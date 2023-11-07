Hakeem Jeffries Breaks With Democratic Dummies And Admits 'From The River To The Sea' is Anti-Semitic

A Post About Taylor Swift Doubles Down on DUMB and Gets Community Notes...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on November 07, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

This may be an example of 'Democrats in Disarray'. Today, we have heard Rashida Tlaib refuse to be silenced and then Cori Bush defend said martyr. We even had Debbie Dingell step in to make excuses for Tlaib. So, it's been a banner day for Democrats defending the extermination of America's closest ally in the Middle East, Israel. Apparently, the leader of all these crazy Democrats did not get the memo. Hakeem Jeffries just sent out his own condemning the phrase 'from the river to the sea'. Keep your head on swivel, folks.

unacceptably risks further polarization, division and incitement to violence", endorses humanitarian pauses, and calls for respect & civility to fellow members and the president

He was too cowardly to actually name and shame her.

Don't hold your breath.

What a predicament.

It rhymes with Pashida Plaib.

At least he is not just fully defending it like some other Democrats. Looking at you Bush, Omar and Dingell, for example.

Some brave reporter should do it, but we know there is only one or two who possibly would and they will not be given the chance.

