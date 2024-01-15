The FBI Gets Community Noted as They Pay 'Tribute' to MLK Jr., Who They Surveilled and Smeared in Life

As you're likely aware today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, commemorating the birth of King in Atlanta, Georgia on this date in 1929. As with any commemorative occasion various corporations and federal agencies are tweeting out their messages of remembrance to the late Civil Rights leader. Most of these remembrances are standard bureaucratic pablum, boilerplate stuff written by their PR department or something, but any Public Relations worker worth his salt should have known that if you're putting out messages for the Federal Bureau of Investigation maybe it would be best to stay silent when it comes to discussing Martin Luther King Jr. given the history the Agency has with the man. But put out a message they did... and for their trouble received a Community Note:

This #MLKDay, the #FBI honors one of the most prominent leaders of the Civil Rights movement and reaffirms its commitment to Dr. King’s legacy of fairness and equal justice for all. pic.twitter.com/tj9EUoXsFK — FBI (@FBI) January 15, 2024

Surely they knew that the history of the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover is common knowledge at this point... right?

Ironically, J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI were not fans of fairness and equal justice for MLK Jr.https://t.co/3ew5Dx4bA8 — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) January 15, 2024

Thanks for the reminder that the FBI has been illegally spying on Americans for over 60 years — Choominati - Picture $8 Blue Check In This Spot (@formeret) January 15, 2024

Something fell out of your pocket. pic.twitter.com/GKLGWijvoS — Dave Benner, Nemesis of Neocons (@dbenner83) January 15, 2024

This a copy of a letter sent from an anonymous FBI agent to Dr. King that his wife, Coretta Scott King, believed was encouraging him to kill himself.

You mean the one you guys tried to drive to suicide? That MLK? — JawjaJim 🇺🇸 (@JimJawja) January 15, 2024

You guys should sit this one out. 😬 — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) January 15, 2024

MLK, Jr., won so hard that the surveillance state which tried to kill him now celebrates him



Eternal MLK victory — SDL (@SocDoneLeft) January 15, 2024

That's certainly a way to look at it!

This would be a good day to release the stack of MLK tapes you have. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) January 15, 2024

Why do you always do this? — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) January 15, 2024

This is like when you tweet "remembering the fallen officers" for Waco. You are the bad guys. — 𝚂𝚘𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚎𝚓🗿 (@TheSocrateej) January 15, 2024

Of course many in the federal government would likely aver that 'the FBI has changed!' but... you know, we'll just have to take their word on that.

This is always one of my favorite things that happens on the internet every year and community notes just made it that much better. https://t.co/ZprmZW5r6I — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 15, 2024

The FBI, who spent years spying on, harassing and even trying to get King to kill himself, is now claiming to be following in his footsteps.



Satire is dead. https://t.co/uVzuNjuz93 — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) January 15, 2024

LOL.



Let’s be clear: This is not a lack of self awareness.



The FBI knows how bad it is for THEM to tweet this, after what the agency did and tried to do to MLK.



And they know that WE all know that too.



They just don’t care. https://t.co/DWiwQ4mI8g — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 15, 2024

That about sums it up.

The legacy and personal life of Dr. Martin Luther King will always be a contentious one; as with anyone who is elevated to the level of 'secular sainthood' it's discouraged to consider anything beyond the carefully crafted message about who they were and what they did. As for the FBI though, there really isn't question about who they were and what they did because like good government bureaucrats they kept detailed records of it... many of which are now available for public perusal. But if there's one thing you can be sure of in this modern age it's that if there's a virtue to be signaled there will be no end of groups and organizations tripping over their feet to signal it... no matter how absurd the virtue signal is when even the slightest bit of scrutiny is applied.

At least it gives us an opportunity to remind everyone of how corrupt the FBI has been through most of its history though, so we've got that going for us which is nice.

