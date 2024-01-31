John Harwood Has One Word to Say About the 'Weaponized Justice Department'
Progressive Veterans Organization 'VoteVets' Drops the Hottest Hot-Take You Can Imagine, G...
The Biden Justice Department Sure Likes to Invoke the FACE Act Against Pro-Lifers
Want a Job That Would Really Suck? Well, Cori Bush Is URGENTLY Seeking...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Tired of Racist Loud Black Woman Trope
Gov. Greg Gianforte Seemingly Defends Removal of Trans Teen From Her Family
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Walgreens Closures Are Racial Discrimination
James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About...
Ghoul Alert: Canadian MP Says MAID Program Is 'Overwhelming Success' That 'Enhanced Freedo...
WATCH: Senator Hawley Gets Mark Zuckerberg to Apologize to Victims of Child Sexual...
Does He Think It's Gaza? Biden's FINALLY Going to East Palestine but It...
Swing State Poll Spells Bad News for Biden: Six of Seven Swing States...
Ron DeSantis Notches a Big Win Over Disney and Many Naysayers Are Left...
Axios: State Department Making Noises About Recognizing a Palestinian State

Guess Who Voted Against Ban on US Entry to October 7 Hamas Terrorists

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

This seems like an easy one, right? Legislation to ban individuals who participated in the October 7 massacre of 1,200 civilians from entering the United States?

Advertisement

As expected, it passed overwhelmingly, but there were two no votes.

No way! Rashida Tlaib?

Oh, shut up.

Recommended

Progressive Veterans Organization 'VoteVets' Drops the Hottest Hot-Take You Can Imagine, Gets Roasted
Coucy
Advertisement

Could the Squad be any more terrible? Americans are idiots for voting these clowns into any position of authority.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS CORI BUSH RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Progressive Veterans Organization 'VoteVets' Drops the Hottest Hot-Take You Can Imagine, Gets Roasted
Coucy
John Harwood Has One Word to Say About the 'Weaponized Justice Department'
Brett T.
James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About Joe and Kamala
Doug P.
Gov. Greg Gianforte Seemingly Defends Removal of Trans Teen From Her Family
Brett T.
The Biden Justice Department Sure Likes to Invoke the FACE Act Against Pro-Lifers
Brett T.
Rep. Ilhan Omar Tired of Racist Loud Black Woman Trope
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Progressive Veterans Organization 'VoteVets' Drops the Hottest Hot-Take You Can Imagine, Gets Roasted Coucy
Advertisement