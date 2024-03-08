The Intercept Drops Secret FBI Files and HOO BOY Does It Make the FBI Look BAD

The FBI hasn't exactly covered itself in glory these past several years. From stealing from homes while executing search warrants, to bad choices in pics representing 'organized crime', to stepping on rakes when honoring MLK, they've tarnished their reputation beyond repair.

A trove of secret FBI files obtained exclusively by @theintercept raise questions about whether federal agents pursued a larger, secret effort to encourage political violence in the run-up to the 2020 election.https://t.co/W8N2AfPRdN — The Intercept (@theintercept) March 7, 2024

More from The Intercept:

The FBI documents and recordings reveal that federal agents at times put Americans in danger as the Whitmer plot metastasized. In one instance, the FBI knew that Wolverine Watchmen militia members would enter the Michigan Capitol with firearms — and agents suspected that one man might even have had a live grenade — but did not stop them. (The grenade turned out to be nonfunctional.) Another time, federal agents intervened when local police officers in Michigan were about to confiscate firearms from two of the FBI’s targets, who were on a terrorist watchlist. Local law enforcement had received reports from concerned citizens who saw the men loading their guns before entering a hardware store. The files also raise questions about whether the FBI pursued a larger, secret effort to encourage political violence in the run-up to the 2020 election. At least one undercover FBI agent and two informants in the Michigan case were also involved in stings centering on plots to assassinate the governor of Virginia and the attorney general of Colorado.

Read the entire thing.

This is my shocked face. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) March 7, 2024

Ours too.

Right? It's so hard to believe.

Not.

It's totally believable.

Join us.

To repeat, this is where we're at -- an avowedly leftist publication is saying there are serious "questions about whether the FBI pursued a larger effort to encourage political violence ahead of the 2020 election." https://t.co/DNuhx6ayab — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 7, 2024

Realize where we are.

Not shocked at all.

Seems all the insurrections

Are invented by the FBI

Why? https://t.co/4Fb9iSdATP — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 7, 2024

We all know why.

I have so much to say on this it’s cuh-razy https://t.co/5JP9Gci50N — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) March 7, 2024

It is CRAZY.

The FBI is the enemy of the people. https://t.co/HXjOZ1TReC — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) March 7, 2024

Sure seems that way.

This summer is going to be a hoot https://t.co/gKIuvTupMn — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) March 7, 2024

A real laugh riot, if you catch our drift.

That being said, riots would make Biden look bad unless he cracked down on them (and given how things went at yesterday's SOTU address, we doubt that'll happen).

So maybe our cities won't burn this summer.

Yes it is.

Huge leak of @FBI files to an outlet on the Left. This will be something to watch. https://t.co/Xpg4tXY8NH pic.twitter.com/xrVQYaPXXm — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) March 7, 2024

We'll be watching it closely.

The next president absolutely needs end the FBI’s longstanding tradition of foiling its own terror plots. https://t.co/ee4vnineP9 — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) March 7, 2024

That would be lovely.

We can't do a government shutdown because someone could get turned away at the entrance to a national park and that's just not fair to them. https://t.co/HRfcnnAWBq — 🎭 🐔 💩 (@anonchickenshit) March 7, 2024

Right? Priorities.

Sounds like a right-wing conspiracy.... 🙄 https://t.co/oPyENbwHl3 — Adam Brinneman (@spaceghost323) March 8, 2024

Totally.

It's hilarious watching the Intercept do mental gymnastics as they simultaneously lay out the incredibly corrupt FBI attempts to encourage political violence in the Whitmer kidnapping AND treat the FBI involvement in January 6th as a conspiracy theory. https://t.co/y1J8lBQ9YN — Aetius (@Aetius__) March 7, 2024

These two positions are diametrically opposed to one another.

But we won't hold our breath for any reforms or consequences from this. That doesn't happen anymore.

***

