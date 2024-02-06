'It's Hard to Recognize My Former University': Fetterman 'Appalled' Harvard Hosting Pro-Palestinian Prof

People Hating on Mayor Eric Adams Because He Has So Much 'Chocolate' in...
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on February 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Senator John Fetterman continues to be a consistent, vocal advocate of Israel. From trolling pro-Hamas protesters being arrested to flying an Israeli flag in their faces, to posting missing hostage posters outside his office, it's a breath of fresh air amid the Squad.

He's now taking his alma mater, Harvard, to task:

He continues:

More from FoxNews:

Harvard University has invited a controversial Palestinian professor to speak who justified the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel as a "normal human struggle for freedom." 

Dr. Dalal Saeb Iriqat, a columnist and associated professor at Arab American University Palestine, is scheduled to speak at the Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs on March 7 for a seminar series called "Middle East Dialogues." 

The Belfer Center website describes the "Middle East Dialogues" seminars as "a series of frank, open, and probing encounters with vital and varied perspectives on the current conflict, its causes, and the prospects for peace and progress in the region." The series was established by Dr. Tarek Masoud, the Ford Foundation Professor of Democracy and Governance at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government. Masoud said in a statement that he chose the featured speakers, who would be interviewed with "tough questions in a civil manner."

Losing hundreds of millions in donations is apparently not enough to get Harvard to shape up, apparently.

And the radical, ceasefire-demanding Left.

And we kinda like it. Not gonna lie.

We like this new Fetterman.

Make no mistake, he'll do something that'll disappoint us down the road. We're sure of that. But let us enjoy this moment.

Many people are impressed.

Given some of the hate he's getting in the comments, he may have to.

And we're here for it.

Big thumbs up.

Like we said, fully prepare to be disappointed down the road. But praise him now because he deserves it.

We all know why.

It's why donors are pulling funds, and part of why Claudine Gay is no longer president. This is a problem at Harvard and elsewhere.

This is who Fetterman opposes, by the way. A perfectly reasonable position.

He has surprised us, for sure.

Good for Fetterman for speaking up and standing up. Seriously, some of the comments he gets are vile, and it's a testament to his character that he hasn't backed down. Keep it up, Senator.

***

