U.K. MPs Investigated Themselves and Found There Was No Two-Tier Justice Over Southport Riots

In the late summer/early fall of 2024, we told you about the Southport uprising in the U.K., when British citizens -- fed up with violent migrants invading their nation and harming their children. In this case, three girls were killed an many more injured in a stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Advertisement

Authorities were quick to crack down on the angry Brits and not the radical, violent Islamists and other migrants, of course.

It was clearly part of a two-tier justice system, and anyone with eyes saw it.

But the MPs have investigated the matter, and found they did nothing wrong:

No proof for ‘disgraceful’ claims of two-tier policing in Southport riots, MPs find https://t.co/YAnSJWVPXC — Metro (@MetroUK) April 13, 2025

More from MetroUK:

Claims of two-tier policing in the riots that followed the Southport attacks last summer have no evidence to back them up, a report from MPs has found. Far-right agitator Tommy Robinson and actor-turned-activist Laurence Fox are singled out for spreading the ‘disgraceful’ suggestion that officers are more heavy-handed when responding to right-wing protests. The new report from Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee said: ‘Far from being evidence of “two-tier policing”, the policing response last summer was entirely appropriate given the levels of violence and criminality that were on display.’ Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also faced criticism during the riots after he claimed ‘the impression of two-tier policing has become widespread’.

Two weeks ago, the U.K.'s Sentencing Council announced white men would face harsher sentencing for crimes.

George Orwell to the white courtesy phone.

We saw the clips of policeman telling crowds of baying Muslims with weapons to go and ‘deposit them at the mosque’ and letting them be on their way



We saw clips of police restraining English lads as invaders came in for kicks



You cannot fool all of the people all of the time — 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RyanMullarkey1) April 14, 2025

Don't believe your lyin' eyes. Believe the government.

No mention of Muslim Defence League thugs being told by police to 'leave their weapons in the Mosque'.



No mention of patriots being jailed for 'gesticulating at the police', whilst far-left and MDL rioters were let off for more serious offences.



TwO TiEr PoLiCiNg DoEsNt ExIsT — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) April 14, 2025

Of course not.

"We say we don't do it so we don't."

Meanwhile - pic.twitter.com/R2P6f3w1j8 — ThunderChunky#20 (@20Thunderchunky) April 14, 2025

Yeah, this.

Don't listen to what they say. Pay attention to what they do.

They’re gaslighting again. This won’t last. People have had enough — Charlie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@e_dreme) April 14, 2025

Advertisement

Here's hoping they reclaim the U.K. for sanity and British values.

Apart from all the... er... blatant proof? https://t.co/kA1wGVRoXa — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) April 14, 2025

Except for that, yeah.

No two-tier justice system at all.

Nailed it.

This is nonsense. The Muslims who came into the streets armed with weapons were not arrested. If white people had done that they would have been jailed for years. https://t.co/XTR0IrM7ka — Pat Condell (@patcondell) April 14, 2025

We all saw it.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.