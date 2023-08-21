Big: Asa Hutchinson will not support Donald Trump if he is the nominee
Biden tells Hawaiians about how his first wife and daughter were killed in a car accident

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on August 21, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We'd been alerted that President Joe Biden would be bringing up the death of his son Beau in his remarks to the people of Maui, but he pulled a fast one on us and instead mentioned the "drunk driving" accident which killed his first wife and his daughter. Kind of like how he told those Gold Star mothers from Afghanistan how he knew how they felt because his own son was "brought home" in a flag-draped casket.

Will he mention how he almost lost Dr. Jill to a raging house fire?

Why is there even a question of this clown being reelected in 2024? He's a horrible president and a horrible person.

***

