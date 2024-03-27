What Could Go Wrong? Israel Asked to Protect US Forces at Gaza Pier Project

Earlier this month, President Biden ordered the military to establish a 'temporary' port in Gaza for humanitarian purposes. At the time, Biden was accused of putting boots on the ground in the Israel-Hamas conflict, and then he was accused of 'imperialism' for getting humanitarian aid to Gaza. We'll set aside for a moment the fact Hamas is confiscating the aid for themselves, here.

Advertisement

And now, the US is relying on Israel to protect forces and workers building the pier and offloading supplies.

But we thought Hamas was just a bunch of resistance fighters.

This is not a good development.



Israel is now being asked to protect US forces.



We have gone from the laudable principle of “Israel fights for itself, by itself” to whatever this is.



Now imagine the fallout from one US casualty. https://t.co/KJWEpPINR0 — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) March 27, 2024

More from Politico:

Israel has agreed to provide security for the temporary pier the U.S. military is planning to build in Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians on the brink of famine, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the plans. Under the plans being discussed, which have not yet been finalized, the Israel Defense Forces would establish a “security bubble” to protect the U.S. personnel building the pier as well as the individuals involved in offloading and distributing the aid, said one of the officials, both of whom were granted anonymity to speak about sensitive discussions.

This is not a good development at all, considering the project hasn't even started yet.

Protection from whom? Not Kamala Harris' beloved Gazans, surely. — InsolentPuppy (@_InsolentPuppy) March 27, 2024

Excellent question.

The U.S. went from ‘if Hamas cares about its people, it won’t attack the American pier’ to ‘Israel must protect it.’ — David May (@DavidSamuelMay) March 27, 2024

Quickly, too.

No. He presided over the deadly, disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that saw 13 service members killed.

So, the US is building a pier to help Gazans but Israel has to protect the builders from Gazans. Hmm....so much to unpack about this. — Rose (@WhimsyWithStyle) March 27, 2024

So much to unpack.

Who else is Biden going to blame if US forces are attacked? pic.twitter.com/MVrTvhJngZ — Who Died And Made You Queen, Queen?🌻 (@redandright) March 27, 2024

Republicans. Ask a hard question next time.

What happens to the region's stability if the US gets directly involved in protecting Israel? — Tucker Carlson (Parody) (@Tucker_Parody) March 27, 2024

Things will go south very, very quickly.

The UN is useless. We all know this.

Question for the Biden Administration morons responsible for this whole terrible initiative:



Who is Israel having to protect US forces from?



The people we’re building the pier for? https://t.co/y09uaHuLO2 — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 27, 2024

We'd love for someone to ask KJP this at her next presser.

They won't. But a girl can dream.

So we can't protect our own civilians from Hamas, but we have to protect US soldiers from Hamas? https://t.co/wFP7ceFK0b — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) March 27, 2024

Yes. Make it make sense.

Advertisement

The catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal wasn't enough of a disaster for the Biden administration, apparently. https://t.co/TUYi5sqgeM — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 27, 2024

No worries. If we lose forces while building this pier, Biden will just have his critics arrested.

He's right. But hey, that's what happens when you run your foreign policy based on Model UN kids and Michigan. https://t.co/9goKzLWfu2 — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) March 27, 2024

Yes it is.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!