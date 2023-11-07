Hakeem Jeffries Breaks With Democratic Dummies And Admits 'From The River To The Sea' is Anti-Semitic

This may be an example of 'Democrats in Disarray'. Today, we have heard Rashida Tlaib refuse to be silenced and then Cori Bush defend said martyr. We even had Debbie Dingell step in to make excuses for Tlaib. So, it's been a banner day for Democrats defending the extermination of America's closest ally in the Middle East, Israel. Apparently, the leader of all these crazy Democrats did not get the memo. Hakeem Jeffries just sent out his own condemning the phrase 'from the river to the sea'. Keep your head on swivel, folks.
BREAKING: Hakeem Jeffries just released a statement condemning the phrase "from the river to the sea" saying it "risks further polarization, division, and incitement to violence."— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 7, 2023
He makes no mention of the fact that Rashida Tlaib used it. pic.twitter.com/NtWvISUasO
unacceptably risks further polarization, division and incitement to violence", endorses humanitarian pauses, and calls for respect & civility to fellow members and the president
Missing from Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries' statement: condemnation of Rashida Tlaib https://t.co/BOXdVXsZrm— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 7, 2023
He was too cowardly to actually name and shame her.
Kick her out of Congress.— RBe (@RBPundit) November 7, 2023
It should be nearly unanimous. https://t.co/sgMNMttXyr
I'm guessing The Daily Show won't touch this?? https://t.co/LtquAzvpkA— Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) November 7, 2023
Don't hold your breath.
Democrats are freaking out right now. Their voter base is made of genocidal terrorists, and they even have them in Congress.— Ishi 🟦 (@Ishii12321) November 7, 2023
It's making them look bad but they can't outright condemn it for fear of losing their voter base. https://t.co/CfkSF2uQCV
What a predicament.
Jeffries is a coward. He needs to explicitly call Tlaib by name. https://t.co/laFuUsMRuR— 🎄Typhoon2000🎄 (@Typhoon20002) November 7, 2023
Hey, @hakeemjeffries! I got a question for you:— ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) November 7, 2023
Who was it in Congress that used the phrase "from the river to the sea?"
I'll give you hint, her name starts with @RashidaTlaib. https://t.co/eQUC84YGO9
It rhymes with Pashida Plaib.
So @RepJeffries doesn't like it, but stays silent when @RashidaTlaib snd others of the #HamasCaucus say it.#Hypocrisy https://t.co/dh6dkrKgYc— Kyle Phoenix ✝️🙏🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@kylephoenix419) November 7, 2023
baby steps... https://t.co/MUmKVMo1o1— Dave Carney (@granitewinger) November 7, 2023
A step in the right direction— Sean Murphy (@SeanMurphy29) November 7, 2023
Hey it's still way more than I expected from him.— mark (@rhapsodyboard) November 7, 2023
At least he is not just fully defending it like some other Democrats. Looking at you Bush, Omar and Dingell, for example.
And no reporter will stop him in the halls or on the steps of the capitol building to ask if he was referring to her on it.— bird cheat (@birdcheat) November 7, 2023
Some brave reporter should do it, but we know there is only one or two who possibly would and they will not be given the chance.
