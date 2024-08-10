A Chilling, Maddening Glimpse Into UK's Two-Tier Justice System

The UK has issues. While it threatens to extradite Americans and arrests British citizens for social media posts, this is what the so-called 'justice' system is like:
Almost every judge I’ve identified as being involved in the rapid prosecution and incarceration of individuals who participated in the Southport riots has a history of letting convicted pedophiles walk free with no jail time. 🌞— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024
A short thread on "two-tier" justice: pic.twitter.com/9tIV6sSm0S
Convicted pedophiles go free, but merely looking at a protest will land you in prison.
JUDGE ANDREW MENARY— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024
Sentenced William Nelson Morgan, 69, to 32 months in prison for refusing to move out of the way of police officers.
Menary previously let a pedophile who collected baby rape videos walk with no jail time because his lawyer said he had "good character." pic.twitter.com/x9p5w6UnxL
'Good character.'
JUDGE JOHN TEMPERLEY— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024
Sentenced Billy Thompson, 31, to 12 weeks in prison for emojis which incited racial violence.
Temperley previously let a pedophile who had been stashing child abuse images walk free because he had "displayed remorse." pic.twitter.com/95ERBiZhsd
Prison for emojis.
JUDGE FRANCIS LAIRD— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024
Sentenced Charlie Bullock, 21, to 18 months in prison for throwing rocks at a line of police.
Last week, Laird let a pervert who had a collection of over 700 toddler and animal rape videos walk with no jail time because he "showed remorse." pic.twitter.com/WeJbuuMcpx
All it takes to get away with horrific sex crimes in the UK is to 'show remorse.'
JUDGE PAUL SLOAN— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024
Sentenced Leanne Hodgson, 43, to 2.5 years for “shouting racist abuse” at a police officer.
Sloan had previously let a pedophile caught with 10,000 images of schoolgirls walk free because he hadn’t looked at the images frequently enough. pic.twitter.com/K2AGOYXjkn
Seriously?
JUDGE NEIL RAFFERTY— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024
Has denied bail to even those arrested with viewing the riots remotely.
Rafferty previously let a man convicted of raping his “vulnerable” niece walk free because he was “remorseful.” (Keep hearing that word) pic.twitter.com/JWJw9Ft3UW
We do keep hearing that word.
JUDGE MARK BURY— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024
Sentenced Brandon Kirkwood, 20, to 2.5 years in prison for pushing a “large wheel bin” at police.
Bury recently let a pedophile walk free with a recommendation to “go get some fresh air” instead of collecting child abuse images. pic.twitter.com/7m4P79lH8o
'Get some fresh air.'
What is wrong with these judges?
JUDGE JEREMY RICHARDSON— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 10, 2024
Sentenced Kenzie Roughley, 18, to 2 years in jail for kicking a CCTV van and goading police.
Richardson previously let a pedophile go after he targeted a vulnerable 13 year old girl for sexual abuse because he would “suffer comprehensibly in prison.” pic.twitter.com/esAcui4B7C
But the other people sentenced to prison won't 'suffer comprehensibly' in prison?
There is absolutely a two-tier justice system in the UK.
Sure seems like unequal justice in the UK https://t.co/4obUDDE7S1— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2024
And everybody knows it.
