Biden and His Cheat Sheet are Personally Patrolling the Border (the BP Union is HIGHLY Unimpressed)

A few days after Donald Trump's campaign announced that the former president and current presidential candidate would be visiting the border, the Biden White House said that President Biden would also go to the border.

It became clear after Biden arrived that his visit was carefully scripted -- literally:

Joe Biden, who is 81 years old and refuses to take a cognitive test, can be seen clutching onto his step-by-step itinerary and talking points for dear life during his photo-op visit to the Southern Border. pic.twitter.com/2j19sj4PuL — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) February 29, 2024

"YOU follow the man in the green uniform. YOU put on the ball cap. YOU don't fall down."

The president we hear about who's full of vim and vigor must have left all that behind closed doors as usual:

Joe Biden moves awfully slow on the southern border…pic.twitter.com/AVCK19awLR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 29, 2024

Joe Biden’s stiff gait during orchestrated “border” tour is about as reassuring as the border he’s supposed to be visiting…



STRENGTH! pic.twitter.com/WfQFE8H7UR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 29, 2024

Biden is actively patrolling the border! pic.twitter.com/kVWmhxogtp — @amuse (@amuse) February 29, 2024

Biden's arrival was received warmly... by illegals. Americans concerned about securing the border, not so much:

Biden reached this (calm) part of the border by driving through a gate in a border wall here. Pro-Trump protesters gathered on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Eyuy2pj3ES — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 29, 2024

Naturally the White House wants some photo ops for later ads to make it look like Biden's actually done anything to secure the border (this was the purpose of the whole trip):

Definitely for a campaign ad. Smile for the photo please. 🙄 https://t.co/yz3WuiVL2O — ~Dennis the Menace~Deplorable (@Dennis17Duane) February 29, 2024

Oh good lord … somebody save us from this embarrassment!!!! https://t.co/kP4ahvZcp4 — Gina Nielsen (@GinaNie06054989) February 29, 2024

Meanwhile, the Border Patrol Union is unimpressed, to say the least, with Biden and his intentionally open border:

President Trump treats BP agents with respect, supports their mission and listens to their ideas.



Biden falsely accuses agents of crimes, burned the border to the ground and only listens to his radical leftist base.



See the difference? — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) February 29, 2024

The Border Patrol union president tells me the White House never reached out or invited them for Biden’s border visit in Brownsville today.

They expect Biden to cite the union’s support for the failed Senate border bill today.

“Keep our name out of your mouth today,” union says. https://t.co/17NCvgycZO — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 29, 2024

Donald Trump is in a different area in Texas, about 350 miles from where Biden is pretending to care about securing the border:

BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Southern Border, the same day that Biden decided to make a visit.



"Nice weather, beautiful day, but a very dangerous border: we're gonna take care of it," Trump said to reporters.



Since leaving office, over 7 million immigrants have… pic.twitter.com/RKvc9Y9SUT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 29, 2024

On day one in office, Biden undid all the measures that were in place to help make the border more secure, and not long after that DHS Secretary Mayorkas bragged about it. You know what happened next. Now these same people are saying there's nothing Biden could do to secure the border on his own. Their BS pile is taller than Mt. Everest.

***

