The Intercept Drops Secret FBI Files and HOO BOY Does It Make the FBI Look BAD

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 08, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The FBI hasn't exactly covered itself in glory these past several years. From stealing from homes while executing search warrants, to bad choices in pics representing 'organized crime', to stepping on rakes when honoring MLK, they've tarnished their reputation beyond repair.

More from The Intercept:

The FBI documents and recordings reveal that federal agents at times put Americans in danger as the Whitmer plot metastasized. In one instance, the FBI knew that Wolverine Watchmen militia members would enter the Michigan Capitol with firearms — and agents suspected that one man might even have had a live grenade — but did not stop them. (The grenade turned out to be nonfunctional.) Another time, federal agents intervened when local police officers in Michigan were about to confiscate firearms from two of the FBI’s targets, who were on a terrorist watchlist. Local law enforcement had received reports from concerned citizens who saw the men loading their guns before entering a hardware store.

The files also raise questions about whether the FBI pursued a larger, secret effort to encourage political violence in the run-up to the 2020 election. At least one undercover FBI agent and two informants in the Michigan case were also involved in stings centering on plots to assassinate the governor of Virginia and the attorney general of Colorado.

Read the entire thing.

That being said, riots would make Biden look bad unless he cracked down on them (and given how things went at yesterday's SOTU address, we doubt that'll happen). 

So maybe our cities won't burn this summer.

These two positions are diametrically opposed to one another.

But we won't hold our breath for any reforms or consequences from this. That doesn't happen anymore.

