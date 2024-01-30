Dem Rep Claims MAGA Border Policy Is to Bomb Mexico, Shoot Migrants in...
Biden Says ‘I’ve Done All I Can Do’ About the Border With His Executive Authority

Brett T.  |  3:30 PM on January 30, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It's an election year, and the American public is not happy about the open border. President Joe Biden last Friday said he'd shut down the border if given the emergency authority by Congress. Asked about that Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that there are "different definitions, right, of what that looks like of what actually shutting down the border looks like, right?” In a statement, Biden supported the Senate's bipartisan bill which would allow 150,000 illegal immigrants to cross each month, or 1.8 million per year. Sen. Ted Cruz called the bill "a kamikaze plane in a box canyon with no exits headed for a train wreck."

Advertisement

On his way to a campaign event Tuesday, Biden actually stopped and spoke with reporters, telling them he's done all he can within his authority to secure the Southern border. House Speaker Mike Johnson disagreed:

President Biden said  “I’ve done all I can do” with executive authority to secure the border. That is simply untrue. He’s either lying or misinformed.

 Here are just a few of the authorities at his disposal – if only he would use them:

• Presidential Authority to Restrict Entry 212(f)

• Expedited Removal 235(b)(1)

• Discretionary Detention Authority 236(a)

• Mandatory Detention 236(c) 

 No more excuses.

He's lying. He certainly knew he had the power to reverse President Trump's border policies on the first day of his administration.

It really is. We have so many photos of Biden's back in our image library.

Biden doesn't need a bill to get control of the border. It's his constitutional duty as president to protect the country from invasion.

They're trying to shift the blame to private citizen Donald Trump and the House Democrats, who aren't going to allow 5,000 border crossings a day, every day, forever.

… which Rep. Byron Donalds reminds us was passed by the House 264 days ago.

If this is all the president of the United States can do, we need another president.

***

