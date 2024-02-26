The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant Against Him

After Massive Nationwide Service Outage, Guess How AT&T Is Going to Help Customers
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 26, 2024
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

We've written a lot about Jose Ibarra, the suspect in the murder of UGA student Laken Riley. The media has gone into overdrive trying to spin this: playing the 'Republicans pounce' card, omitting important details about Ibarra, turning this into an issue about women's safety (and not illegal immigration).

But it keeps getting worse:

Wow is an understatement.

The post continues:

This is *in addition to* his crossing into the US illegally AND his arrest in NY (for injuring a child, after which he was also released, of course):

Multiple arrests, multiple instances of breaking the law. And he was set free, every single time.

And an update:

Maddening.

And all because they're protecting Biden in an election year.

Exactly.

The border needed to be closed yesterday. But it'll remain open as long as Biden is in the White House.

Because the powers that be will throw us in prison for a long, long time.

A complete failure at every level.

And now a young woman is dead because of it. She's not the first and, sadly, she won't be the last.

Yes it will.

'Healing the soul of the nation', apparently.

The Left's version of 'criminal justice reform' is evil.

This was incredible framing by the media. He wasn't an Athens, GA, man. He's an illegal immigrant.

Would not be a bad idea.

But they care about women. Or something.

No, and the way the media are running cover for them proves this.

Absolutely 100% preventable.

Yes. All of this. It's all intentional and by design.

Ibarra does this, and gets away with it until he kills a young woman. While the government selectively enforces laws, punishing certain groups and not punishing others.

This doesn't end well for anyone.

***

