Diabolical: Elon Musk Pulls No Punches on Immigration Bill AND Legacy Media

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on March 02, 2024
Twitter

Yesterday, both President Biden and former President Trump both visited the border. Trump reportedly talked to Laken Riley's family, Biden stumbled around with his cheat sheet (and talked about climate change).

Advertisement

The disastrous border bill pushed by Biden seems to be DOA, thankfully, and Trump may have had a hand in its demise.

But the journalist class is mad at Trump for playing politics.

Thankfully, Elon Musk calls it like it is:

'Diabolical' -- what a great word.

And it is.

Musk has gone to the border, Eagle Pass specifically, and seen more than our supposed 'Border Czar', Kamala Harris. He's seen the crisis with his own two eyes.

How many people backing this 'diabolical' bill can say the same? Not many.

Yes. Yes, they do.

A giant dumpster. On fire.

Also true.

That's how they always play the game: blame Republicans. Although, let's be honest, the GOP doesn't do much to help their own cause.

No, he's not.

We'd love to hear that.

It's good to remember that Twitter/X is not real life. Touch grass. Breath fresh air. Talk to people.

No, he's not. About the bill and the media.

Reality bites. Hard.

Oh, look. They lied about the bill.

There's a shocker.

Not.

Yes it is. And the media have no one to blame but themselves.

Just like Obamacare, we have to pass it to find out what a disaster it is.

It's the number one issue for a lot of swing state voters.

At best.

Government always makes everything worse, so it probably would have made the current border crisis an even bigger one.

***

