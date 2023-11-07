Rashida Tlaib Imagines She Is Being Silenced and Twitter Is Wondering When She Ever Shut Up

'Great Electric Vehicle Revolution': Google Battery Bus Loses Power, Rolls Down Hill
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:40 PM on November 07, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

At times, Rashida Tlaib is a legend in her own mind and at others, she is a martyr in her own mind. Always, she believes herself to be the 'bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral', as they say. Today, she released a statement about 'her colleagues' trying to 'silence' her. When does she ever shut up? If someone could ever shut her up, they would be a national hero.

You see, Rashida doesn't want those activities to end, apparently.

Actually, the more she talks, the more people see her for the Jew hater she is, so that might actually be a good thing.

She will never leave Congress on her own. There is literally nothing else she can do and make six figures a year fo do nothing more than running her big mouth.

That tweet is quite sobering.

One would think. Maybe she might take the advice of her fellow member of Congress since she surely isn't listening to the Twitter community.

