Rashida Tlaib Imagines She Is Being Silenced and Twitter Is Wondering When She Ever Shut Up

At times, Rashida Tlaib is a legend in her own mind and at others, she is a martyr in her own mind. Always, she believes herself to be the 'bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral', as they say. Today, she released a statement about 'her colleagues' trying to 'silence' her. When does she ever shut up? If someone could ever shut her up, they would be a national hero.

My statement on the efforts to silence me: pic.twitter.com/RRPRfEBrYz — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 7, 2023

Literally nothing in here about calling for Hamas to cease their terrorist activities, surrender and release the hostages. Shocker.



You're a disgrace. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) November 7, 2023

You see, Rashida doesn't want those activities to end, apparently.

Please keep talking so people can see you as the Jew hating, terrorist supporter you are. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) November 7, 2023

Nobody is trying to silence you.

We just want to accurately tag you as a liar. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) November 7, 2023

Actually, the more she talks, the more people see her for the Jew hater she is, so that might actually be a good thing.

The only thing that seems to silence you is asking you to condemn Hamas decapitating Jewish babies. https://t.co/Ara9t3A9kE — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 7, 2023

GP No one is trying to silence you. We are simply making sure you suffer the consequences of your unrepentant anti-Semitism good and hard. https://t.co/9pUwGBTVaM — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 7, 2023

Listen you virulent antisemite, just answer one question: Does Israel have a right to exist? If you say no, leave Congress as a treasonous Jew hater. If you say yes, then explain how Israel can exist with Hamas on its border. You can’t. That’s why Israel is at war with Hamas.… https://t.co/jYj5j0UMzJ — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) November 7, 2023

She will never leave Congress on her own. There is literally nothing else she can do and make six figures a year fo do nothing more than running her big mouth.

A resolution does not silence you. It is simply counter-speech: Good speech to counter your bad speech.



This was the primary method the founders wanted to use to counter bad speech https://t.co/oQmyhiATMx — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 7, 2023

As I read this, a red alert siren went off on my phone, telling me to seek shelter from rockets launched toward my neighborhood in Tel Aviv.



You want a ceasefire, but fail to recognize that Hamas hasn’t ceased firing since the morning of October 7, when *they* attacked *us*. https://t.co/7kQj9ySQfy — Jordyn (@JordynTilchen) November 7, 2023

That tweet is quite sobering.

Reminder she voted against Iron Dome funding. That she pretends to be a humanitarian is bad enough, that partisans still believe it is worse. https://t.co/4yJcybyqnK — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) November 7, 2023

We had a ceasefire, and then Hamas murdered over 1,400 innocent civilians.



As the only Palestinian American in Congress, you should want freedom for Palestinians, which starts with eradicating Hamas. https://t.co/wwcNAdIYPm — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 7, 2023

One would think. Maybe she might take the advice of her fellow member of Congress since she surely isn't listening to the Twitter community.

