Guess Who Voted Against Ban on US Entry to October 7 Hamas Terrorists

This seems like an easy one, right? Legislation to ban individuals who participated in the October 7 massacre of 1,200 civilians from entering the United States?
As expected, it passed overwhelmingly, but there were two no votes.
422-2-1: House passed legislation to ban U.S. entry to individuals who were involved in October 7th Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and deport those currently in the country. The No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act now heads to the Senate. pic.twitter.com/U2y2RQTj8D— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 31, 2024
The two "nay" votes were squad members Cori Bush (currently under federal investigation) and Rashida Tlaib. https://t.co/zZTEc12Q45— AG (@AGHamilton29) January 31, 2024
No way! Rashida Tlaib?
Reps. Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib voted a few minutes ago against a bill to bar Hamas members and other participants in the Oct. 7 attack from the U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez voted present. Vote was 422-2-1.— Marc Rod (@marcrod97) January 31, 2024
In a statement, Tlaib calls the bill "unnecessary" and "redundant... another GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim— Marc Rod (@marcrod97) January 31, 2024
hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe." pic.twitter.com/QWqjUykzY5
Oh, shut up.
Unbelievable— dejavu (@dejavu1101) January 31, 2024
Recommended
Tlaib needs a primary challenger and ASAP.— M_etsFan48 (@M_etsFan48) January 31, 2024
Of course they did. Clear and present danger!— Daemon ONeil (@DaemonOneil) January 31, 2024
Disgusting. I am a Dem and I can tell you my money will go to those who primary those two fools.— SweetLemon (@MaryVicars7535) January 31, 2024
That pretty much seals it. They are terrorists.— JDV (@jdvlv) February 1, 2024
They wouldn’t vote against themselves of course. Being Hamas has responsibilities.— KDM (@kdmartin52) January 31, 2024
Could the Squad be any more terrible? Americans are idiots for voting these clowns into any position of authority.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member