Look on Neil deGrasse Tyson's Face As Bill Maher Blasts Him for Placating...
Just Stop Oil Protestors Decided to Go After Another Famous Painting
Guess How Many of Those Pro-Hamas ‘Protestors’ Were Arrested in D.C. Over the...
Wait, WHAT Did He Say? John Fetterman's Response When Heckled for Supporting Israel...
Now why oh WHY would they do THAT?! Google Allegedly Censoring Nashville Shooter's...
Compare & Contrast TIME Mag's Covers of Hamas Attacks to Israel's Response
Ayanna Pressley DRAGGED Spectacularly for 'Miss Me With Your Thoughts and Prayers' Gun...
Here’s What Happened When People Learned What Supporting Hamas Really Means
Eric Swalwell Served Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice After Accusing...
SERIOUSLY!? NY AG Letitia James is Tired of Trump's Efforts to Bully The...
Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY...
Oct 7/Holocaust Denying TOOL Doubles and TRIPLES Down on Anti-Semitic Posts, Whines About...
Dem Rep Claims Big Drop in Biden Support is Because Voters Aren't Accepting...
Gay Jewish Comedian Is Back With Another Important Message for Hamas Sympathizers

People Can't Help But Notice the Nat'l Media Yawning After WH Protest Featuring Signs with Swastikas

Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on November 06, 2023
Meme

There was a big "pro-Palestine" protest in Washington, DC over the weekend, and the White House outer fence was breached and there was also vandalism:

Advertisement

Naturally many were arrested and will face long prison sentences as a result. Wait, no they won't:

"No arrests were made." And that would have also been the case if these had been Trump supporters, right? ... RIGHT!?

The Dems and media would already be calling for another investigative committee and long prison sentences if these "insurrectionists" had been wearing Trump hats.

Recommended

Look on Neil deGrasse Tyson's Face As Bill Maher Blasts Him for Placating Woke Ideology is EVERYTHING
Sam J.
Advertisement

And yet no "threat to democracy" hyperventilating from the lefty media or libs. Not that we're surprised. 

If those "protesters" were conservatives CNN and MSNBC would be in 24/7 meltdown mode, but instead they've already moved on. 

To call the national media trash would be an insult to garbage everywhere.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look on Neil deGrasse Tyson's Face As Bill Maher Blasts Him for Placating Woke Ideology is EVERYTHING
Sam J.
Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It; Updated
Sam J.
Now why oh WHY would they do THAT?! Google Allegedly Censoring Nashville Shooter's Manifesto
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Wait, WHAT Did He Say? John Fetterman's Response When Heckled for Supporting Israel VERY Telling (Watch)
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell Served Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice After Accusing Comer of 'Hiding Something'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Look on Neil deGrasse Tyson's Face As Bill Maher Blasts Him for Placating Woke Ideology is EVERYTHING Sam J.
Advertisement