Biden Says ‘I’ve Done All I Can Do’ About the Border With His Executive Authority

It's an election year, and the American public is not happy about the open border. President Joe Biden last Friday said he'd shut down the border if given the emergency authority by Congress. Asked about that Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that there are "different definitions, right, of what that looks like of what actually shutting down the border looks like, right?” In a statement, Biden supported the Senate's bipartisan bill which would allow 150,000 illegal immigrants to cross each month, or 1.8 million per year. Sen. Ted Cruz called the bill "a kamikaze plane in a box canyon with no exits headed for a train wreck."

Advertisement

On his way to a campaign event Tuesday, Biden actually stopped and spoke with reporters, telling them he's done all he can within his authority to secure the Southern border. House Speaker Mike Johnson disagreed:

President Biden said “I’ve done all I can do” with executive authority to secure the border. That is simply untrue. He’s either lying or misinformed.



Here are just a few of the authorities at his disposal – if only he would use them:



• Presidential Authority to Restrict… pic.twitter.com/DMFCh4ZElq — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 30, 2024

President Biden said “I’ve done all I can do” with executive authority to secure the border. That is simply untrue. He’s either lying or misinformed. Here are just a few of the authorities at his disposal – if only he would use them: • Presidential Authority to Restrict Entry 212(f) • Expedited Removal 235(b)(1) • Discretionary Detention Authority 236(a) • Mandatory Detention 236(c) No more excuses.

He's lying. He certainly knew he had the power to reverse President Trump's border policies on the first day of his administration.

Fox News's @DanaPerino slams the Biden White House as Biden shuffles away towards Marine One:



"I find it professionally insulting as someone who used to work there that they think that this is good enough." pic.twitter.com/2d1LPDU419 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 30, 2024

Spot on. Biden’s back is the symbol of this presidency https://t.co/6pTbeUGHcx — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 30, 2024

It really is. We have so many photos of Biden's back in our image library.

You know it’s bad when Dana almost uses profanity. — Jack Carver (@CarJak65) January 30, 2024

Biden doesn't need a bill to get control of the border. It's his constitutional duty as president to protect the country from invasion.

Catch and Release.



Remain in Mexico.



Construction of the border wall.



Joe Biden ended all 3 of these on day 1 of his presidency with an executive order.



This border crisis is all his fault. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) January 30, 2024

He has the power to reinstall ALL of the Trump policies that were working that he uninstalled !! — Denny Green (@DennyGr28530407) January 30, 2024

Joe Biden purposely created open borders.

That is a fact. pic.twitter.com/5DWv1bn9Xu — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 30, 2024

The truth is right in front of us, but only those not blinded by the media can see it. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) January 30, 2024

"Gimme the power"

That's a loaded statement.

This rotten SOB — Sylvia Reardon (@Reardon1Sylvia) January 30, 2024

He's done all he can. So he admits he's not up to the job. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) January 30, 2024

Advertisement

They're trying to shift the blame to private citizen Donald Trump and the House Democrats, who aren't going to allow 5,000 border crossings a day, every day, forever.

Plain and simple he just doesn’t care. — Joseph (@TheIncreaserJT) January 30, 2024

Screw that!!! Texas just proved that he could seal the border! We cut the flow of illegal aliens to ZERO in 24 hours where we control the border. It is REQUIRED in the Constitution that he do the same! Deriliction of duty!!! — Ray Clausen (@RayClausen1) January 30, 2024

What’s worse is the MSM allows Biden to get away with making statements like this. They rarely call him out on anything. The MSM hates Donald Trump so much, they’ll give this buffoon a pass every day. If Trump had ever given an answer like this, they’d flip out! 😡 — Eric Oestmann (@OestmannEric) January 30, 2024

Joe Biden falsely claims he’s “done all I can do” on the border.



That’s a lie. Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days creating the crisis. Meanwhile, he is blocking the House-passed Secure the Border Act. — Zoe Ileana 🇺🇸 (@zoeileana) January 30, 2024

… which Rep. Byron Donalds reminds us was passed by the House 264 days ago.

If this is all the president of the United States can do, we need another president.

Advertisement

***