U.K. MPs Investigated Themselves and Found There Was No Two-Tier Justice Over Southport Riots

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 14, 2025
Twitter

In the late summer/early fall of 2024, we told you about the Southport uprising in the U.K., when British citizens -- fed up with violent migrants invading their nation and harming their children. In this case, three girls were killed an many more injured in a stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Authorities were quick to crack down on the angry Brits and not the radical, violent Islamists and other migrants, of course.

It was clearly part of a two-tier justice system, and anyone with eyes saw it.

But the MPs have investigated the matter, and found they did nothing wrong:

More from MetroUK:

Claims of two-tier policing in the riots that followed the Southport attacks last summer have no evidence to back them up, a report from MPs has found.

Far-right agitator Tommy Robinson and actor-turned-activist Laurence Fox are singled out for spreading the ‘disgraceful’ suggestion that officers are more heavy-handed when responding to right-wing protests.

The new report from Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee said: ‘Far from being evidence of “two-tier policing”, the policing response last summer was entirely appropriate given the levels of violence and criminality that were on display.’

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also faced criticism during the riots after he claimed ‘the impression of two-tier policing has become widespread’.

Two weeks ago, the U.K.'s Sentencing Council announced white men would face harsher sentencing for crimes.

George Orwell to the white courtesy phone.

Don't believe your lyin' eyes. Believe the government.

Of course not.

Yeah, this.

Don't listen to what they say. Pay attention to what they do.

Here's hoping they reclaim the U.K. for sanity and British values.

Except for that, yeah.

No two-tier justice system at all.

Nailed it.

We all saw it.

