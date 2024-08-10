A Chilling, Maddening Glimpse Into UK's Two-Tier Justice System

The UK has issues. While it threatens to extradite Americans and arrests British citizens for social media posts, this is what the so-called 'justice' system is like:

Almost every judge I’ve identified as being involved in the rapid prosecution and incarceration of individuals who participated in the Southport riots has a history of letting convicted pedophiles walk free with no jail time. 🌞



A short thread on "two-tier" justice: pic.twitter.com/9tIV6sSm0S — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024

Convicted pedophiles go free, but merely looking at a protest will land you in prison.

JUDGE ANDREW MENARY



Sentenced William Nelson Morgan, 69, to 32 months in prison for refusing to move out of the way of police officers.



Menary previously let a pedophile who collected baby rape videos walk with no jail time because his lawyer said he had "good character." pic.twitter.com/x9p5w6UnxL — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024

'Good character.'

JUDGE JOHN TEMPERLEY



Sentenced Billy Thompson, 31, to 12 weeks in prison for emojis which incited racial violence.



Temperley previously let a pedophile who had been stashing child abuse images walk free because he had "displayed remorse." pic.twitter.com/95ERBiZhsd — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024

Prison for emojis.

JUDGE FRANCIS LAIRD



Sentenced Charlie Bullock, 21, to 18 months in prison for throwing rocks at a line of police.



Last week, Laird let a pervert who had a collection of over 700 toddler and animal rape videos walk with no jail time because he "showed remorse." pic.twitter.com/WeJbuuMcpx — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024

All it takes to get away with horrific sex crimes in the UK is to 'show remorse.'

JUDGE PAUL SLOAN



Sentenced Leanne Hodgson, 43, to 2.5 years for “shouting racist abuse” at a police officer.



Sloan had previously let a pedophile caught with 10,000 images of schoolgirls walk free because he hadn’t looked at the images frequently enough. pic.twitter.com/K2AGOYXjkn — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024

Seriously?

JUDGE NEIL RAFFERTY



Has denied bail to even those arrested with viewing the riots remotely.



Rafferty previously let a man convicted of raping his “vulnerable” niece walk free because he was “remorseful.” (Keep hearing that word) pic.twitter.com/JWJw9Ft3UW — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024

We do keep hearing that word.

JUDGE MARK BURY



Sentenced Brandon Kirkwood, 20, to 2.5 years in prison for pushing a “large wheel bin” at police.



Bury recently let a pedophile walk free with a recommendation to “go get some fresh air” instead of collecting child abuse images. pic.twitter.com/7m4P79lH8o — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024

'Get some fresh air.'

What is wrong with these judges?

JUDGE JEREMY RICHARDSON



Sentenced Kenzie Roughley, 18, to 2 years in jail for kicking a CCTV van and goading police.



Richardson previously let a pedophile go after he targeted a vulnerable 13 year old girl for sexual abuse because he would “suffer comprehensibly in prison.” pic.twitter.com/esAcui4B7C — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024

But the other people sentenced to prison won't 'suffer comprehensibly' in prison?

There is absolutely a two-tier justice system in the UK.

Sure seems like unequal justice in the UK https://t.co/4obUDDE7S1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2024

And everybody knows it.