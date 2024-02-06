'It's Hard to Recognize My Former University': Fetterman 'Appalled' Harvard Hosting Pro-Palestinian Prof

Senator John Fetterman continues to be a consistent, vocal advocate of Israel. From trolling pro-Hamas protesters being arrested to flying an Israeli flag in their faces, to posting missing hostage posters outside his office, it's a breath of fresh air amid the Squad.

He's now taking his alma mater, Harvard, to task:

I am truly appalled that the Kennedy School would platform an individual who celebrates and justifies Hamas' October 7th killing of Israeli citizens—babies, children, the elderly, and the systemic, rape, mutilation, and torture of young girls and women. https://t.co/pxDXDQODD7 — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) February 4, 2024

He continues:

This hate has absolutely no place in any sanctioned dialogue. Decency would demand it relegated to the sewer of social media fringe.



As an alumni and a member of the United States Senate, 25 years later it's hard to recognize my former university. — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) February 4, 2024

More from FoxNews:

Harvard University has invited a controversial Palestinian professor to speak who justified the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel as a "normal human struggle for freedom." Dr. Dalal Saeb Iriqat, a columnist and associated professor at Arab American University Palestine, is scheduled to speak at the Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs on March 7 for a seminar series called "Middle East Dialogues." The Belfer Center website describes the "Middle East Dialogues" seminars as "a series of frank, open, and probing encounters with vital and varied perspectives on the current conflict, its causes, and the prospects for peace and progress in the region." The series was established by Dr. Tarek Masoud, the Ford Foundation Professor of Democracy and Governance at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government. Masoud said in a statement that he chose the featured speakers, who would be interviewed with "tough questions in a civil manner."

Losing hundreds of millions in donations is apparently not enough to get Harvard to shape up, apparently.

We’re all appalled.



Everyone except Hamas simps like her. — Jewish Defense Corps (@JDCUSA1) February 4, 2024

And the radical, ceasefire-demanding Left.

Going full Fetterman is now a thing. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) February 4, 2024

And we kinda like it. Not gonna lie.

Who are you and what did you do with John Fetterman? — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) February 4, 2024

We like this new Fetterman.

Make no mistake, he'll do something that'll disappoint us down the road. We're sure of that. But let us enjoy this moment.

Again, I find myself impressed with Fetterman's steadfast refusal to tolerate this malignant anti-Semitism - even more so because of what it might cost him politically. This moral courage is rare, and is to be applauded. https://t.co/UICjfZ4EuJ — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) February 4, 2024

Many people are impressed.

Bro, this is fantastic, but maybe you should think about going independent. https://t.co/QCkJVXk1Hj — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) February 5, 2024

Given some of the hate he's getting in the comments, he may have to.

Based Fetterman strikes again! https://t.co/wPUMJ6X3Qa — Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) February 4, 2024

And we're here for it.

Big thumbs up.

John Fetterman’s conversion to common sense is the best story of 2024 so far. https://t.co/kZzaa003eN — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) February 5, 2024

Like we said, fully prepare to be disappointed down the road. But praise him now because he deserves it.

I understand that the argument that uncomfortable conversations require a broad range of viewpoints



But it’s hard to imagine Kennedy would include people like Ben Gvir in the conversation (as is right)



So why do even more extremist Antisemitic voices get a seat at the table? https://t.co/5HAF1mcrsH — Gharqad Appreciator Reince Niebuhr🎗️ (@ReinceNiebuhr) February 4, 2024

We all know why.

It's why donors are pulling funds, and part of why Claudine Gay is no longer president. This is a problem at Harvard and elsewhere.

The day after the Oct 7 massacre she posted: “We will never forgive the Israeli right wing extreme government for making us take their children and elderly as hostages.” https://t.co/rc4cLOsf8Y pic.twitter.com/sxDT78hykL — Adam Ma’anit (@adammaanit) February 4, 2024

This is who Fetterman opposes, by the way. A perfectly reasonable position.

I have never been so wrong about something than Fetterman https://t.co/vngNFTRrNY — Boaty McBoatface (@srqstockpicker) February 4, 2024

He has surprised us, for sure.

Good for Fetterman for speaking up and standing up. Seriously, some of the comments he gets are vile, and it's a testament to his character that he hasn't backed down. Keep it up, Senator.

