'Decency Is on the Ballot': Frustrated Biden Calls Netanyahu 'A*****e' Over Gaza Strategy

Last week, we wrote about Biden calling Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu a 'bad f***ing guy', and how the Press Secretary denied those allegations.

Well, now NBC News is saying Biden called Netanyahu an 'a*****e', and is mad the Prime Minister won't listen to him on Gaza:

President Biden has been venting his frustration in private conversations over his inability to persuade Israel to change military tactics in Gaza, and has named PM Netanyahu as the primary obstacle, according to people familiar with his comments. https://t.co/qDFyi1sLHP — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 12, 2024

More from NBC:

President Joe Biden has been venting his frustration in recent private conversations, some of them with campaign donors, over his inability to persuade Israel to change its military tactics in the Gaza Strip, and he has named Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the primary obstacle, according to five people directly familiar with his comments. Biden has said he is trying to get Israel to agree to a cease-fire, but Netanyahu is “giving him hell” and is impossible to deal with, said the people familiar with Biden’s comments, who all asked not to be named. “He just feels like this is enough,” one of the people said of the views expressed by Biden. “It has to stop.” Biden has in recent weeks spoken privately about Netanyahu, a leader he has known for decades, with a candor that has surprised some of those on the receiving end of his comments, people familiar with them said. His descriptions of his dealings with Netanyahu are peppered with contemptuous references to Netanyahu as “this guy,” these people said. And in at least three recent instances, Biden has called Netanyahu an “a*****e,” according to three of the people directly familiar with his comments.

This is a pattern.

So glad we'd get respected by the world for electing Biden.

Remember when Jill said decency was on the ballot? Is this what decency looks like?

NEW - Biden angry at Netanyahu, calls PM an "as****e" — NBC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 12, 2024

This is just embarrassing.

Grandpa has good days and bad days — Nick (@Nickster0188) February 12, 2024

More bad than good.

Here are five straight minutes that show exactly why the special counsel noted Biden's diminished mental fitness pic.twitter.com/SETw2nRe0S — शून्य (@Shunyaa00) February 12, 2024

But he's fine. The media assure us he's fine.

Democrats: Dementia is good for world peace. 🤡🌎 — Woketopia News Network (@WoketopiaNews) February 12, 2024

What a campaign platform!

That's Joe Biden...he has always been a jerk....MSM just covers for him... — Bryan W Cross (@BryanWCross1) February 12, 2024

It's not exactly breaking news that Biden's had a temper.

Remember when they sold Biden as "Not Trump"? Him cursing out a PM is either Trump or a step above Trump, it doesn't matter, what matters is the truth:



Biden and Trump are two sides of the same coin. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) February 12, 2024

Many of Trump's critics do all of the things they accuse him of doing, and worse.

Projection 101.

Guy who refuses to defend his own country's borders calls the guy who fiercely defends his an a$$hole?



You can't make this up. — Death's Guinea Pig 5.0 🟦 (@MakiTheFeral) February 12, 2024

Netanyahu should let Hamas run roughshod over Israel, apparently.

Shame on Biden.

Anger is a sign of dementia of course https://t.co/0jvEPUiDFE — disobey and live (@pigliondog) February 12, 2024

Aligns with the Special Counsel report.

Oh I’m sure the feeling is mutual https://t.co/6Vyh01OBTg — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) February 12, 2024

Undoubtedly.

Biden didn’t want Israel to advance to Rafah, and they did and got 2 hostages back. Regardless, with his memory, not sure if he is talking about Bibi or Sharon. https://t.co/sa8I7otCA8 — Bobby Trivett (@btrivett07) February 12, 2024

He's already met with Mitterrand and Helmut Kohl, so why not Sharon?

Why, because Netanyahu ignored him and sent his forces into Rafa to successfully retrieve hostages??? https://t.co/xUeT8zk9oV — Seth (@dcseth) February 12, 2024

This only makes it worse. They got back two hostages, and our president is mad about it.

If Netanyahu listened to Biden yesterday, there would not be two freed hostages today. Every foreign policy issue since 1972 Biden has been wrong on. @NBCNews https://t.co/TxHI8BbNLv — John in NP (@John_outWest) February 12, 2024

It's amazing, really.

Israel is our ally, and the only bastion of small-L liberalism and democracy in the Middle East, and Biden -- in an election year attempt to not upset his anti-semetic, radical Left base -- is damaging that relationship.

So glad the adults are back in charge.

***

