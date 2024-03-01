Not Just Harvard: Columbia University Diversity Officer Plagiarized Dissertation From Wiki...
Trump's Powerful New Ad on Laken Riley Will Give You Chills

NOT Happening: 'Advisers' Say Older People Should Get Another COVID Shot, Get Resounding NO Instead

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 01, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Heading towards the fourth anniversary of COVID and 'two weeks to flatten the curve', advisers (wonder if they're shying away from using 'experts' on purpose) are telling older Americans to get yet another COVID booster.

More from the AP:

Older U.S. adults should roll up their sleeves for another COVID-19 shot, even if they got a booster in the fall, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans 65 and older should get another dose of the updated vaccine that became available in September — if at least four months has passed since their last shot. In making the recommendation, the agency endorsed guidance proposed by an expert advisory panel earlier in the day.

“Most COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations last year were among people 65 years and older. An additional vaccine dose can provide added protection ... for those at highest risk,” CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.

A vaccine so effective that getting one in the fall requires another booster less than six months later? Okay.

Please stop.

Not a chance.

Totes.

We laughed hard, too, because they are serious.

Short, sweet, and to the point.

This is part of why people aren't listening to the 'advisers' anymore.

Pound all the sand.

Yes they are.

A big chuckle.

Doing that would be racist, and the poem on the Statue of Liberty says so. Or something.

Neither do we.

They'd do this rather than make reasonable reforms.

'Science', indeed.

We've not taken them seriously for a long, long time.

Glad we're not the only ones who caught the shift from 'experts' to 'advisors.'

And we know people who would sign up for this.

Pretty much.

Yeah, they're getting dragged in the replies.

No, you really don't.

It's absolutely rage-inducing what these 'advisors' and 'experts' have done. Vaccines have been a tremendous net benefit for society -- eradicating diseases like polio and smallpox in America -- and now they've made people so skeptical and mistrusting over the COVID vaccine, people don't trust any vaccine. It's shameful.

***
Tags: EXPERTS COVID COVID VACCINE

