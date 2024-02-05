Biden Calls Netanyahu a ‘Bad F***king Guy’, but Press Secretary Denies Allegations

No matter how hard the media tries to spin him as ol' Grandpa Joe, President Biden is not a nice man. Whether he's lying about the truck driver involved in the accident that killed his wife and daughter, or about how his son Beau died, verbally abusing staffers, or just being horrible to people (including journalists!)

So it's completely believable that he called Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu a 'bad f**king guy.'

Biden called Netanyahu a ‘bad f–king guy’ as war in Gaza costs him voters: report https://t.co/MbGtqrtIsd pic.twitter.com/cOxwUti4Du — New York Post (@nypost) February 4, 2024

From the New York Post:

Joe Biden has privately ripped Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu as a “bad f–king guy” as the Gaza war rages and negatively affects the president’s reach with young voters, well-placed sources say in a new report. Biden has grown suspicious of the Israeli prime minister as the conflict nears its fourth month, deriding Netanyahu with the comment and saying the PM is all too eager to drag the US into an all-out war against Iran-backed terror groups in the Middle East, sources who have talked with the president told Politico. White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement that Biden has never made such a remark and that the president and Netanyahu enjoy “a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private.”

Given what we know about Biden, who do you believe? Bates or his long history of being a jerk with a temper?

That’s the only frame of reference politicians have. How will this affect getting/losing votes. — Dom Quilici (@DQuilici1) February 4, 2024

Pretty much their only driving force. Especially in an election year.

He called CornPop the same thing. — J J Younger (@JJYounger2) February 4, 2024

Netanyahu's in good company then, we guess.

Biden is worried that he is losing the pro-Hamas vote — OpposingViews (@OpposingViews) February 4, 2024

Dumping on one of our closest allies (allegedly) to appease the radical left.

Did his team not inform that tomorrow they are gonna pass a multi billion dollar aid package to Israel embarrassing — ricky radd (@ricky9795) February 4, 2024

He's playing both sides of the fence, because that's all he's got.

He knows the Left base hates Israel, but he also knows polls show a plurality support Israel, especially after 10/7.

Biden is a coward. His advisors have him playing both sides of the fence. Fetterman has more guts. — Local Hero™ (@HofSpillane) February 4, 2024

Exactly what we just said.

And yes, Fetterman does.

Biden has to choose between supporting America's closest ally in the Middle East or people who want it's total destruction and death to all the Jews who live with in it.



Tough choice I guess. https://t.co/aj7KlpTRHv — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 4, 2024

For someone as unprincipled as Biden, it apparently is.

Everybody knows he’s going to fold like a cheap suit. https://t.co/vNQuhw2zlP — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) February 4, 2024

The cheapest of suits.

If he’s the bad guy, wtf is the person providing him everything he needs to do bad things???!! https://t.co/Y0TEEmdgeD pic.twitter.com/w8Eaq0Y891 — Balance Is God *YOUR Truth ≠ THE truth* (@ABMPerspective) February 5, 2024

Don't try to make it make sense, you'll give yourself a migraine.

Did he write it on the memo line of the daily $1,000,000,000 check he sends the guy https://t.co/l37eC7yoi4 — Thembo (@OnlyAWorldAway) February 5, 2024

It's a perfectly reasonable question to ask.

Look we all know a person who says this and then keeps dating him another 8 months https://t.co/Y4TVGDTlio — l'hotdish de l'événement (@realquickonce_) February 5, 2024

We all do.

I am always giving “bad f-king guys” $14 billion, no strings attached https://t.co/Thx90krlHN — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) February 5, 2024

Has Biden ever said anything like this about Iran?

Even the Left isn't buying this.

dont blame the guy committing genocide for why people arent voting for you, the guy funding the guy committing genocide https://t.co/jedCmOrsw9 — sage... again (@bearsandchics) February 5, 2024

See?

Even though the notion this is 'genocide' is laughable.

Biden will *absolutely* throw Israel under the bus if it means he can get reelected. https://t.co/s4cuKjw9b0 — based_seattle 🇺🇸 (@based_seattle) February 4, 2024

He'll throw anyone under the bus for reelection.

Hey @POTUS

If this is true, why not be public about it? Why not stop support?

If this is true and you can truly do nothing, why should we vote for you?



I mean, I know it's all PR bs, but can't you even produce halfway decent PR bs? Again, WHY should we vote for YOU? https://t.co/Jn3AJ1O5Np — Jeremy Owens (@malhaku) February 5, 2024

Questions that'll never be answered, except by screeching 'Orange Man bad!'

***

