'You Are Heinous': Rashida Tlaib Votes Present on Resolution Condemning Hamas Rape

Of all the people in Congress, Rashida Tlaib may be one of the vilest to ever hold office. She's a member of groups that glorify the terrorists of Hamas, voted against legislation that would bar said terrorists from coming to the US, openly embrace the genocidal phrase 'from the river to the sea', and was censured for her support of Hamas and calls to destroy Israel.

But of all of those things, this is the worst.

Yesterday, the House approved a bipartisan resolution condemning the rape and sexual violence Hamas uses in its war with Israel -- things they've filmed themselves doing.

Guess who voted 'present'?

418-0-1: House approved a bipartisan resolution condemning rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas in its war against Israel. Tlaib (D-MI) voted Present. pic.twitter.com/2uOmRcaiPp — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 14, 2024

There are no words.

Her excuse?

Tlaib (D-MI) in House floor debate on her "Present" vote: "We all have a responsibility to denounce sexual violence in all forms, regardless of who is responsible. This resolution falls well short of that responsibility." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 14, 2024

No, seriously, watch:

We all have a responsibility to denounce sexual violence in all forms, regardless of who is responsible. War crimes cannot justify more war crimes. This resolution falls well short of also acknowledging the sexual abuse of Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/T4kdm1WXxk — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) February 14, 2024

This is a weak excuse. The IDF is not raping Palestinian women, filming it, and bragging about it.

And, thankfully, few people are buying it.

Hey Rashida, no one is mass raping but Hamas — Philllosoraptor (@RealPhillyP) February 15, 2024

No, they are not.

You are heinous. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) February 15, 2024

Yes, she is.

Good. She deserves a spot on The List.

You’re a war crime. — National Park Toad Licker 🇺🇸 (@EricVldw) February 15, 2024

Yes. The rape of civilians is a war crime. Tlaib wouldn't condemn a war crime because its victims are Jews.

Hahahahahahaha this is the "All Lives Matter" approach. You can't make it up



Tlaib's vote has signaled to terrorists that rape is acceptable.



Never let her convince you she is a "champion for women's rights" like she's run on in the past. Her true colors are showing. https://t.co/re8eYOzzgf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 15, 2024

She's for women's rights as long as those women aren't Jewish.

Expel this Hamas terrorist from congress… enough, domestic terrorist have no place as a congresswoman https://t.co/OFxYjMBawI — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) February 14, 2024

Those who excuse war crimes have no place in Congress.

Lying about Jews is par for the course with this one. https://t.co/nHYpZ5UGGo — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) February 14, 2024

Yes it is.

She won’t even denounce rape. SMH — Archie_Tex (@Arch_E_Texture) February 14, 2024

You'd think she'd have the decency. But her hatred of Jews and Israel trumps something all reasonable people agree about: rape is bad.

Tlaib couldn’t condemn Hamas’ infant decapitation, so this seems about right: https://t.co/UJnlPcugZN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 14, 2024

To Tlaib, everything, no matter how vile, is apparently fair game when the targets are Jews.

Imagine a Republican voting present on a resolution to condemn sexual violence. https://t.co/eLSbXqcrKP — Holden (@Holden114) February 15, 2024

It would be headline news for weeks.

These bills condemning stuff are silly, yet informative about the boobs who take the bait. https://t.co/MuQmjebWGD — Boo (@IzaBooboo) February 14, 2024

It's incredibly revealing.

Tlaib literally doesn't care if women are raped...as long as they are Jewish. https://t.co/0fRP5qbnOj — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 15, 2024

No, she doesn't.

.@RashidaTlaib refused to condemn the rape of women because the women are Jews https://t.co/gMiuWTfKM7 — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 14, 2024

This level of hatred for another group of people boggles our minds.

Bookmark this for next time Tlaib brings out the crocodile tears https://t.co/ACQCncXjMT — Lahav Harkov 🎗️ (@LahavHarkov) February 15, 2024

Oh, we will.

Being unable to condemn rape is quite a lonely island to be on. https://t.co/y8xNIUTJKE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 14, 2024

But here's the thing -- in the 18 hours since this story broke, has any Democrat condemned her? Censured her? Called her out for playing whataboutism with rape?

No.

So she's vile, and one of the worst people in Congress, but her enablers are no better.

Remember this when they get up there and talk about women's rights and how Republicans are turning America into The Handmaid's Tale.

Tlaib wouldn't condemn rape. She wouldn't condemn a war crime.

And her cohorts wouldn't condemn her.

Don't forget this.

