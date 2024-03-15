Damned if You do, Damned if You Don't: Emergency Humanitarian Aid Pier in Gaza is 'Imperialism' Now

Hysterical Details Emerge Revealing How the Elon and Don Lemon Deal Went Sour...
Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 PM on March 15, 2024
AngieArtist

One of the problems America has always faced on the world stage has been that, to the eyes of many at home and abroad, we simply can't seem to do anything right. If we choose to not get involved in a foreign conflict we're accused of 'not being a responsible steward of the global order' and 'abandoning the global community', but if we do get involved we're vilified as 'warmongers' or whatever. If we didn't know any better we even begin to suspect that a lot of this posturing has nothing to do with the other countries, conflicts and people at all but is rather a dislike of America itself and a search for ways to attack the nation no matter what it does... but that couldn't be it, right?

It's a well-established pattern, and today we find yet another example of it being played out in our efforts to build a temporary port in Gaza for the delivery of aid to the besieged populace. For months we've been hearing about how no one is doing enough to help these poor beleaguered innocents, so President Biden makes a move to help and in thanks this is what is said about the effort:

Yup. It's a 'naval base' and a 'barbaric form' of 'naked... imperialism'. They demanded that we help, we did help, and now we're still the bad guys. That's how it goes when you're starting from the position that America was the bad guy all along.

It's a lose-lose for us and a win-win for people who hate America and the useful idiots that are their fellow travelers. 

If they're worried about this being a move of imperialism, of course, we could always just pull out...

Might as well, right? 

It's always about political positioning with these people... there is no scenario in which they'll admit that America has every done something that they consider to be a 'good', every action is just a new 'bad'.

Not to mention what a terrible plan actually trying to build a naval base there would be:

Why would we bother? This gets us literally nothing.

So what exactly are we looking at here? Well, someone gave us the details on it:

The full text reads:

This is misleading. I was with the 331st in the Army. What you see is called a "Duck Pond" and is dug so that a pier can be assembled in the open water and then "jammed" into the beach to allow offloading of supplies, equipment and troops. This isn't a naval base. It's humanitarian aid. Educate yourself.

Makes a lot more sense than an unneeded 'naval base' in a bad location in a hostile area of the world. 

This seems like a good time to remind everyone that none of this would be necessary if the Egyptians hadn't made the decision to close their own Rafah Border Crossing with Gaza to all incoming traffic both because they don't want to have to deal with the refugees themselves and likely because they're afraid that Hamas terrorists will smuggle themselves into Egypt along with the crowds. 

So since the Muslim 'brothers' of the Palestinians won't step in to do much to help their brethren, all of the onus for helping the 'poor, innocent, starving Palestinians' is on America, a nation half a world away, and the Israeli people who the government of the Palestinian people in Gaza has sworn to eliminate. 

And despite all that, the hatred of us and of the Israeli's by the people who we're working to help... we're still going to help, because that's who we are. If that's 'Imperialism' maybe we need more of that in the world.

***

Tags: AID GAZA ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

