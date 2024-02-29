Good Luck With That! Former MSNBC Host Mehdi Hasan Is Starting His Own...
Big Shift: White House Calls for Sanctuary Cities to Cooperate With ICE
FBI Director Christopher Wray Says US Is Bracing for Complex Threats to Elections...
Letitia James Inserts Herself Into Masterpiece Cake Shop Case
Lefty Journalist Lets the Cat Out of the Bag, Says What He REALLY...
NBC News: Crime Is Actually Dropping in Cities That Have Received the Most...
And ... Here ... We ... Go: Ron DeSantis Signs Law to Release...
Hot Take: Laken Riley's Murder Isn't About Illegal Immigration, But Male Violence
Vice President Kamala Harris Says They're Trying to Do to DEI What They...
MSNBC Legal Analyst Demands That SCOTUS Be Stopped
Viral Mardi Gras Dancing Video Divides Conservative Twitter in a Truly Odd Debate
Whoopi Goldberg Fantasizes About President Biden Jailing All Republicans
Are You This Stupid? SCOTUS Justices Claim Guns With Bump Stocks Can Fire...
Biden and His Cheat Sheet are Personally Patrolling the Border (the BP Union...

Donald Trump at Border Confirms He Spoke to Laken Riley's Parents

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 29, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

As we've reported, a lot of people are trying to deflect attention from the fact that it was an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who allegedly murdered nursing student Laken Riley in Athens, Georgia. The mayor of Athens denied any connection and tried to shift the blame to Donald Trump. New York Magazine informed us that Riley's murder was about male violence, not illegal immigration. And NBC News did some research and found that crime is actually down in cities with large numbers of illegals. Forget everything you've read, OK?

Advertisement

End Wokeness has been keeping an eye on President Joe Biden's X feed:

Trump was at the border Thursday and said that you'll never hear Biden say Laken Riley's name:

Recommended

Lefty Journalist Lets the Cat Out of the Bag, Says What He REALLY Thinks About the US Constitution
Coucy
Advertisement

This happened today:

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BORDER DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MURDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty Journalist Lets the Cat Out of the Bag, Says What He REALLY Thinks About the US Constitution
Coucy
And ... Here ... We ... Go: Ron DeSantis Signs Law to Release Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Documents
Grateful Calvin
Are You This Stupid? SCOTUS Justices Claim Guns With Bump Stocks Can Fire 800 Rounds/Second
Grateful Calvin
NBC News: Crime Is Actually Dropping in Cities That Have Received the Most Illegal Immigrants
Brett T.
Good Luck With That! Former MSNBC Host Mehdi Hasan Is Starting His Own News Service
Coucy
No WORDS: Karine Jean-Pierre's Response When Asked About Laken Riley's Death Is Just REPUGNANT (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lefty Journalist Lets the Cat Out of the Bag, Says What He REALLY Thinks About the US Constitution Coucy
Advertisement