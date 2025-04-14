Bezos' Cosmic Clumsy: Majorly Faceplants Greeting Fiancee After Her Return to Earth With All Female Crew

Imagine being launched into space with your boss babe all female crew and coming back down only to be greeted by your uber rich fiance who can't even stay on his own two feet. How cringe.

Jeff Bezos face-plants while trying to greet fiancee Lauren Sanchez after return to Earth https://t.co/b0r9ZwJFgK pic.twitter.com/GkE8KyEjoO — New York Post (@nypost) April 14, 2025

Do better, Jeff Bezos.

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos face-planted onto the Texas desert as he ran up to greet his fiancée Lauren Sanchez and the all-female crew when they returned to Earth on Monday morning. The livestream of the historic launch caught the moment Bezos, 61, fell face first to the ground as he went around the windows of the capsule carrying his fiancée. Bezos, the world’s second richest man, greeted Sanchez at the door of the capsule after opening it following the 11-minute flight. After celebrating with her future husband, Sanchez quickly turned to hug the rest of her family waiting for her at the landing site.

“I can’t put it into words. We got to see the Moon!” Sanchez said of the experience with tears in her eyes. “The Earth looked so quiet… I don’t think you could describe it.”

He can't describe it and he also can't stand up.

This is the best timeline ever https://t.co/6yEqMw8D8s — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) April 14, 2025

Even rich people humiliate themselves. He should have had servants carry him out there to avoid all of this.

Eat the rich and also trip them.

She is NEVER going let him live this down. https://t.co/QjHTF8lht8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2025

Remember that time I went into space and you couldn't even walk on Earth?

Jeff Bezos greeting fiancee Lauren Sanchez https://t.co/FGK0TjYel9 pic.twitter.com/fI5Z2Jcbih — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) April 14, 2025

That meme will never get old.

One small step for man... https://t.co/c2lh0xNFuQ — Dram Man (@Dram_man) April 14, 2025

One small step and that's literally it because he fell down after that.

Funny enough on its own terms; now read that headline again, and ponder what strange times we live in. https://t.co/Ogu5fC1RTl — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) April 14, 2025

“That’s one small stumble for a man, one giant face-plant for mankind.” https://t.co/2vcEdWUJbP — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) April 14, 2025

We call this a "Biden" — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) April 14, 2025

That's so true.

Should have kept going to Mars — MrDirt (@MrDirt66) April 14, 2025

They're still not married yet? How long do his lawyers need to write a ironclad prenuptial? — Bruce Gottfred (@bgottfred) April 14, 2025

They must be planning one heck of a wedding. Maybe they are waiting for Jeff to learn to walk. Can you imagine him trying to carry her over the threshold? They better hire that out.

Prime nerd behavior — Bro Duke (@californilone) April 14, 2025

“He sent me into space but then face-planted so I got the ick” — Dr. Synod (@DrSynod) April 14, 2025

This is so real. No one can blame her if she ends it all now.