This Is DHS Secretary Mayorkas 3 Years Ago Explaining Why the Border Is Now Open

Doug P.  |  6:13 PM on February 28, 2024
meme

As you know, the Biden White House (and Democrats') spin on the border disaster that has happened since this administration took office in January of 2021 has been to try and blame Republicans for not supporting legislation that would ostensibly secure the border. That is, of course, total BS. 

For three years Biden, Harris and the Democrats insisted the border was secure. You know what's happened since then. But there's an election in November and the wheels have come off for Biden when it comes to the border (and everything else), so more gaslighting is their strategy. 

But reality hasn't changed. The reason the border suddenly became far more porous happened on day one of the Biden presidency:

Not only that, but Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas actually bragged about it in September of 2021:

So there's yet another flashback video that belongs in a Republican ad. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

