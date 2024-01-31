'Whiny Snowflakes': Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls MILLIONS in Harvard Donations

Randi Weingarten Again Proves Self-Awareness Isn't a Job Requirement to Head the AFT
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on January 31, 2024

WHarvard has been hemorrhaging donors in the wake of it's reaction to the October 7 terror attacks in Israel, and the ongoing anti-semitism on campus. Even though Claudine Gay, former Harvard president and serial plagiarist, is no longer in charge, they're still losing money.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Harvard is probably going to choose the latter, honestly.

CNN has more on this:

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, who has donated more than $500 million to Harvard University over the years, has halted contributions to his alma mater and claimed elite schools produce “whiny snowflakes.”

Griffin, one of the richest people in the world, joins a growing list of donors to Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia and other top schools who have decided to close their checkbooks.

At a conference in Miami on Tuesday, Griffin expressed deep frustration with the state of American universities, including the disastrous testimony before Congress by the presidents of Harvard, MIT and UPenn.

Griffin, the founder of hedge fund Citadel, said he is no longer supporting Harvard financially but would like that to change.

“Until Harvard makes it very clear that they’re going to resume their role as [educators of] young American men and women to be leaders, to be problem solvers, to take on difficult issues, I am not interested in supporting the institution,” Griffin told CNBC’s Leslie Picker during the MFA Network Miami conference.

More of this, please.

The problem goes much, much deeper than Claudine Gay. It's a cultural issue and changing that will take time and effort. If it changes at all.

A good idea. Funding science and technology may not be bad idea, either.

Cutting donations is not a waste of time, but we agree more should be done to excise this rot from society. Tying it to jobs may be the way to go.

Something to keep in mind.

Nor should he. Or anyone else.

For a very long time, the purpose of higher ed has not been education, but indoctrination. To turn out good, obedient leftists and not independent, critical thinkers.

There's a sense of loyalty to one's alma mater that we understand, but this is also a good point.

We can only hope this lasts, and grows, and that the tide is turning at places like Harvard.

***

