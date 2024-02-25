Mary Katharine Ham Rebukes Media for Hiding the Facts Around UGA Student Laken Riley's Murder

John Stossel Speaks With Reformed 'Climate Alarmist,' Exposes Total Corruption of the Move...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:15 PM on February 25, 2024
Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Mary Katharine Ham, conservative pundit and commentator, is a 'Twitchy' favorite. She is also an athlete who attended the University of Georgia. For that reason, the murder of the young woman at UGA hits really close to home for Ham. Today, she shared her thoughts about this tragedy.

The murderer should not have been in this country. No matter what one thinks about immigration, that is the facts. Had he not been here, Laken Riley wold be alive.

It should not be political. The focus should be on protecting the citizens of America and part of that protection includes closing the border.

This is why you see very few people grieving when journalists lose their jobs.

Perhaps we can focus on young men in America who need mental health evaluations before they kill people AND keeping strangers out of our country. Why must it be an either/or?

In a sane world, this would be the actual narrative.

