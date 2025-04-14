Photos Show Extensive Damage to PA Governor’s Residence
Bezos' Cosmic Clumsy: Majorly Faceplants Greeting Fiancee After Her Return to Earth With All Female Crew

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on April 14, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

Imagine being launched into space with your boss babe all female crew and coming back down only to be greeted by your uber rich fiance who can't even stay on his own two feet. How cringe.  

Do better, Jeff Bezos. 

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos face-planted onto the Texas desert as he ran up to greet his fiancée Lauren Sanchez and the all-female crew when they returned to Earth on Monday morning.

The livestream of the historic launch caught the moment Bezos, 61, fell face first to the ground as he went around the windows of the capsule carrying his fiancée.

Bezos, the world’s second richest man, greeted Sanchez at the door of the capsule after opening it following the 11-minute flight.

After celebrating with her future husband, Sanchez quickly turned to hug the rest of her family waiting for her at the landing site. 


“I can’t put it into words. We got to see the Moon!” Sanchez said of the experience with tears in her eyes. “The Earth looked so quiet… I don’t think you could describe it.” 

He can't describe it and he also can't stand up.

Even rich people humiliate themselves. He should have had servants carry him out there to avoid all of this.

Eat the rich and also trip them.

Remember that time I went into space and you couldn't even walk on Earth?

That meme will never get old.

One small step and that's literally it because he fell down after that. 

That's so true.

They must be planning one heck of a wedding. Maybe they are waiting for Jeff to learn to walk. Can you imagine him trying to carry her over the threshold? They better hire that out.

This is so real. No one can blame her if she ends it all now.

