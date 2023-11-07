Debbie Dingell Displays Deep Difficulty Denouncing Dislikable Dogmatist Dummy ... Rashida Tlaib

In today's episode of 'Democrats Debasing Themselves To Help Rashida Tlaib', we have Debbie Dingell. Dingell is also a Congresswoman from Michigan and felt the need to defend Tlaib. Dingell claims 'From the River to the Sea', means different things to different communities. Perhaps she means, to Jews it is a call for their deaths and Palestinians see it as a victory chant. Maybe that is what she means.

Rep. Debbie Dingell defends Rashida Tlaib tweeting "from the river to the sea": "I spent all weekend in Michigan talking to all communities about the meaning of this phrase and there are really strong feelings on all sides. People interpret words in different ways." pic.twitter.com/Ix3QlZX0Nc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 7, 2023

This is just embarrassing at this point.

Every last one of these useful idiots and worse should be thrown out of office. They know precisely the genocidal jihadism they’re legitimizing — genocidal jihadism that killed Americans and Israelis alike https://t.co/1HGY7W1yVN — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 7, 2023

You mean, like “There were good people on both sides?” You guys are totally fair and calm and nuanced about words taken out of context. https://t.co/YlTexz7NGS — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) November 7, 2023

"I came to find out that 'Sieg Heil' is a term of friendship amongst some Germans" https://t.co/tNRL0dALgE — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) November 7, 2023

Maybe it just doesn't translate precisely. Sigh.

Went with ‘fine people on all sides of a call for genocide.’ Ok. https://t.co/D7JxWnMMA3 — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) November 7, 2023

You’re a despicable coward. How ‘bout you interpret this, “you’re enabling & giving comfort to anti-Semitic, America hating, race baiting colleagues who need to be kicked out of Congress for the good of our country.” https://t.co/8wxkq4D1ZK — Itsallright (@Itsallright68) November 7, 2023

That's the perfect way to say it.

Rashida Tlaib: *Uses phrase calling for genocide*



Debbie Dingell: "there are really strong feelings on all sides." https://t.co/hzDpaMVuGj — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 7, 2023

Did she really just do the “all sides” argument? https://t.co/qaz3qLRiTs pic.twitter.com/cXSgwO7JIn — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) November 7, 2023

"Throw the Jew down the well" means many things to many people. https://t.co/JqP8nfWP0j — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) November 7, 2023

I am so confused by this @RepDebDingell — would love to learn more. Please come on anytime to discuss. https://t.co/BezRW3JKnR — Leland Vittert (@LelandVittert) November 7, 2023

Yes, please go on with Leland and clarify, Representative Dingell. America would love to hear an explanation.

Only liberal women don’t think that expression is a terrorist chant. They probably think Iranians chanting “Death to America” is wholesome too https://t.co/QOMj5Af8oC — jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) November 7, 2023

They don't really mean that or something.

"Personally, I prefer not to say 'Heil Hitler' - even though I am a big fan of his artwork - because it is offensive to some."

- Debbie Dingell



🤦‍♂️🤡 https://t.co/1SZNjtT4Ey — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) November 7, 2023

LOL, would she be saying this about “The South Will Rise Again?” https://t.co/PwZyaYPjbi — Jordan Lebowitz (@Espnjordan) November 7, 2023

It depends on if it would be expedient or not politically for her to say that. It seems that is all that matters these days.

