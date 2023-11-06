People Can't Help But Notice the Nat'l Media Yawning After WH Protest Featuring Signs with Swastikas

There was a big "pro-Palestine" protest in Washington, DC over the weekend, and the White House outer fence was breached and there was also vandalism:

This is what monuments in Washington DC look like under the Biden Administration. pic.twitter.com/SLPkYqBc7M — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) November 5, 2023

These are the scenes in front of the White House right now.



The Secret Service are strangely passive so far.



🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/znXf95ecYC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 5, 2023

Naturally many were arrested and will face long prison sentences as a result. Wait, no they won't:

BREAKING: Workers from ⁦@NatlParkServGPS⁩ used pressure washers this morning to try to remove the “blood” and graffiti with which protesters vandalized pillars at the @WhiteHouse Northwest Gate, and the ⁦@SecretService⁩ guard post, on Saturday. No arrests were made. pic.twitter.com/7RBbI0tTM4 — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) November 6, 2023

"No arrests were made." And that would have also been the case if these had been Trump supporters, right? ... RIGHT!?

So let me get this straight -- we had a major protest in the nation's capitol this weekend, where a bunch of people were carrying signs with Swastikas and crickets from the same national press that told us an OK hand signal was incipient white supremacy?



Cool, cool. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 6, 2023

The Dems and media would already be calling for another investigative committee and long prison sentences if these "insurrectionists" had been wearing Trump hats.

Vandalized and attempted to access and occupy the White House as well. https://t.co/UIR1Ff9F4q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2023

And yet no "threat to democracy" hyperventilating from the lefty media or libs. Not that we're surprised.

The media would be absolutely melting down if the Charlottesville tiki-torchers had marched on the White House and defaced the building. https://t.co/jKAPjIWCWC — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 6, 2023

If those "protesters" were conservatives CNN and MSNBC would be in 24/7 meltdown mode, but instead they've already moved on.

They can detect “dog whistles” but not placard-carrying Nazis. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) November 6, 2023

This can’t be be posted enough 👇 https://t.co/cmfxgMXZ4U — Shawn Fedinatz (@sfed11) November 6, 2023

To call the national media trash would be an insult to garbage everywhere.

