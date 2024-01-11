Winning Hearts and Minds: Anitsemitic Pro-Palestine Protestors Vandalize Los Angeles Cemetery

The Los Angeles National Cemetery is the final resting place of some 90,000 veterans, and part of the VA's National Cemetery Administration.

But because nothing is sacred to the Left, Pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized the cemetery. Because that will sway people to your side of the argument.

Advertisement

Anti-Israel protesters vandalize Los Angeles National Cemetery, where 90,000 veterans are buried https://t.co/XXmbHWsWg5 pic.twitter.com/7qKBRmsgos — New York Post (@nypost) January 10, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Demonstrators wearing traditional Palestinian keffiyehs were seen waving Palestinian flags and holding signs accusing President Biden of being an enabler of genocide and Zionists of being Nazis. They chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan that the Anti-Defamation League has labeled antisemitic, saying it calls for the elimination of the state of Israel. Protesters also shouted “Long live Palestine,” “Long live intifada” and “Biden, Biden you’re a liar, we demand a cease-fire.”

Remember when Rashida Tlaib said 'from the river to the sea' is a more 'nuanced', 'aspirational' sentiment? Good times.

Some wonder why they do stuff like this, because it's not "persuading" anyone or winning support to their side - it just makes normal people loathe the Hamas sympathizers even more. The perps do have a goal, but it's not to persuade, win sympathy, or even "raise awareness." https://t.co/3irunjCdF2 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2024

Let's be honest: this isn't about swaying people. This is about bullying, intimidation, and establishing dominance over the public debate.

It's why they shut down roads and interrupt Christmas festivities.

They don't want to convince people, they want to show people they're in charge.

And, so far, the government is letting them get away with it.

This is disgusting. These people need to be arrested. — politicofolitico (@politicofolitic) January 10, 2024

Yes, they do.

They won't be, but they should be.

There is nothing lmore effective than vandalizing the graves of veterans to win people over to your cause. — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) January 10, 2024

Nope. Totally a winning strategy.

Headline:



“Leftist activists used the cover of a foreign conflict to justify defacing important western cultural heritage site they were eventually going to deface anyway.” — Susoporino (@susoporino) January 10, 2024

Israel and Palestine are just the excuse this time.

This is unacceptable. They shouldn't violate the dignity of the dead. — K Duru (@nkemdk) January 10, 2024

They don't care about the dead. They're 'colonizers' or something. Eventually these loons will push to have bodies exhumed and removed. Watch.

Under 38 CFR 1.218 the destruction, mutilation, defacement, injury, or removal of any monument, gravestone, or other structure within the limits of any national cemetery is prohibited, with an associated fine of $500. Under 18 U.S.C. — SEMI-(REDACTED)🇺🇸 (@SemiRedacted) January 10, 2024

They won't even be fined.

If I catch someone vandalizing my father's grave, they're going to end up on a t-shirt. https://t.co/oIGmkRo0w1 — Non Compliant Huckleberry (@thepocketgeek) January 10, 2024

Advertisement

Can't say we'd blame you.

Did this free Gaza? https://t.co/V8mWfCSwWf — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 10, 2024

Nope.

It's not about Israel, at all.

Unpopular factual opinion, Anti-Israel protestors have done more Damage than the Black Lives Matter protestors. https://t.co/9EJLm7VbWc — End Wokeness (@endwokepigs) January 10, 2024

Not sure about this; the BLM riots of 2020 cost a lot of money. But the anti-Israel crowd are on their way.

This is not advocacy for a cause, it’s terrorism and needs to be addressed as such. Until then, keep your scrub brush handy. https://t.co/Ytp2SUVbeT — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) January 10, 2024

Yep.

The Gaza conflict is just an excuse for the left to desecrate things they already wanted to anyway.

It's the same here in Canada with the church burnings. The "mass grave" lie was just an excuse for them to do something they'd wanted to do anyway. https://t.co/xZNPkX4tnB — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) January 10, 2024

And eventually they'll do away with the excuses and just destroy things.

It’s really, really easy to see who the good guys & bad guys are. https://t.co/3t2RSFjmme — JohnniesFTW (@FTWJohnnies) January 10, 2024

Clear as day who is on the right side of this, and who isn't.

When law enforcement did not arrest the looters and rioters during the BLM riots, it gave a signal to others that the right to protest also means the right to vandalize, destroy and loot without consequences. https://t.co/agXRHQEVBC — Vincent Au (@VincentAuGondor) January 10, 2024

Advertisement

That which is rewarded gets repeated.

They haven't punished anyone for the BLM riots or this vandalism (which isn't the first act of vandalism from the pro-Palestine crowd).

This will continue until people get 840 years in prison like the J6 protesters and the president brags about it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!