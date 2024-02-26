The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant Against Him

We've written a lot about Jose Ibarra, the suspect in the murder of UGA student Laken Riley. The media has gone into overdrive trying to spin this: playing the 'Republicans pounce' card, omitting important details about Ibarra, turning this into an issue about women's safety (and not illegal immigration).

But it keeps getting worse:

Wow—according to this member of the Georgia legislature, the illegal immigrant accused of murdering a woman on UGA’s campus had *also been arrested* in Athens for shoplifting & had an outstanding bench warrant against him because he failed to appear in court over that charge.… pic.twitter.com/PA542TZsOC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 25, 2024

Wow is an understatement.

The post continues:

This is *in addition to* his crossing into the US illegally AND his arrest in NY (for injuring a child, after which he was also released, of course):

Multiple arrests, multiple instances of breaking the law. And he was set free, every single time.

And an update:

Update —> Via Georgia lawmaker @houstongaines, here is the shoplifting citation (October) and subsequent bench warrant (December) against the UGA murder suspect. These are in addition to the suspect’s previous arrest in NY (released) and illegal entry into the US (released): https://t.co/tT5n3LDqMx pic.twitter.com/r2XMZNYoxH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 25, 2024

Maddening.

This just keeps getting worse and worse. As does the attempted spin the MSM keep trying to put on it. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) February 25, 2024

And all because they're protecting Biden in an election year.

They don’t have to follow the law. They didn’t coming here so why pretend they have to follow anything else — Loren (@SDCLoren) February 25, 2024

Exactly.

This wasn’t his first murder. Probably several others in multiple countries. And we let him walk right into our country, arrested him, and set him free to murder again. Seal the border today. — Tad (@TadEnjoysLife) February 25, 2024

The border needed to be closed yesterday. But it'll remain open as long as Biden is in the White House.

The question isn’t why don’t illegals respect our law and courts, but why any American still does? — Nathaniel Eliason (@n3liason) February 25, 2024

Because the powers that be will throw us in prison for a long, long time.

This is the justice system failing on every level... Federal, state and local. https://t.co/f1bVGltVrQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 25, 2024

A complete failure at every level.

And now a young woman is dead because of it. She's not the first and, sadly, she won't be the last.

We have no effective immigration system and no effective justice system under Democrat rule.



The deterioration of national security and public safety, and the abuse of Americans' hard work, good will, and trust, will continue so long as Democrats remain in office at any level. https://t.co/CgFEQmfr9t — Nan "MAGA Republican" Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) February 25, 2024

Yes it will.

This isn’t a tragedy or a mistake



It’s the fulfillment of Democratic Party campaign promise https://t.co/UniFRIL09k — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) February 25, 2024

'Healing the soul of the nation', apparently.

No cash bail is evil. It only serves to release criminals back to commit crimes. https://t.co/6nyzdt9fRd — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) February 25, 2024

The Left's version of 'criminal justice reform' is evil.

This was incredible framing by the media. He wasn't an Athens, GA, man. He's an illegal immigrant.

Think @BrianKempGA needs to go Full DeSantis on a bunch of GA DA’s https://t.co/IoI7WvWXo0 — CTIronman (@CTIronman) February 25, 2024

Would not be a bad idea.

The people in charge want it this way because at the very least they do not mind if your daughters are murdered https://t.co/iyQtAlMsCC — GeorgeSmith2 (@WestMichP2) February 25, 2024

But they care about women. Or something.

Pretty similar to the killing of Kate Steinle. Democrats didn't care then. They won't care now. https://t.co/5JsckKPyYv — An Unassuming Apple, I Assume (@AppleOfAvalon) February 25, 2024

No, and the way the media are running cover for them proves this.

2022: Illegally enters the United States - released.



2023: Arrested in NYC for injuring a child - released.



2023: Arrested in Athens, Georgia for shoplifting: released. Does not show up to trial.



2024: Murders a 19-year-old girl.



A 100% preventable murder. https://t.co/imuEAnYu4z — Jake Stechschulte (@jake_stech) February 25, 2024

Absolutely 100% preventable.

A legal system composed of people that choose to not enforce the law compound the negative externalities of open borders.



Laken Riley is dead because of systemic failure at literally every level of government. And that systemic failure is the product of conscious choice. https://t.co/nHXWDvvQm5 — Keith Dolbermann (@KeithDolbermann) February 25, 2024

Yes. All of this. It's all intentional and by design.

Ibarra does this, and gets away with it until he kills a young woman. While the government selectively enforces laws, punishing certain groups and not punishing others.

This doesn't end well for anyone.

***

