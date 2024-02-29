Donald Trump at Border Confirms He Spoke to Laken Riley's Parents

As we've reported, a lot of people are trying to deflect attention from the fact that it was an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who allegedly murdered nursing student Laken Riley in Athens, Georgia. The mayor of Athens denied any connection and tried to shift the blame to Donald Trump. New York Magazine informed us that Riley's murder was about male violence, not illegal immigration. And NBC News did some research and found that crime is actually down in cities with large numbers of illegals. Forget everything you've read, OK?
End Wokeness has been keeping an eye on President Joe Biden's X feed:
27 posts from Biden about George Floyd.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2024
0 posts from Biden about Laken Riley.
Did her life matter, @JoeBiden? pic.twitter.com/7HmdtLbOSO
Joe Biden kneeled, eulogized, and cried for a violent criminal who died during an arrest— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 29, 2024
He immediately called the Floyd family and posted about him 27 times on Twitter
He still hasn't said Laken Riley's name pic.twitter.com/AAJTNToyWT
Trump was at the border Thursday and said that you'll never hear Biden say Laken Riley's name:
Trump is at the border and just confirmed that he spoke to the parents of Laken Riley:— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 29, 2024
"Biden will never say Laken Riley's name but we will say it, and we will remember it." pic.twitter.com/Sfki9j8wo8
Powerful moment and true. Biden won’t say “Laken Riley” because that would humanize her loss.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 29, 2024
Bless Trump for taking this opportunity to show he cares enough to have called Laken’s parents and honor their daughter.
Laken will not have dįed in vain.
Trump actually cares about American citizens— TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) February 29, 2024
Man I respect this so much— Gage (@CreateOrServe) February 29, 2024
This is a real leader. Why hasn't Biden called the family or even made remarks?— 𝕎𝕒𝕣 ℍ𝕒𝕞𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕣 © (@_WarHamster) February 29, 2024
"Mr. President, do you bear any responsibility for Laken Riley's death!?"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024
BIDEN: *immediately shuffles out* pic.twitter.com/U8MtXkvCsK
This is needlessly heartbreaking 💔— Out of His Mind (@bryce_arnett) February 29, 2024
Biden is speaking right now, spewing nonsense about climate change. What border crisis?— Mark James (@MarkJam57305707) February 29, 2024
And you got CNN immediately bringing their “fact checker” on after his speech. Do they ever do the same thing after a Biden speech ? 🤔— Dr. ‘For real, no joke’…anyway (@natwerth) February 29, 2024
This happened today:
A massive vigil was held for Laken Riley. If not for X, you would've never even known about this.pic.twitter.com/Lg0AH3adDC— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 29, 2024
***
