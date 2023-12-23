Joe and Jill Biden Want You to Text Them Your New Year's Resolutions
Copyrights V Trademarks: Original Versions of Mickey Mouse Will Become Public Domain in...
Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then...
Biden Wants You to End the Year in Appreciation of What a Bipartisan...
The Airing of Grievances: Time for Rand Paul's Annual Festivus Report
Barbra Streisand Unhappy SCOTUS Threatens 'Democracy' by Allowing Trump Due Process
Gavin Newsom Dubbed California Exodus Stories a 'Fox News Myth' (L.A. Times Joins...
FIN-Tastically Funny: Florida Man Catches and Steals Large Tarpon From Bass Pro Shops'...
WATCH: Alarming Undercover Video Shows San Francisco State Students Will Donate Money to...
Does This Airport's Illegals-Only Line Move Faster Than the One for Legal Citizens?
Cenk Uygur Gets Advice After Insisting Douglas Murray Didn't Own Him (So Murray...
The New York Times Slams the 'Weirdly Present' Cartoon Fathers of Bluey and...
New Wrinkle in Story About Chinese Spy Balloon Makes Biden WH Look Even...
Author Claims Argentina Becoming Fascist. Slapped By Those Who Know Definition.

Uh Oh: Billionaire Len Blavatnik Stops Donations to Harvard Amid Ongoing Campus Antisemitism

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 23, 2023
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Antisemitism continues to be a problem on campus, as we discussed here. University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill resigned after embarrassing testimony before Congress and losing hundreds of millions in donations to her institution.

Advertisement

So far, Harvard has stood by its president -- Claudine Gay -- despite not only the antisemitism, but significant plagiarism.

But money talks, and continuing to lose donors may be enough to push Gay out of office.

More from The New York Post:

Another billionaire has snapped his checkbook shut to Harvard University.

Businessman Len Blavatnik and his family foundation have paused their millions of dollars in funding to the Ivy League as it stands behind president Claudine Gay despite accusations she stood by as students spewed antisemitic rhetoric on campus, according to a report.

The Harvard Business School alumnus will halt his funding until the university directly addresses what he sees as rampant antisemitism at the school, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

Blavatnik and his wife, Emily, have donated at least $270 million to Harvard, with about $200 million directly benefiting the medical school.

Blavatnik joins an ever-growing list of very wealthy people who are closing their wallets to colleges and universities over the antisemitism that has come to an ugly head since the October 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

We say good for them, and more of this, please.

Recommended

Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then Makes A Clown Of Herself
Coucy
Advertisement

Kudos, indeed.

Are they, though? They stand by Gay. Is losing $200 million-plus in donations from Blavatnik enough to get them to reconsider? Or do they think they can weather this?

They didn't reach out to the alumni? We're honestly surprised, but also not -- they probably wouldn't like what they heard from alums. Especially those who spend Harvard money.

There has to be a cost-benefit analysis going on. How much more is the board willing to lose to continue standing by Claudine Gay? What is their proverbial line in the sand?

Remember when going to Harvard was a prestigious deal? The best education one could get in the United States?

Now it's become this -- run by woke leftists where calling for Jewish genocide is 'free speech' but 'sizeism' is violence.

Advertisement

A fitting name for this movement of defunding the hotbeds of hatred that are our colleges and universities.

We've got a little more than a week to see if this prediction comes true or not.

They are certainly turning out uneducated, woke hive-mind leftists, and that's of absolutely zero value to society.

Spoiler alert: they are not geniuses. They are not even particularly smart, it seems.

The sooner the money to these places runs dry, the sooner they will fold, and the better.

'Stop funding insanity' should be the slogan for 2024.

Advertisement

The fact that the Left has looked at Gay's plagiarism and said it was no big deal begs the question: what's the point of Harvard if there's no academic standards?

The only point, if there are no standards, is to be an institution of indoctrination. And why should anyone -- from private donors to tax dollars -- fund this?

People are very appreciative of donors withholding money from places like Harvard. That does not bode well for these institutions.

And maybe losing hundreds of millions will make them care and do something about the antisemitism on campus.

A billion dollars. That is a tremendous amount of money.

The administration is now playing a game of ideological chicken with donors.

Who will blink first?

That 'good bye' is very loud, isn't it?

Advertisement

This is a fantastic idea. Harvard has an endowment north of $50 billion. The money donors are withholding could do a lot of good elsewhere. You know, in places that aren't antisemitic cesspools.

It would also make the Left very, very angry. That's a win-win, as far as we're concerned.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTISEMITIC ANTISEMITISM DONATION HAMAS HARVARD ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then Makes A Clown Of Herself
Coucy
Copyrights V Trademarks: Original Versions of Mickey Mouse Will Become Public Domain in January
ArtistAngie
Joe and Jill Biden Want You to Text Them Your New Year's Resolutions
Brett T.
The Airing of Grievances: Time for Rand Paul's Annual Festivus Report
Amy Curtis
Biden Wants You to End the Year in Appreciation of What a Bipartisan Unifier He's Been
Doug P.
Author Claims Argentina Becoming Fascist. Slapped By Those Who Know Definition.
Tertullianus

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then Makes A Clown Of Herself Coucy
Advertisement