Diabolical: Elon Musk Pulls No Punches on Immigration Bill AND Legacy Media

Yesterday, both President Biden and former President Trump both visited the border. Trump reportedly talked to Laken Riley's family, Biden stumbled around with his cheat sheet (and talked about climate change).

The disastrous border bill pushed by Biden seems to be DOA, thankfully, and Trump may have had a hand in its demise.

But the journalist class is mad at Trump for playing politics.

Thankfully, Elon Musk calls it like it is:

People who get their news from legacy TV live in a fake alternate reality.



Those so-called “toughest reforms” would have made invasion-level migration permanent.



That diabolical “Border Bill” deserved to die and shame on those who supported it. https://t.co/Ow2kCeAJJF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2024

'Diabolical' -- what a great word.

And it is.

Musk has gone to the border, Eagle Pass specifically, and seen more than our supposed 'Border Czar', Kamala Harris. He's seen the crisis with his own two eyes.

How many people backing this 'diabolical' bill can say the same? Not many.

Legacy media lies for a living — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) March 1, 2024

Yes. Yes, they do.

Legacy media are all garbage. pic.twitter.com/bt1IoFpihJ — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 1, 2024

A giant dumpster. On fire.

The legacy media is filled with soulless Communist propagandists. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) March 1, 2024

Also true.

Mayorkas bragged about all the changes the Biden Administration had done in border policy for three years. Now Democrats want to blame Republicans for the results of THEIR FAILED POLICIES! https://t.co/OkxUlmtXvX — David Gray (@DGrayTexas45) March 1, 2024

That's how they always play the game: blame Republicans. Although, let's be honest, the GOP doesn't do much to help their own cause.

No, he's not.

Maybe @ChrisMurphyCT can explain what Musk got wrong about his weak tea bill https://t.co/Q7rbueWD34 — CTIronman (@CTIronman) March 2, 2024

We'd love to hear that.

There's no doubt that legacy media lives in and perpetuates an alternate reality, but this hellsite also has soooo many "personalities" who also live in an alternate reality and push out pure and utter garbage that is no more true than what the legacy media pushes. https://t.co/xpo4sRk9CY — Konni Burton (@KonniBurton) March 1, 2024

It's good to remember that Twitter/X is not real life. Touch grass. Breath fresh air. Talk to people.

He isn’t lying. The purpose of the MSM is not to keep you “informed.” The purpose is to hold you in a delusional bubble where you ignore very real threats and can’t even begin to solve very basic problems. It is mass hypnosis. https://t.co/PulNoKe3Dl — Seattle Indy (@SeattleIndepen1) March 1, 2024

No, he's not. About the bill and the media.

Elon at first claimed he wasn't a Conservative, but he's been redpilled. https://t.co/SAwLC6L8QY — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNah) March 1, 2024

Reality bites. Hard.

I read the border bill.



It was insanity page after page.



It wasn’t the “toughest” reforms - far from it.



Why were the 1st 45 pages a MASSIVE spending package for Ukraine?



Or why were hiring standards for Border Patrol lowered?



Page after page of nonsense. https://t.co/BlGB6udzJi — Burt Thakur (@BurtThakurTX) March 1, 2024

Oh, look. They lied about the bill.

There's a shocker.

Not.

Yes it is. And the media have no one to blame but themselves.

Well said, Elon. The Democrats only truly care about what they can claim they put forward, which the lapdogs will repeat ... not what was really in their destructive bill. https://t.co/Hn8HFB3a6i — Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) March 1, 2024

Just like Obamacare, we have to pass it to find out what a disaster it is.

The border is my number one issue and the candidate who will be stronger on the border is clear. https://t.co/r7NWObhOs9 — Allie Crenshaw (@alliecrenshaw12) March 2, 2024

It's the number one issue for a lot of swing state voters.

Anyone who cares at all about border security and has even a scintilla of understanding of what was actually in the Senate bill knows that it would have, at best, maintained the disastrous border policies Pres. Biden has in place. https://t.co/jaAWmRGIEJ — NumbersUSA (@NumbersUSA) March 1, 2024

At best.

Government always makes everything worse, so it probably would have made the current border crisis an even bigger one.

***

