Protect and Serve? FBI Agent Charged With Stealing From Homes While Executing Search Warrants

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 23, 2024
AngieArtist

So many of our public institutions have irreparably damaged their reputations in recent years. The FBI chief among them.

This news won't help. At all.

More from ABC 13 in Houston:

A former FBI special agent for the Houston Field Office has been indicted on theft charges after being accused of stealing government and personal property from homes during FBI raids, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Authorities have arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Anthony Williams. According to the indictment, from March 2022 to July 2023, Williams allegedly took money or items from multiple homes while executing search warrants as an FBI special agent.

Additionally, he is alleged to have converted the money and property for his personal use.

Officials also said that Williams reportedly stole several cell phones that were FBI property and gave false statements regarding fraudulent charges on his government-issued credit card.

Wow.

Would not surprise us if he wasn't alone. As to body cams? Good question.

So is ours.

Some of the homes belonged to January 6 defendants.

This is a violation of our rights.

See also: civil asset forfeiture.

But also absolutely believable.

We would not be surprised if the issues with the government-issued card were the real reason charges were brought.

It's bad enough your home is raided, but to have the government steal things is just maddening.

People are angry, and rightly so.

Something the rest of us learned in kindergarten.

It took a complaint to bring charges. Good for Fan for complaining.

But check out this framing:

B-b-b-but January 6!

Regardless of the alleged crime, the government and its agents have no business or right to steal personal property not connected with the crime.

But, then again, they do that with civil asset forfeiture, where there often isn't a crime at all.

The student in question got probation (he was lucky, frankly).

The big question is: how do Williams's victims get their money and property back? What restitution will be paid them?

Tags: AMERICAN CRIME FBI GOVERNMENT THEFT JANUARY 6

