banned. Won't anyone think of the journalists?!

When she says Elon 'forced' her off, what she really means is he allowed conservatives to speak and that offended Taylor so much she had to leave.

Taylor likes that the very young people on Tik Tok don't realize how nuts she is and don't call her out like people do on Twitter.

Isn't that funny?

That social media platform is about as extinct as the actual mastodon. Let's be honest with each other.

There are actually quite a few Trump supporting Tik Tok influencers. Taylor probably does her best to avoid that side of Tik Tok. 

Yes. She has decades and decades of experience. Allegedly.

No, she does not. Every day is a new struggle for her. Mostly, it is her crying about people refusing to wear masks to protect her from illnesses she creates in her mind. Allegedly. She apparently has 'long covid' and has for years. Prayers up for Tay Tay.

Heh.

Correct! The only way Taylor is happy is when conservatives have no platform or any place to share their beliefs.

She isn't that smart, but she is very willing to do all she can to shut down conservatives and that makes her dangerous to free speech.

Tags: CENSORSHIP ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH TWITTER TAYLOR LORENZ




