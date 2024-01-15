A Very Disarming Story! Georgia United Credit Union Bans Guns and Ammo Purchases...
The FBI Gets Community Noted as They Pay 'Tribute' to MLK Jr., Who They Surveilled and Smeared in Life

Coucy  |  5:30 PM on January 15, 2024
As you're likely aware today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, commemorating the birth of King in Atlanta, Georgia on this date in 1929. As with any commemorative occasion various corporations and federal agencies are tweeting out their messages of remembrance to the late Civil Rights leader. Most of these remembrances are standard bureaucratic pablum, boilerplate stuff written by their PR department or something, but any Public Relations worker worth his salt should have known that if you're putting out messages for the Federal Bureau of Investigation maybe it would be best to stay silent when it comes to discussing Martin Luther King Jr. given the history the Agency has with the man. But put out a message they did... and for their trouble received a Community Note:

Surely they knew that the history of the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover is common knowledge at this point... right?

This a copy of a letter sent from an anonymous FBI agent to Dr. King that his wife, Coretta Scott King, believed was encouraging him to kill himself.

That's certainly a way to look at it! 

Of course many in the federal government would likely aver that 'the FBI has changed!' but... you know, we'll just have to take their word on that.

That about sums it up. 

The legacy and personal life of Dr. Martin Luther King will always be a contentious one; as with anyone who is elevated to the level of 'secular sainthood' it's discouraged to consider anything beyond the carefully crafted message about who they were and what they did. As for the FBI though, there really isn't question about who they were and what they did because like good government bureaucrats they kept detailed records of it... many of which are now available for public perusal. But if there's one thing you can be sure of in this modern age it's that if there's a virtue to be signaled there will be no end of groups and organizations tripping over their feet to signal it... no matter how absurd the virtue signal is when even the slightest bit of scrutiny is applied. 

At least it gives us an opportunity to remind everyone of how corrupt the FBI has been through most of its history though, so we've got that going for us which is nice.

***

Tags: FBI MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

