A Chilling, Maddening Glimpse Into UK's Two-Tier Justice System

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 10, 2024
The UK has issues. While it threatens to extradite Americans and arrests British citizens for social media posts, this is what the so-called 'justice' system is like:

Convicted pedophiles go free, but merely looking at a protest will land you in prison.

'Good character.'

Prison for emojis.

All it takes to get away with horrific sex crimes in the UK is to 'show remorse.'

Seriously?

We do keep hearing that word.

'Get some fresh air.'

What is wrong with these judges?

But the other people sentenced to prison won't 'suffer comprehensibly' in prison?

There is absolutely a two-tier justice system in the UK.

And everybody knows it.

