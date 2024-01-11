Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Nine Federal Tax Charges
Biden WH's Response to Iran About Hijacked Oil Tanker Is Pretty Much What...
School's Out: Make Room for the Illegals
Fair Share Alert: Biden Brags About Making Big Corps Pay, Steps on ALL...
Bill O'Reilly Has HAD IT With Biden and THIS Says it All About...
SICK: Dem Rep. Gwen Moore's Remark About When She Opposes Abortion Debunks Jen...
DeSantis' 'Pale Pastels' Is Sexist Claims NBC Reporter - There's Only One Problem
Joe Biden Steps on SOOO Many Rakes Trying to Slam Trump's Jobs Numbers...
Jess Piper MIIIGHT Want to Delete This OLD Post Since She's Been Found...
It's Official ... Biden is Too Damn Dumb to Realize He JUST Campaigned...
Biden WH's 2024 Plan to Boost Approval on the Economy: Give People Extra...
'Show of Hands!' Vivek Ramaswamy Calls Out the Lying Press to Their Faces
Adam Corolla Has Just TWO Words for San Fran Loonies Celebrating Their Ceasefire...
What a Gas! Rental Car Company Does a Fast U-Turn on Switch to...

Winning Hearts and Minds: Anitsemitic Pro-Palestine Protestors Vandalize Los Angeles Cemetery

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 11, 2024
Twitchy

The Los Angeles National Cemetery is the final resting place of some 90,000 veterans, and part of the VA's National Cemetery Administration.

But because nothing is sacred to the Left, Pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized the cemetery. Because that will sway people to your side of the argument.

Advertisement

More from The New York Post:

Demonstrators wearing traditional Palestinian keffiyehs were seen waving Palestinian flags and holding signs accusing President Biden of being an enabler of genocide and Zionists of being Nazis.

They chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan that the Anti-Defamation League has labeled antisemitic, saying it calls for the elimination of the state of Israel.

Protesters also shouted “Long live Palestine,” “Long live intifada” and “Biden, Biden you’re a liar, we demand a cease-fire.”

Remember when Rashida Tlaib said 'from the river to the sea' is a more 'nuanced', 'aspirational' sentiment? Good times.

Let's be honest: this isn't about swaying people. This is about bullying, intimidation, and establishing dominance over the public debate.

It's why they shut down roads and interrupt Christmas festivities.

Recommended

Bill O'Reilly Has HAD IT With Biden and THIS Says it All About What's at Stake in November
Doug P.
Advertisement

They don't want to convince people, they want to show people they're in charge.

And, so far, the government is letting them get away with it.

Yes, they do.

They won't be, but they should be.

Nope. Totally a winning strategy. 

Israel and Palestine are just the excuse this time.

They don't care about the dead. They're 'colonizers' or something. Eventually these loons will push to have bodies exhumed and removed. Watch.

They won't even be fined.

Advertisement

Can't say we'd blame you.

Nope.

It's not about Israel, at all.

Not sure about this; the BLM riots of 2020 cost a lot of money. But the anti-Israel crowd are on their way.

Yep.

And eventually they'll do away with the excuses and just destroy things.

Clear as day who is on the right side of this, and who isn't.

Advertisement

That which is rewarded gets repeated.

They haven't punished anyone for the BLM riots or this vandalism (which isn't the first act of vandalism from the pro-Palestine crowd).

This will continue until people get 840 years in prison like the J6 protesters and the president brags about it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill O'Reilly Has HAD IT With Biden and THIS Says it All About What's at Stake in November
Doug P.
Fair Share Alert: Biden Brags About Making Big Corps Pay, Steps on ALL the Rakes
Amy Curtis
Biden WH's Response to Iran About Hijacked Oil Tanker Is Pretty Much What You'd Expect
Doug P.
Adam Schiff Tries Picking a Fight with Jim Jordan Over Hunter Biden and WHOO DAWGIE Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Joe Biden Steps on SOOO Many Rakes Trying to Slam Trump's Jobs Numbers and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
DeSantis' 'Pale Pastels' Is Sexist Claims NBC Reporter - There's Only One Problem
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill O'Reilly Has HAD IT With Biden and THIS Says it All About What's at Stake in November Doug P.
Advertisement