'Whiny Snowflakes': Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls MILLIONS in Harvard Donations

WHarvard has been hemorrhaging donors in the wake of it's reaction to the October 7 terror attacks in Israel, and the ongoing anti-semitism on campus. Even though Claudine Gay, former Harvard president and serial plagiarist, is no longer in charge, they're still losing money.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Billionaire Ken Griffin, who gave Harvard $300 million last year:



“I’m not interested in supporting the institution.”



He asks if Harvard will return to educating young people to be leaders or remain “lost in the wilderness” of DEI. pic.twitter.com/exLdTqHnv8 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) January 30, 2024

Harvard is probably going to choose the latter, honestly.

CNN has more on this:

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, who has donated more than $500 million to Harvard University over the years, has halted contributions to his alma mater and claimed elite schools produce “whiny snowflakes.” Griffin, one of the richest people in the world, joins a growing list of donors to Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia and other top schools who have decided to close their checkbooks. At a conference in Miami on Tuesday, Griffin expressed deep frustration with the state of American universities, including the disastrous testimony before Congress by the presidents of Harvard, MIT and UPenn. Griffin, the founder of hedge fund Citadel, said he is no longer supporting Harvard financially but would like that to change. “Until Harvard makes it very clear that they’re going to resume their role as [educators of] young American men and women to be leaders, to be problem solvers, to take on difficult issues, I am not interested in supporting the institution,” Griffin told CNBC’s Leslie Picker during the MFA Network Miami conference.

More of this, please.

A bit more, in which he addresses protests and the hearing in Congress on antisemitism: https://t.co/UV66vD4NVu — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) January 30, 2024

The problem goes much, much deeper than Claudine Gay. It's a cultural issue and changing that will take time and effort. If it changes at all.

May I suggest funding pure mathematics?



And tie some nondiscrimination language to the money. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 30, 2024

A good idea. Funding science and technology may not be bad idea, either.

Cutting donations is a waste of time.



If Ken Griffin wants to fix the Ivies he needs to STOP HIRING FROM THEM.



Ivy League students would drop DEI in a second if they knew it would keep them from a cushy Quant job at Citadel.



Ackman *almost* did this with the Pro-Hamas… — Ivy League Roadmap (@ivy_roadmap) January 30, 2024

Cutting donations is not a waste of time, but we agree more should be done to excise this rot from society. Tying it to jobs may be the way to go.

Asking them to change is like asking someone not to be Christian, it’s not that easy.



Marxism is a belief system and believing it means you will see the world through an oppressor/oppressed lens.



Also, the terms for these types of education are Liberal vs Marxist. — Lynx (@_x_Lynx) January 30, 2024

Advertisement

Something to keep in mind.

Say what you want about Griffin, but he nails it:



He’s not subsidizing the elite education of “whiny snowflakes” 🎯 https://t.co/rVOTnZROgu — Samantha LaDuc (@SamanthaLaDuc) January 31, 2024

Nor should he. Or anyone else.

#HigherEd are you listening now?!?



We need to get back to the MISSION of Helping College Students Get What They Want & Need In Order To Live Successful and Meaningful Lives.



Anything but is #EducationalMalpractice https://t.co/WGLDLQ9BUp — Anthony (Tony) J. D'Angelo (@TonyDAngelo) January 31, 2024

For a very long time, the purpose of higher ed has not been education, but indoctrination. To turn out good, obedient leftists and not independent, critical thinkers.

Wish these donors would select & support schools that espouse and teach their values, even if they aren’t alumni of those. It would surely stop the speed at which their alma maters are self-destructing, & elevate others that will be true to the original mission of Higher Ed. https://t.co/XzYHWdhaN9 — Taqtiqal NuQes (@TaqtiqalNuQes) January 30, 2024

There's a sense of loyalty to one's alma mater that we understand, but this is also a good point.

Can we have more leaders speak with this kind of conviction and clarity? We need to stop with the political agendas and keep our eye on the ball when it comes to education. Today, Harvard has lost its way and probably the majority of our other educational institutions have also. https://t.co/q0Je1Phsxc — David Karim (@davidkarim) January 30, 2024

Advertisement

We can only hope this lasts, and grows, and that the tide is turning at places like Harvard.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!