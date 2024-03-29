How the Turntables: LeBron James, JLo and Other Celebs Have a Squatter Problem Now

Punishing the Many for the Sins of the Few: New York to Install...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 29, 2024
Sarah D.

We've written a lot about squatters in the last several weeks. It's a maddening, unfair, and wholly unacceptable practice and most property owners have little legal recourse besides the long, dragged out eviction process.

But since it was happening to other people, namely the middle class, it's no big deal. Equity, justice, and all that.

The only politician who took it seriously and made changes was Ron DeSantis, who signed legislation curtailing squatters' 'rights' in the blink of an eye.

Now that it's happening to celebrities, however, maybe things will change.

Indeed.

More from Fox News:

Wealthy Californians in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Beverly Hills are reportedly enraged after a $5 million home was invaded by squatters and became a source of rowdy parties. 

Beverly Grove is home to the elite of the elite in California. A-list celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and LeBron James, entrepreneurs, hedge-fund investors, heiresses, and studio executives own homes in the quiet cul-de-sac. That was until squatters invaded in October and locals started complaining about them allegedly throwing "wild parties" with "cocaine and orgies."

Our sympathies are limited.

But not in their neighborhoods.

And selectively so.

All. The. Popcorn.

Oh, surely not.

Some people are just better than we are.

Laws are for the little people.

Even Elon Musk chimed in.

Who will protect it? Vigilantism. Which will see a lot of people get the Daniel Penny treatment.

Also, insurance companies will simply pull out of high crime areas like this, or raise premiums so the middle and lower classes can't afford them.

As always, the Left's policies hurt the people they claim they want ot help.

And sometimes you get the government you vote for good and hard.

Yep.

That's how it always go.

***

