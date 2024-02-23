Protect and Serve? FBI Agent Charged With Stealing From Homes While Executing Search Warrants

So many of our public institutions have irreparably damaged their reputations in recent years. The FBI chief among them.

This news won't help. At all.

Dirtbag FBI agent charged with stealing from January 6 defendant - American Thinker https://t.co/BneNPYaK0t — Dana French (@DanaBFrench) February 23, 2024

More from ABC 13 in Houston:

A former FBI special agent for the Houston Field Office has been indicted on theft charges after being accused of stealing government and personal property from homes during FBI raids, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. Authorities have arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Anthony Williams. According to the indictment, from March 2022 to July 2023, Williams allegedly took money or items from multiple homes while executing search warrants as an FBI special agent. Additionally, he is alleged to have converted the money and property for his personal use. Officials also said that Williams reportedly stole several cell phones that were FBI property and gave false statements regarding fraudulent charges on his government-issued credit card.

Wow.

I’m sure he’s not the only one. Why aren’t they wearing body cams like the real police. — Big John 🇺🇸 (@TheAmerican63) February 23, 2024

Would not surprise us if he wasn't alone. As to body cams? Good question.

My shocked face is getting tired. — Colt45 🇺🇸 🐳 🏴‍☠️ (@jacksfriend25) February 23, 2024

So is ours.

“Is the FBI now hiring the scum of the Earth?” pic.twitter.com/QOiAsHhntz — Squiffy (@Squiffy1025) February 23, 2024

Some of the homes belonged to January 6 defendants.

SICK: FBI agents assigned to raid the homes of hundreds of January 6th protesters are not only depriving Americans of basic civil rights but sometimes they’re stealing money and property from the citizens they’re raiding. https://t.co/95ANsXUmbc pic.twitter.com/47xsBRrYRk — @amuse (@amuse) February 23, 2024

This is a violation of our rights.

See also: civil asset forfeiture.

But also absolutely believable.

The FBI did not charge one of their own because they have ethics, irrepressible proof coming out forced their hand.

FBI is dirty top to bottom https://t.co/eoUlzZ8LJB — Dr. Randall McCaffry (@RandallMccaffry) February 23, 2024

We would not be surprised if the issues with the government-issued card were the real reason charges were brought.

Houston FBI agent indicted on theft charges, accused of stealing money from houses that were raided https://t.co/v5nFXQSIGA — Pasquinal (@NASM106) February 18, 2024

It's bad enough your home is raided, but to have the government steal things is just maddening.

Nicholas Anthony Williams is a criminal that works for the Gestapo. I mean the @FBI @FBIHouston — Scott (@the_TexanHtown) February 17, 2024

People are angry, and rightly so.

Two wrongs don't make a right, guys...



Former FBI agent Nicholas Anthony Williams was indicted last month on charges that he stole $2,500 in cash and silver bars, Law&Crime revealed Tuesday.https://t.co/5yMcrFXGLq — MaxTrumpage (@MAXTRUMPAGE) February 21, 2024

Something the rest of us learned in kindergarten.

“Alexander Fan's complaint about missing cash and silver helped lead to the January indictment of FBI agent Nicholas Anthony Williams, 👮🏼‍♀️ according to court records



His trial is scheduled to begin in Houston on

April 1”https://t.co/MfuqyLixU1 — Denise 'You have fouled your nest, not us' (@thebax33) February 21, 2024

It took a complaint to bring charges. Good for Fan for complaining.

But check out this framing:

Houston college student sentenced for Jan. 6 capitol riot, says FBI agent allegedly stole from him https://t.co/ioCkZMgLZZ — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 17, 2024

B-b-b-but January 6!

Regardless of the alleged crime, the government and its agents have no business or right to steal personal property not connected with the crime.

But, then again, they do that with civil asset forfeiture, where there often isn't a crime at all.

Houston college student sentenced to 12 months probation for January 6th accused the @FBI of stealing cash and jewelry from his home.

Low and behold, year or two later the @FBI agent (Nicholas Anthony Williams) who searched that house was charged w/theft.https://t.co/da1h5ys3qB — Anthony (@Anthony18699953) February 21, 2024

The student in question got probation (he was lucky, frankly).

The big question is: how do Williams's victims get their money and property back? What restitution will be paid them?

***

