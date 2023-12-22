HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It...
SCOTUS Throws a Wrench in Special Counsel Jack Smith's Attempt to Expedite Trump...
SJW and Infamous Racist Saira Rao Demands Explanation on Antisemitism Then TRIES Bravely...
Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain...
Biden, Who Wished Sickness and DEATH on Millions of Americans, Wants You to...
Sean Davis Destroys Dem/Media Attempts to Make Trump a Hitler Superfan (Projection Nuke...
The Left's Hyperventilation Over Trump & 2020 Election Certification Couldn't Get More Hyp...
GOP State Lawmakers File to Remove Biden From the Ballot in THREE STATES...
9-1-1? There's Been a MURDER! WATCH Douglas Murray OWN Cenk Uygur in BRUTAL...
Alan Dershowitz Explains Why 'There Is No Power in a State Court to...
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Just Got Even Better
OMG, NOT UNICORNS! Post Hilariously Decimates Gaza Ministry of Health and Their 'Deaths'...
PA Voters' Responses to Journo's Question About 'Bidenomics' Does NOT Match the WH...
A Congressman SCORNED --> Santos Is Spilling All of the 'Capitol Sex Scandal'...

Mollie Hemingway Has a Reminder That Biden's Open Border Was Planned From the Start

Doug P.  |  2:50 PM on December 22, 2023
meme

The situation at the U.S. southern border continues to worsen (except not according to the Biden White House):

Advertisement

Yep, they love Joe Biden:

Human smugglers are appreciative of Biden as well:

Yesterday, Biden spox Karine Jean-Pierre laughably claimed what we're seeing at the border is "not unusual":

Yeah, it is unusual.

Not only that, but it's by design, as Mollie Hemingway reminded everybody:

Recommended

Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Receipts
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Let's also not forget that in 2019, then-candidate Biden said if he ended up in the White House, people should "immediately surge to the border":
 

And that's exactly what happened.

It's been a complete dereliction of duty and why the House Republicans haven't yet impeached Biden (and Mayorkas for that matter) is anybody's guess.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Receipts
Grateful Calvin
SCOTUS Throws a Wrench in Special Counsel Jack Smith's Attempt to Expedite Trump Trial
Doug P.
SJW and Infamous Racist Saira Rao Demands Explanation on Antisemitism Then TRIES Bravely Locking Replies
Sam J.
9-1-1? There's Been a MURDER! WATCH Douglas Murray OWN Cenk Uygur in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over Gaza
Sam J.
GOP State Lawmakers File to Remove Biden From the Ballot in THREE STATES and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Biden, Who Wished Sickness and DEATH on Millions of Americans, Wants You to Know How Divisive Trump Is
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Receipts Grateful Calvin
Advertisement