This Is DHS Secretary Mayorkas 3 Years Ago Explaining Why the Border Is Now Open

As you know, the Biden White House (and Democrats') spin on the border disaster that has happened since this administration took office in January of 2021 has been to try and blame Republicans for not supporting legislation that would ostensibly secure the border. That is, of course, total BS.

For three years Biden, Harris and the Democrats insisted the border was secure. You know what's happened since then. But there's an election in November and the wheels have come off for Biden when it comes to the border (and everything else), so more gaslighting is their strategy.

But reality hasn't changed. The reason the border suddenly became far more porous happened on day one of the Biden presidency:

On Day One of his Administration, Pres. Biden compromised border security with an executive order.



Those are the FACTS — and EVERY news story on the border must include this background. pic.twitter.com/UQnrSmuepI — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) February 28, 2024

Not only that, but Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas actually bragged about it in September of 2021:

"We have rescinded so many Trump immigration policies, it would take so much time to list them!"



— Biden DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas (9/23/21)pic.twitter.com/kBVD0TFFLG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2024

So there's yet another flashback video that belongs in a Republican ad.

And yet they continue to blame Trump for it. Lol https://t.co/hosSxlWavI — cagrown5 (@cagrown5) February 28, 2024

Of course!

But the only way to stop illegals invading is to pass a bill and give them more money…….👌 https://t.co/lYoFJ0wAor — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) February 28, 2024

What could possibly go wrong by giving the same people more money to "solve" a problem those same people created by design? But at least Ukraine might be better equipped to fend off an invasion.

So you REMOVED AND CANCELED working immigration policies and procedures. https://t.co/FKzHvckD4S — Richard (@rcmcowboy) February 28, 2024

...and people wonder how we arrived here! https://t.co/LUhEIsVgVQ — Art Napolitano (@artnap) February 28, 2024

It's not a mystery.

