Biden and His Cheat Sheet are Personally Patrolling the Border (the BP Union is HIGHLY Unimpressed)

Doug P.  |  4:13 PM on February 29, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A few days after Donald Trump's campaign announced that the former president and current presidential candidate would be visiting the border, the Biden White House said that President Biden would also go to the border. 

It became clear after Biden arrived that his visit was carefully scripted -- literally:

"YOU follow the man in the green uniform. YOU put on the ball cap. YOU don't fall down."

The president we hear about who's full of vim and vigor must have left all that behind closed doors as usual: 

Biden's arrival was received warmly... by illegals. Americans concerned about securing the border, not so much:

Naturally the White House wants some photo ops for later ads to make it look like Biden's actually done anything to secure the border (this was the purpose of the whole trip):

Meanwhile, the Border Patrol Union is unimpressed, to say the least, with Biden and his intentionally open border:

Donald Trump is in a different area in Texas, about 350 miles from where Biden is pretending to care about securing the border:

On day one in office, Biden undid all the measures that were in place to help make the border more secure, and not long after that DHS Secretary Mayorkas bragged about it. You know what happened next. Now these same people are saying there's nothing Biden could do to secure the border on his own. Their BS pile is taller than Mt. Everest.

*** 

