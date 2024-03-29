How the Turntables: LeBron James, JLo and Other Celebs Have a Squatter Problem Now

We've written a lot about squatters in the last several weeks. It's a maddening, unfair, and wholly unacceptable practice and most property owners have little legal recourse besides the long, dragged out eviction process.

But since it was happening to other people, namely the middle class, it's no big deal. Equity, justice, and all that.

The only politician who took it seriously and made changes was Ron DeSantis, who signed legislation curtailing squatters' 'rights' in the blink of an eye.

Now that it's happening to celebrities, however, maybe things will change.

Put their money where their mouth is pic.twitter.com/0gZCqHWQ63 — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) March 29, 2024

Indeed.

California elite enraged after squatters invade $5M home in LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez's luxury neighborhoodhttps://t.co/1LDDWWjZJx

You can thank your governor! Lol — OneSmallVoice 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SmilingOutrage) March 29, 2024

More from Fox News:

Wealthy Californians in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Beverly Hills are reportedly enraged after a $5 million home was invaded by squatters and became a source of rowdy parties. Beverly Grove is home to the elite of the elite in California. A-list celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and LeBron James, entrepreneurs, hedge-fund investors, heiresses, and studio executives own homes in the quiet cul-de-sac. That was until squatters invaded in October and locals started complaining about them allegedly throwing "wild parties" with "cocaine and orgies."

Our sympathies are limited.

Wouldn't they want the down-trodden to have the best? — JoeLoftus (@justjoeloftus) March 29, 2024

But not in their neighborhoods.

I suppose now the "compassionate" laws on "squatters rights" will be revisited. — Considered Response (@JC48546570) March 29, 2024

And selectively so.

me watching from Montebello, ca 15 minutes from Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/1swUrQgh5S — Dav Castaneda (@DavJeff123) March 29, 2024

All. The. Popcorn.

I suspect squatter laws don't apply in some neighbourhoods. — Gain of Dishonesty (@ax01mat1c) March 29, 2024

Oh, surely not.

Some people are just better than we are.

Dumocraps will only react when it affects them. https://t.co/nEupt8rFjJ — Crown Royal (@CrownRoyal61161) March 29, 2024

Laws are for the little people.

Heard a crazy story tonight about a house getting robbed in LA. Police came by and refused to arrest the perps while the robbery was in progress!



Officer said “insurance will take care of it” and there was no point in arresting the thieves, because they wouldn’t be prosecuted. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2024

Even Elon Musk chimed in.

“Insurance will take care of it” is exactly what BLM NPCs kept parroting as they destroyed properties and small businesses in their own communities in 2020.



Glad to see the police are now on the side of thieves & aggressors.



Which begs the question, if the State won’t protect… — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) March 29, 2024

Who will protect it? Vigilantism. Which will see a lot of people get the Daniel Penny treatment.

Also, insurance companies will simply pull out of high crime areas like this, or raise premiums so the middle and lower classes can't afford them.

As always, the Left's policies hurt the people they claim they want ot help.

And sometimes you get the government you vote for good and hard.

Getting to this point😆 pic.twitter.com/BPXDsbdiRH — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) March 29, 2024

Yep.

Now that the “elite” are affected it’s a problem https://t.co/qkJF76EsMS — Cameron (@BabyHerc) March 29, 2024

That's how it always go.

***

