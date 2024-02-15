No One Cares: NBC News Ratio'd Into Orbit for Lamenting Lack of LGBTQ...
'Yikes!' Fulton County DA Fani Willis Has Taken the Stand and Here are...
Nathan Wade Says He Drove Fani Willis to Tennessee for Lunch Where She...
Biden, Anti-Gun Activists Immediately Demand Gun Control After Kansas City Shooting
Clay Travis DROPS NFL Network's Rich Eisen for Pulling the 'DO IT FOR...
What Constitution? See What National Security Advisor Sullivan Says About Warrants for FIS...
'They Are Toast. TOAST'! Megyn Kelly Counts the Ways That Fani Willis and...
The Left’s Propaganda War Is Breaking Down
2020 Interview of Fani Willis Running for Fulton County DA Sounds Like She...
Civil War Breaks Out in Biden White House, High Ranking Officials Turn on...
'Naturally Skeptical' Tweep Asks How to Get God In His Life and the...
'EPIC. MONUMENTAL!' MSNBC Analyst Says It Looks Bad, ... Fani Willis Lied to...
So, Joe LIED. AGAIN: Hur Report Takes ANOTHER Bad Turn for Biden As...
Vox Epiphany About UV Light and Viruses Collides With 2020 'Science'

'You Are Heinous': Rashida Tlaib Votes Present on Resolution Condemning Hamas Rape

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 15, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Of all the people in Congress, Rashida Tlaib may be one of the vilest to ever hold office. She's a member of groups that glorify the terrorists of Hamas, voted against legislation that would bar said terrorists from coming to the US, openly embrace the genocidal phrase 'from the river to the sea', and was censured for her support of Hamas and calls to destroy Israel.

Advertisement

But of all of those things, this is the worst.

Yesterday, the House approved a bipartisan resolution condemning the rape and sexual violence Hamas uses in its war with Israel -- things they've filmed themselves doing.

Guess who voted 'present'?

There are no words.

Her excuse?

No, seriously, watch:

This is a weak excuse. The IDF is not raping Palestinian women, filming it, and bragging about it.

And, thankfully, few people are buying it.

Recommended

'Yikes!' Fulton County DA Fani Willis Has Taken the Stand and Here are Some, er... Highlights
Doug P.
Advertisement

No, they are not.

Yes, she is.

Good. She deserves a spot on The List.

Yes. The rape of civilians is a war crime. Tlaib wouldn't condemn a war crime because its victims are Jews.

She's for women's rights as long as those women aren't Jewish.

Those who excuse war crimes have no place in Congress.

Yes it is.

You'd think she'd have the decency. But her hatred of Jews and Israel trumps something all reasonable people agree about: rape is bad.

Advertisement

To Tlaib, everything, no matter how vile, is apparently fair game when the targets are Jews.

It would be headline news for weeks.

It's incredibly revealing.

No, she doesn't.

This level of hatred for another group of people boggles our minds.

Oh, we will.

But here's the thing -- in the 18 hours since this story broke, has any Democrat condemned her? Censured her? Called her out for playing whataboutism with rape?

Advertisement

No.

So she's vile, and one of the worst people in Congress, but her enablers are no better.

Remember this when they get up there and talk about women's rights and how Republicans are turning America into The Handmaid's Tale.

Tlaib wouldn't condemn rape. She wouldn't condemn a war crime.

And her cohorts wouldn't condemn her.

Don't forget this.

***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL JEWISH JEWS RAPE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Yikes!' Fulton County DA Fani Willis Has Taken the Stand and Here are Some, er... Highlights
Doug P.
'They Are Toast. TOAST'! Megyn Kelly Counts the Ways That Fani Willis and Nathan Wade Are Done
Doug P.
Nathan Wade Says He Drove Fani Willis to Tennessee for Lunch Where She Wouldn't Be Recognized
Brett T.
What Constitution? See What National Security Advisor Sullivan Says About Warrants for FISA Searches
Amy Curtis
Clay Travis DROPS NFL Network's Rich Eisen for Pulling the 'DO IT FOR THE CHILDREN' Gun-Grabber Card
Sam J.
Cardinals Sports Writer and Gun Grabber Just Can't DEAL After Getting Owned in Gun Control Debate
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Yikes!' Fulton County DA Fani Willis Has Taken the Stand and Here are Some, er... Highlights Doug P.
Advertisement