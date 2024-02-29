Donald Trump at Border Confirms He Spoke to Laken Riley's Parents

As we've reported, a lot of people are trying to deflect attention from the fact that it was an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who allegedly murdered nursing student Laken Riley in Athens, Georgia. The mayor of Athens denied any connection and tried to shift the blame to Donald Trump. New York Magazine informed us that Riley's murder was about male violence, not illegal immigration. And NBC News did some research and found that crime is actually down in cities with large numbers of illegals. Forget everything you've read, OK?

End Wokeness has been keeping an eye on President Joe Biden's X feed:

27 posts from Biden about George Floyd.



0 posts from Biden about Laken Riley.



Did her life matter, @JoeBiden? pic.twitter.com/7HmdtLbOSO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2024

Joe Biden kneeled, eulogized, and cried for a violent criminal who died during an arrest



He immediately called the Floyd family and posted about him 27 times on Twitter



He still hasn't said Laken Riley's name pic.twitter.com/AAJTNToyWT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 29, 2024

Trump was at the border Thursday and said that you'll never hear Biden say Laken Riley's name:

Trump is at the border and just confirmed that he spoke to the parents of Laken Riley:



"Biden will never say Laken Riley's name but we will say it, and we will remember it." pic.twitter.com/Sfki9j8wo8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 29, 2024

Powerful moment and true. Biden won’t say “Laken Riley” because that would humanize her loss.



Bless Trump for taking this opportunity to show he cares enough to have called Laken’s parents and honor their daughter.



Laken will not have dįed in vain. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 29, 2024

Trump actually cares about American citizens — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) February 29, 2024

Man I respect this so much — Gage (@CreateOrServe) February 29, 2024

This is a real leader. Why hasn't Biden called the family or even made remarks? — 𝕎𝕒𝕣 ℍ𝕒𝕞𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕣 © (@_WarHamster) February 29, 2024

"Mr. President, do you bear any responsibility for Laken Riley's death!?"



BIDEN: *immediately shuffles out* pic.twitter.com/U8MtXkvCsK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024

This is needlessly heartbreaking 💔 — Out of His Mind (@bryce_arnett) February 29, 2024

Biden is speaking right now, spewing nonsense about climate change. What border crisis? — Mark James (@MarkJam57305707) February 29, 2024

And you got CNN immediately bringing their “fact checker” on after his speech. Do they ever do the same thing after a Biden speech ? 🤔 — Dr. ‘For real, no joke’…anyway (@natwerth) February 29, 2024

This happened today:

A massive vigil was held for Laken Riley. If not for X, you would've never even known about this.pic.twitter.com/Lg0AH3adDC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 29, 2024

***