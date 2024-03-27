What Could Go Wrong? Israel Asked to Protect US Forces at Gaza Pier Project

BREAKING: Family of Former Senator Joe Lieberman Shares Tragic News Per Politico (Watch)
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 27, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Earlier this month, President Biden ordered the military to establish a 'temporary' port in Gaza for humanitarian purposes. At the time, Biden was accused of putting boots on the ground in the Israel-Hamas conflict, and then he was accused of 'imperialism' for getting humanitarian aid to Gaza. We'll set aside for a moment the fact Hamas is confiscating the aid for themselves, here.

And now, the US is relying on Israel to protect forces and workers building the pier and offloading supplies.

But we thought Hamas was just a bunch of resistance fighters.

More from Politico:

Israel has agreed to provide security for the temporary pier the U.S. military is planning to build in Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians on the brink of famine, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the plans.

Under the plans being discussed, which have not yet been finalized, the Israel Defense Forces would establish a “security bubble” to protect the U.S. personnel building the pier as well as the individuals involved in offloading and distributing the aid, said one of the officials, both of whom were granted anonymity to speak about sensitive discussions.

This is not a good development at all, considering the project hasn't even started yet.

Excellent question.

'Really Ugly' Poll for Biden Hints That When It Comes to Dem Desperation We've Seen NOTHING Yet
Doug P.
Quickly, too.

No. He presided over the deadly, disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that saw 13 service members killed.

So much to unpack.

Republicans. Ask a hard question next time.

Things will go south very, very quickly.

The UN is useless. We all know this.

We'd love for someone to ask KJP this at her next presser.

They won't. But a girl can dream.

Yes. Make it make sense.

No worries. If we lose forces while building this pier, Biden will just have his critics arrested.

Yes it is.

***

