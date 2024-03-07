Biden to Order Military to Establish ‘Temporary’ Port in Gaza

OK, hold up. Is President Joe Biden putting boots on the ground in Gaza? Technically, no. Biden will announce during the State of the Union address that he's going to order the military to build a pier so that large ships can deliver aid to the Palestinian people. It's complicated.

Breaking News: The U.S. will build a pier off the Gaza Strip that would allow aid be delivered by sea to Gazans who are on the brink of starvation. President Biden will announce the effort at the State of the Union tonight. https://t.co/ymcZOJLML9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 7, 2024

BREAKING: Biden will announce at his “State of the Union” speech that he ordered the U.S. military to conduct an “emergency mission” to establish a temporary port in Gaza that would open up a maritime route for humanitarian assistance from Cyprus, U.S. officials said — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) March 7, 2024

JUST IN: Biden to announce US military-led mission to build port on Gaza coast to boost aid https://t.co/1DCvdXUPJG pic.twitter.com/02V0i2sTg8 — The Hill (@thehill) March 7, 2024

The Hill reports:

President Biden will announce during his State of the Union address Thursday that he’s directing the U.S. military to lead the construction of a port along the coast of Gaza on the Mediterranean Sea to boost the amount of aid getting to Palestinian civilians. “We know the aid flowing into Gaza is nowhere near enough and nowhere near fast enough. The president will make clear again this evening that we all need to do more, and the United States is doing more,” a senior administration official said on a call with reporters. … Senior administration officials said the project will not require any U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza. Instead, the plan involves U.S. personnel on military vessels offshore who will not be required to go ashore to install the port.

So, no boots on the ground in Gaza. The U.S. military is going to construct this port from offshore. We're not sure how that works, but certainly Biden has thought it through. This comes just a week after the United States began air drops of aid into Gaza.

This is the United States escorting rockets, missiles, and ammunition from Iran to Hamas. Hard to imagine a more obvious example of material support for terrorism than what Biden is doing here. https://t.co/tYmg0Z34CC — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) March 7, 2024

US servicemen guarding a port in Gaza gonna be an interesting test of public opinion https://t.co/HnmnQ4A66r — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 7, 2024





What's going to stop Hamas from stealing all the aid the moment it reaches the shore?

Militarily and strategically this is such a terrible idea -- remember how hundreds of Marines died in Lebanon during a similar mission to protect Muslim and Palestinian lives? Good chance this results in dead Americans.



And all because the Michigan polling is bad. https://t.co/qXAUqEm9hj — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 7, 2024

The White House is truly flailing. We can't secure our own border, but we can build a port in Gaza. Our military can't be used to actually defend the United States, restore deterrence against our enemies, enforce sanctions, or rescue American hostages -- but it can be put to work… — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) March 7, 2024

The White House is truly flailing. We can't secure our own border, but we can build a port in Gaza. Our military can't be used to actually defend the United States, restore deterrence against our enemies, enforce sanctions, or rescue American hostages -- but it can be put to work building a port in Gaza. Congress needs to see a detailed plan of how this is going to work, how much it will cost, how force protection will be assured, who will be operating the port, how deliveries will work, how aid diversion will be prevented, etc. It all sounds rather half-baked and unnecessary -- more virtue signaling instead of governing -- but let's demand the details from the White House and DOD. Israel has made it clear it has zero limits on aid coming into Gaza. Very sad the White House resorts to this for its base politics. What I believe we are actually seeing is a massive ramp up in Hamas disinformation in its 11th hour directly wired into its supporters in the United States who then exert political pressure on the White House, which gives into that pressure. The Hamas-UN machine is churning out claims, and media reports them as fact. The conversation they want is about an "aid crisis," "starvation," "ceasefire," and more. Senior officials like Samantha Powers who have a history of Israel-bashing are more than happy to put USAID's name on those claims. There's no verification of sources going on anymore. Why does Hamas want this conversation? Because it changes the conversation from truth and fact: That Hamas is an Iranian-backed terrorist organization that perpetrated the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust; that Hamas committed heinous crimes against humanity, including horrific sex crimes; that Hamas is holding hostages, including American citizens, right now; and that if Israel moves forward with its military campaign, Hamas may finally be destroyed in Gaza.

Yeah, this sounds like a bad idea. But "Genocide Joe" needs those votes in Dearborn.

How about sending the US military to conduct an “emergency mission” on our southern border to stop the criminal migrant invasion. https://t.co/5MVq8kIUFH — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 7, 2024

He should stop listening to his interns and start listening to the American people––you know the ones with developed frontal lobes? — Baby on Bored (@macandcheek) March 7, 2024

This is why I left the military. — ✝️Christian_Commander✝️ (@FutureHOF3) March 7, 2024

Sounds like they are trying to deliver weapons and food at the same time — Old_Crow82 (@Old_Crow82) March 7, 2024

Biden is scared to death of losing Michigan. — LynnhavenMan (@LynnhavenMan) March 7, 2024

Can’t see what could possibly go wrong here. — George Hayduke (@wccawa) March 7, 2024

A wow moment, indeed. Gaza is now fully internationalized. Hopefully Hamas has been smashed up so badly it will not be capable of bringing on any "Black Hawk Down" episodes, or anything similar. — Hereward (@Herewar66545077) March 7, 2024

Insane. — Khaldoun Khelil 🇵🇸🇩🇿 #freePalestine (@kkhelil) March 7, 2024

This is quite the tightrope. Biden is waiting to send billions in aid to Israel while at the same time sending the military to build a pier so that ships carrying aid can get to the Palestinians. And there won't be any boots on the ground, just offshore.

Well, it's not about strategy or military viability.



Like most of what Biden's caregivers do, it's about appeasing the rabid left. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) March 7, 2024

Just transfer a billion dollars to Hamas.

They’ll promise to buy food with it. — Jy151310 (@Jy151310jy) March 7, 2024

Port of Hamas — NW Rambler (@iamgregk) March 7, 2024

Biden is so desperate to play both sides of this war. To appease his Hamas-sympathizer base, he needs to be seen doing something to get aid to the Palestinians. He's really desperate for those votes.

***

