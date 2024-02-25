Mary Katharine Ham Rebukes Media for Hiding the Facts Around UGA Student Laken Riley's Murder

Mary Katharine Ham, conservative pundit and commentator, is a 'Twitchy' favorite. She is also an athlete who attended the University of Georgia. For that reason, the murder of the young woman at UGA hits really close to home for Ham. Today, she shared her thoughts about this tragedy.

Advertisement

Hi, female athlete here. I ran this exact trail every single week of my college career. I guess I could have been snuffed out before I graduated, had a career, family, and the professionals at the AP would lie about the suspect bc it fits a preferred narrative. Ibarra is not… https://t.co/8V5AQVRo9l — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 25, 2024

The murderer should not have been in this country. No matter what one thinks about immigration, that is the facts. Had he not been here, Laken Riley wold be alive.

I should correct myself. Ibarra has a handful of offenses to his name— crossing border, unlicensed driving/unregistered car, endangering a child (arrested, charged), now this (arrested, charged)—not 3 *arrests*. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 25, 2024

The more I look at this AP story, the dumber it is. It talks about a real fear, a real threat. It doesn’t attempt to give context that would help readers rationally evaluate how scared they should be aside from a brief mention of unspecified stats that such attacks are rare. Then… — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 25, 2024

It misses the story and its basic facts by positing that a more appropriate narrative-fitting story is the real story. And then it misses the story it posited was the story bc oops, that also serves a narrative it didn’t want to serve. And it does all this without ever doing a… — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 25, 2024

It should not be political. The focus should be on protecting the citizens of America and part of that protection includes closing the border.

I don’t know what’s more unbelievable: the incredibly poor media coverage, or all the angry rage-bots and their cries of “RACIST!” everyone someone tries to point out the poor media coverage. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) February 25, 2024

How many are too many?



Another illegal arrested, not deported and was then able to kill Laken. Look at how many of the 762 preventable deaths I’ve posted were committed by an illegal that was previously arrested and/or deported.



Open borders = preventable deaths. To… pic.twitter.com/bWL0i5eZHe — Orrin🇺🇸 (@howmanyare2many) February 25, 2024

Sadly, the article would be totally different if the murder was done by a white, male citizen, or the victim was an employee of @AP . Corrupt media and corrupt Biden White House. — Steve Wolf Sr. (@stevewolf44) February 25, 2024

This is why you see very few people grieving when journalists lose their jobs.

I was informed that I'm not allowed to care about this because "Americans commit more crimes than illegals" and "White males commit mass murder regularly". — Appalachian Institute of Memetics (@SwampPhox) February 25, 2024

Advertisement

Perhaps we can focus on young men in America who need mental health evaluations before they kill people AND keeping strangers out of our country. Why must it be an either/or?

"Ibarra is not merely an “Athens resident,” and Laken Riley and every other student was put in danger by not enforcing laws and allowing a man arrested 3x after crossing the border to hang out and work on campus." https://t.co/t62gnLPym9 — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) February 25, 2024

In a sane world, this would be the actual narrative.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!











