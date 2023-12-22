Mollie Hemingway Has a Reminder That Biden's Open Border Was Planned From the Start

The situation at the U.S. southern border continues to worsen (except not according to the Biden White House):

NEW: Lukeville, AZ right now. Only 2 Border Patrol agents here to move this mass of hundreds of illegal immigrants from around the world to a processing area. We continue to see enormous numbers of men from Africa who tell us they are going to sanctuary cities around the US. pic.twitter.com/zTSVLJFTGp — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 22, 2023

Advertisement

Looks like another mass illegal crossing is taking place in Eagle Pass this evening. https://t.co/lcj7ZdY4aa — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 21, 2023

Yep, they love Joe Biden:

“I love you Joe Biden, thank you for everything, Joe Biden!”



I talked to two African men who crossed illegally into Lukeville, AZ (Morocco & Liberia).

Both admitted to me they are not seeking asylum, & instead want work and opportunity in US. Both are planning to go to NYC. pic.twitter.com/IK8fcY3qvB — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 5, 2023

Human smugglers are appreciative of Biden as well:

NEW: Our cameras were rolling in Lukeville, AZ as groups of illegal immigrants rushed through a breach in the border wall as Border Patrol & federal contractors were trying to fix it. Their human smuggler then shrugs at our cameras & salutes us. Cuts/breaches all over wall here. pic.twitter.com/z2EI4KC9HH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 5, 2023

Yesterday, Biden spox Karine Jean-Pierre laughably claimed what we're seeing at the border is "not unusual":

JEAN-PIERRE:



"What we're seeing here at the border...it's not unusual..." pic.twitter.com/hdPAq1T9iI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 21, 2023

Yeah, it is unusual.

Not only that, but it's by design, as Mollie Hemingway reminded everybody:

On his 1st day in office, Biden issued 7 executive orders going out of their way to destroy the border protections his predecessor had enacted. Seven. And he kept going. Why do we pretend the border disaster is anything other than completely intentional? https://t.co/hiLylSDc1j — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 22, 2023

And that's exactly what happened.

Biden's border policy is pure treason. Completely violates his oath to uphold the Constitution. He is responsible for any and all crimes committed by illegals. https://t.co/aLaysNe2Xo — Don Pearson (@DonPearson1952) December 22, 2023

It's been a complete dereliction of duty and why the House Republicans haven't yet impeached Biden (and Mayorkas for that matter) is anybody's guess.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!