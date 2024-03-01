NOT Happening: 'Advisers' Say Older People Should Get Another COVID Shot, Get Resounding NO Instead

Heading towards the fourth anniversary of COVID and 'two weeks to flatten the curve', advisers (wonder if they're shying away from using 'experts' on purpose) are telling older Americans to get yet another COVID booster.
Older US adults should get another COVID-19 shot, advisers say https://t.co/UlbQT8WPaj— The Associated Press (@AP) February 28, 2024
Older U.S. adults should roll up their sleeves for another COVID-19 shot, even if they got a booster in the fall, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans 65 and older should get another dose of the updated vaccine that became available in September — if at least four months has passed since their last shot. In making the recommendation, the agency endorsed guidance proposed by an expert advisory panel earlier in the day.
“Most COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations last year were among people 65 years and older. An additional vaccine dose can provide added protection ... for those at highest risk,” CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.
A vaccine so effective that getting one in the fall requires another booster less than six months later? Okay.
The grift is over.— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) February 28, 2024
Stop it.
Please stop.
Bwahaha. Not happening.— Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) February 28, 2024
Not a chance.
Totes pic.twitter.com/RyRocieftB— Jake13th 🏴☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) February 29, 2024
Totes.
February 28, 2024
We laughed hard, too, because they are serious.
🖕🏼— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 29, 2024
Short, sweet, and to the point.
https://t.co/RtmcsIDBl1 pic.twitter.com/UOlVI2th6G— G (@TCC_Grouchy) February 29, 2024
This is part of why people aren't listening to the 'advisers' anymore.
AP should pound sand . https://t.co/GlwQyohkGA— Shuck (@LaBeardGuy) February 29, 2024
Pound all the sand.
Y'all are out of your damn minds. https://t.co/RNrf2YZxat— L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) February 28, 2024
Yes they are.
That's gonna get a hearty chuckle from me, dawg. https://t.co/C4cZ7zBVG3— Joe Cunningham 𓅄 (@JoePCunningham) February 29, 2024
A big chuckle.
How about you worry about some the 7million illegals that came that don’t even have ANY vaccinations much less Covid 🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/RVJHGMCrsB— Jodi (@APLMom) February 29, 2024
Doing that would be racist, and the poem on the Statue of Liberty says so. Or something.
https://t.co/hVKDRA3Iru pic.twitter.com/to6OOohbO4— RBe (@RBPundit) February 29, 2024
Neither do we.
I'm convinced at this point that the Democrat strategy to save Social Security is to kill off as many older people as possible, as fast as possible. https://t.co/SHLKOsFBG6— The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) February 28, 2024
They'd do this rather than make reasonable reforms.
It's imperative we all follow the $cience https://t.co/J9hb98OKGY— Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) February 29, 2024
'Science', indeed.
You're not to be taken seriously ever again after that stunningly stupid piece you put out where you blamed a victim of murder, Laken Riley, for "running alone." https://t.co/FjNaBlwj7e— Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) February 28, 2024
We've not taken them seriously for a long, long time.
I’m old enough to remember when we had “experts” encouraging self-deletion instead of “advisors.”— Carpenter Anon (@carpenter_anon) February 28, 2024
We used to be a proper dystopia. https://t.co/inVXbrNOKd
Glad we're not the only ones who caught the shift from 'experts' to 'advisors.'
Lmao. Soon it'll be on an IV drip for these absolute walnuts. https://t.co/CB77nJhPTm— Drunken Glitter Cake (@cake_drunken) February 28, 2024
And we know people who would sign up for this.
Vaxx Up!! https://t.co/9SYQJYA5fa pic.twitter.com/DI4wAxRi8y— 🇺🇸Mary🇺🇸 (@RepMaryFranson) February 28, 2024
Pretty much.
replies going well https://t.co/VpGP8vRbgg— 🌴mick👀fulcher🏴 esq (@mickbognor) February 29, 2024
Yeah, they're getting dragged in the replies.
You don't hate the media enough. 🤷♂️ https://t.co/dQsmUMcPz6— Bow Tied Rebel (@BowTiedRebels) February 28, 2024
No, you really don't.
It's absolutely rage-inducing what these 'advisors' and 'experts' have done. Vaccines have been a tremendous net benefit for society -- eradicating diseases like polio and smallpox in America -- and now they've made people so skeptical and mistrusting over the COVID vaccine, people don't trust any vaccine. It's shameful.
***
