Peak Vox: Check Out This Hot Take on the Border Bill From the Website We Love to Mock

Oh, Vox.

You make this job so easy.

Biden is already blaming the GOP for the unpopular, failing border bill. Never mind the bill is trash and everyone knows it. Never mind Biden could issue an executive order right now and stop immigration (just like he did on his first day in office), and says he's done all he can.

Democrats are trying to pass a right-wing border bill, but the GOP won’t let them https://t.co/lnVOTBgTzr — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 6, 2024

That's a steaming hot take, right there.

While we hate to give them clicks, read just some of the thinking (if you can call it that) that went into this piece:

A bipartisan group of Senate negotiators has reached a $118 billion deal that trades sweeping border security measures for aid for Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel. Unfortunately for them, it’s likely dead on arrival. In short, the deal proposes new authority to quickly expel migrants arriving on the southern border at times of high demand, amounting to a massive departure from the United States’ historical commitments to asylum seekers. It also looks to close gaps in the legal immigration system that has left everyone from the children of high-skilled foreign workers to Afghan refugees in limbo. Though it’s unlikely to pass, it still matters as a signal of what Democrats are willing to concede on immigration in an election year when it’s become a major flashpoint. The deal falls far short of the kind of comprehensive immigration reform that Congress came close to passing in 2013 and leaves certain key issues unresolved, including the fate of so-called “Dreamers” who came to the US without authorization as children. It’s scheduled for a vote in the Senate on Wednesday, and former President Donald Trump has urged Republicans not to support it.

This makes zero sense, but you run with that, Vox.

Never fear, though. Twitter/X users were merciless in their mockery of Vox.

So presumably if it's a "right-wing border bill" then progressives who oppose immigration crackdowns and right-wing migration restrictions oppose the bill, right?



Or is your position that they abandoned their principles overnight? — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 6, 2024

Don't ask them such reasonable questions, Sunny.

You folks are hilarious - I think it's great that you resort to parody every now and then. Everyone needs a laugh once in a while. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) February 6, 2024

The Babylon Bee couldn't write a better headline, frankly.

Y'all are actually full of mental handicappedness — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) February 6, 2024

No lies detected.

If y’all believe any part of this bill is right wing, then y’all are imbeciles, and should be ashamed for contributing to an already thinning gene pool when it comes to intellect. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) February 6, 2024

The gene pool is a splash pad at this point.

A picture, or in this case a gif, is worth a thousand words.

It's Vox. They can't help themselves.

Are you high? — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) February 6, 2024

Possibly.

Crack is one helluva drug. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) February 6, 2024

What's even better is these last two posts show up back to back in the replies and we are dying laughing.

You cannot be serious. https://t.co/GW4HSc8Lvp — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 6, 2024

They are serious. That's the hysterical part.

"Democrats are trying to pass a right-wing border bill"



Nobody believes this.



If Democrats themselves believed this, they'd be having a meltdown like they do anytime Sinema or Manchin actually stray from the far-left line. https://t.co/KPuTQWwOWl — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 6, 2024

Not a soul believes this.

That was the first thing we said.

Dear Vox headline writer,

When you're laid off in the near future, please look back at this blatant propaganda divorced from any semblance of a reality where words have meaning and know that you are responsible for your fate. https://t.co/vlCXvNrrk8 — AtypicalChad (@AtypicalChad) February 6, 2024

Karma is, as they say, a b***h.

Progressives: “This is an unacceptably right-wing border bill, and we are also mad that the GOP isn’t biting this enormous wriggly worm on a hook” https://t.co/XPuGPWamOi — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) February 6, 2024

Exactly. If this was a 'right-wing' border bill, the GOP would pass it.

Especially knowing Biden and everyone else will blame them for not passing it.

Fun fact. Before musk, “journalists” would have gotten away with this https://t.co/B0pOlRRc2o — Wade 🐊 McClusky (@WMcluskey) February 6, 2024

Yep.

But even Vox has their white knights coming to their rescue.

Democrats negotiate in good faith, get burned, a frequent occurrence nowadays.



I really hope Dems raked Rs over the coals for this. https://t.co/BWSj5P5ysj — 1RAOKADAY 🍻 🇹🇼🌐🇺🇦 🍻 (@1RAOKADAY) February 6, 2024

'Democrats negotiate in good faith.' We bet you even said that with a straight face.

This headline is correct. https://t.co/Cd4mS57rRh — The Fact of Other Minds Stan Acct 👁 (@csilverandgold) February 6, 2024

No it is not.

And neither is your post.

But we digress. Back to one of our favorite pastimes: mocking Vox.

Periodic reminder that you don’t hate the media nearly as much as you should… https://t.co/1afKWKT7aH — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) February 6, 2024

Not nearly as much as you should.

Come on. That’s not even remotely plausible. How stupid do they think their readers are? https://t.co/gu0R1fPH2P — Karl Crary (@Crary76) February 6, 2024

Very stupid, apparently.

This is 10 levels of gaslighting https://t.co/bfwgDu9p0y — Guyvermectin 〽️ (@Guyvermectin) February 6, 2024

Yes it is. Multidimensional gaslighting.

Not write for Vox, for starters.

I've tried to draft something on how bad this headline is for 15 minutes and have nothing. Send tweet. https://t.co/dDG1xCaMKA — Tom Pogasic (@TPogasic) February 6, 2024

It's that bad.

Thank goodness we can make fun of Vox for being, well, Vox.

***

