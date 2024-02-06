Tucker Carlson Explains Why He Is Interviewing Vladimir Putin
CNN's Dana Bash Doesn't Know a More Conservative Member of Congress Than James...
Elon Musk Leaks Disney's Inclusion Standards
We're Sorry, WHAT?? British AI Firm To Suppress Speech They Deem 'Misinformation' Ahead...
Zero Students Pass Math Proficiency Test at 53 Illinois Public Schools
Kamala Harris Goes Full Roe-Bot Implying Biden Can Override SCOTUS
Vote to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Fails, 214-216
'Stop Trying to Control Everything, Fauxcahontas.' Elizabeth Warren Vows to Protect Snack...
He Sees Dead People: Ahead of State Primary, Biden Tells Vegas Crowd He...
The Amazon Files: Rep Jordan Exposes How Biden Admin Pressured Amazon to Censor...
People Hating on Mayor Eric Adams Because He Has So Much 'Chocolate' in...
'It's Hard to Recognize My Former University': Fetterman 'Appalled' Harvard Hosting Pro-Pa...
Government Ruins Everything: Seattle's Mandated 'Living Wage' Fee Hurting App Delivery Dri...
Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have...

Peak Vox: Check Out This Hot Take on the Border Bill From the Website We Love to Mock

Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on February 06, 2024
Screenshotted meme

Oh, Vox.

You make this job so easy.

Biden is already blaming the GOP for the unpopular, failing border bill. Never mind the bill is trash and everyone knows it. Never mind Biden could issue an executive order right now and stop immigration (just like he did on his first day in office), and says he's done all he can.

Advertisement

That's a steaming hot take, right there.

While we hate to give them clicks, read just some of the thinking (if you can call it that) that went into this piece:

A bipartisan group of Senate negotiators has reached a $118 billion deal that trades sweeping border security measures for aid for Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel. Unfortunately for them, it’s likely dead on arrival.

In short, the deal proposes new authority to quickly expel migrants arriving on the southern border at times of high demand, amounting to a massive departure from the United States’ historical commitments to asylum seekers. It also looks to close gaps in the legal immigration system that has left everyone from the children of high-skilled foreign workers to Afghan refugees in limbo. Though it’s unlikely to pass, it still matters as a signal of what Democrats are willing to concede on immigration in an election year when it’s become a major flashpoint.

The deal falls far short of the kind of comprehensive immigration reform that Congress came close to passing in 2013 and leaves certain key issues unresolved, including the fate of so-called “Dreamers” who came to the US without authorization as children. It’s scheduled for a vote in the Senate on Wednesday, and former President Donald Trump has urged Republicans not to support it.

Recommended

Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

This makes zero sense, but you run with that, Vox.

Never fear, though. Twitter/X users were merciless in their mockery of Vox.

Don't ask them such reasonable questions, Sunny.

The Babylon Bee couldn't write a better headline, frankly.

No lies detected.

The gene pool is a splash pad at this point.

A picture, or in this case a gif, is worth a thousand words.

Advertisement

It's Vox. They can't help themselves.

Possibly.

What's even better is these last two posts show up back to back in the replies and we are dying laughing.

They are serious. That's the hysterical part.

Not a soul believes this.

That was the first thing we said.

Karma is, as they say, a b***h.

Advertisement

Exactly. If this was a 'right-wing' border bill, the GOP would pass it.

Especially knowing Biden and everyone else will blame them for not passing it.

Yep.

But even Vox has their white knights coming to their rescue.

'Democrats negotiate in good faith.' We bet you even said that with a straight face.

No it is not.

And neither is your post.

But we digress. Back to one of our favorite pastimes: mocking Vox.

Not nearly as much as you should.

Very stupid, apparently.

Advertisement

Yes it is. Multidimensional gaslighting.

Not write for Vox, for starters.

It's that bad.

Thank goodness we can make fun of Vox for being, well, Vox.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BORDER GOP IMMIGRATION IMMIGRATION REFORM VOX VOX.COM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won
Aaron Walker
Tucker Carlson Explains Why He Is Interviewing Vladimir Putin
Aaron Walker
Elon Musk Leaks Disney's Inclusion Standards
Brett T.
Kamala Harris Goes Full Roe-Bot Implying Biden Can Override SCOTUS
Laura W.
We're Sorry, WHAT?? British AI Firm To Suppress Speech They Deem 'Misinformation' Ahead of 2024 Elections
Laura W.
'Stop Trying to Control Everything, Fauxcahontas.' Elizabeth Warren Vows to Protect Snack Quotas
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won Aaron Walker
Advertisement